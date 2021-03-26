What we know about QUIVAX, the Mexican vaccine against Covid-19

The Mexican QUIVAX vaccine has already passed the first preclinical tests. (Photo: iStock)

The Mexican QUIVAX vaccine 17.4 has joined the national scientific race to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, as a development that opens up to Mexico the possibility of having its own immunizer.

The path for the development of the Mexican vaccine in the Laboratory of Immunology and Vaccines of the Faculty of Natural Sciences of the Autonomous University of Querétaro (UAQ) It has not been easy and despite everything, it already has its first encouraging results.

What do we know about the Mexican QUIVAX vaccine?

The Mexican QUIVAX vaccine is committed to a unique design, which is different from those developed by other laboratories abroad based primarily on messenger RNA.

Research and development of the vaccine is based on a recombinant chimeric protein, designed by a UAQ team led by Dr. Juan Joel Mosqueda.

The QUIVAX Mexican vaccine taking the protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, as a template for the design of six peptides, this makes it different from vaccine models that replicate 100% the virus protein or those that are based on DNA or messenger RNA.

The government of Mexico has recognized the strategic importance of the country having a robust vaccine research and development system to face health crises such as the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.

“The great lesson that this pandemic is going to leave us is that Mexico cannot face a circumstance like the one we are experiencing again, without producing vaccines on time or developing its own treatments. It is a degree of extreme vulnerability”, Said the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, during his participation in the virtual forum Voces de la Salud, convened by TecSalud, Sistema de Salud del Tecnológico de Monterrey.

First tests passed

The team that develops the Mexican QUIVAX vaccine has already passed the first animal experiments with goats, sheep and pigs, in which only symptoms such as mild fever and some inflammations were detected.

The fact that the UAQ team highlighted was that after 150 days of having applied the experimental doses, the vaccinated animals they still had traces of antibodies, in addition to the fact that any type of severe symptoms were ruled out.

Even the rector of the UAQ, Teresa García Gasca, has highlighted in various forums that the Mexican QUIVAX vaccine has shown some first good results against variant detected in UK.

In this regard, he explained that the peptides of the vaccine are identical, with the exception of one element that is still being studied and of which it is hoped that it can maintain its effects against other types of SARS-CoV-2 variants.

They look for resources with “Vacunatón”

The UAQ will organize this Saturday, March 27, a “Vaccination” with which they intend to collect 20 million pesos to finance the following stages for the development of the vaccine.

So far, the UAQ vaccine has had the following investments:

3.3 million pesos of Seed capital contributed by the Mexican Agency for International Development Cooperation and the Ministry of Foreign Relations. 1.5 million pesos from the UAQ. 2.9 million pesos through donations from the private initiative. 700,000 thousand pesos that a bioreactor donated by the company cost Molecular Detection and Analytical Consulting.

The QUIVAX vaccine is one of five projects carried out in Mexico To achieve a vaccine against Covid-19, according to the federal Ministry of Health, the country could have a vaccine by the end of this year.