What we know about “black fungus” in India

Now that there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel of the pandemic in several countries that advance in the vaccination, questions arise about the origin of the new coronavirus. There is a call for an international investigation and the need for absolute clarity about what happened in China in the early days of the covid-19 epidemic. Science demands international experts access to documentation on the first days of the outbreak. Dr. Elmer Huerta, a public health expert and CNN contributor, comments on this and also answers questions about the 9,000 patients in India who have developed the “black fungus”, amid a new wave of COVID-19 infections in that overcrowded country.