What we hope to see at Apple Spring Loaded, this afternoon’s Apple event | Technology

Here’s what we can expect from the Apple event that will be held this afternoon at 7:00 p.m., an Apple Spring Loaded that could resurrect multi-colored iMac and in which we hope to see the new iPad Pro, a redesign of the iPad Mini and more devices.

After a week in which we did not have public presentations, the companies are back to the load and it is not, strangely enough, Xiaomi, but an Apple that will celebrate this afternoon the Apple Spring Spring, its already traditional spring event in which we will see new hardware.

As always, when Apple announces the logo of its event, many users begin to look closely at any possible hidden clue, and the truth is that the logo of the event, as well as different leaks, point to a new generation of iPad.

Of course, there are also rumors and leaks that do not miss the appointment and that may or may not become reality. And then, We tell you what we expect from the Apple event In order from most likely to, sadly for many users, least likely.

New iPad Pro with support for 5G and renewed screen for the iPad Mini

Laptops and, above all, tablets are devices that in 2020 saw their sales increase. This is logical if we take into account that millions of users have chosen to renew equipment in a global pandemic situation in which confinement has caused us to take classrooms and offices home.

IPads are still an important part of Apple’s market and they are expected to be stars in Spring Loaded. There is talk of three iPad models that could be two iPad Pro and a new iPad Mini.

According to reports and leaks, the screen is expected to increase brightness, improve energy efficiency to increase autonomy and also have a better contrast ratio, so not only would they look better, but they would be more versatile.

We do not know if the iPad Pro will finally make the leap to miniLED technology, but there is talk of 5G connectivity on those more advanced models. On the iPad Mini, the rumor points to a redesign with smaller frames, something that is lacking in that family.

And why are we expecting new iPads at the Apple event? If we look at the logo, it seems created with an Apple Pencil, a device that, at the moment, is only compatible with the iPad and, in addition, it could also indicate augmented reality, something that Apple has also tried to enhance in its tablets.

AirTags, the Apple labels that have been rumored for every company event for months

Now that Samsung has launched them, Apple’s AirTags may finally make an appearance. These are those ‘labels’ that many of us have been using for years -the Tiles that can be bought for just 20 euros-, but that are now on the lips of a good part of users thanks to the fact that Samsung and Apple are on the hook.

These are Bluetooth devices that we can associate with objects to find them with the mobile if we lose them, but that we can also associate with different Homekit actions, in the case of Apple, to turn on home devices or, supposedly, start routines.

As I say, AirTags have become the company’s new triple charger, since it is rumored in each event of the last celebrated, but it does not finish appearing. However, today may be the good …

The new iMac with M1 and renewed design

We believe that the new iPads and AirTags will be the stars, as well as some exclusive software feature for iOS on iPad, but many users are waiting, at last, for the next generation of iMac.

And, these all-in-one tabletops from Cupertino need an urgent design renovation. It has been many years since we saw the new design lines of the iMac and with M1 processors they wouldn’t need to take up as much space.

In addition, it is expected that they will arrive with an all-screen front, like that of the company’s monitors and with that M1 (or M1X) processor that would make it possible to convert even the most basic iMac into a very powerful computer to edit video and perform any office automation task. with a lot of speed.

However, there is talk of the new iMac in this Apple Spring Loaded both because of the desire that there is and because of the leaked redesign and because the logo has many colors, a palette that would fit with the filtered image of the new iMac.

And, according to the leaks, Apple would appeal to nostalgia and present the new iMac as the successors of the youthful spirit of the original iMac, those from 1998 that came in various colors.

Will we see the AirPods 3?

They have not been so vaunted, but it is clear that today is a good day for Apple to introduce the AirPods 3. It would not be the first time that Apple presented headphones at its spring event and, in fact, a few months ago the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, very close to Apple, set the launch of the AirPods 3 for mid-2021.

Being at the end of April, it would not seem like a bad date for such a presentation. In addition, it also pointed to a renewed design that would follow the lines of the AirPods Pro, with a shorter cane and silicone ear pads.

They wouldn’t offer active noise cancellationBut there is a lot to be gained from the ear pads in terms of comfort, audio quality, and passive cancellation.

This is what we expect from today’s Apple event and, as always, you will have all the information on the web as it unfolds.