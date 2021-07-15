what we expect from the remainder of 2021 in tech, science or video games (Clear the X, # 149)

If you are one of those who say that summer is a capsule of isolation in which time does not pass, possibly you are, at least, making up reality. It is absolutely inevitable to invest part of the hot months in rubbing your hands, thinking about what is to come for the rest of the year. The beginning of the course, the fall, the Christmas campaign … technology, science and entertainment hit the gas after the summer hiatus, and it is convenient to take a few previous notes.

For this, in this episode of ‘Clear the X’ we have had a selection of Xataka experts who have told us what they most expect for the remainder of 2021. Javier Jiménez, Javier Pastor, César Muela, Enrique Pérez, Javier Lacort, Anna Martí, José García Nieto and a server, John Tones participate. The production runs, as always, by Santi Araújo.

An autumn brimming with dating

From the launch of a new version of Windows 11 to the premiere of adaptations of science fiction classics such as ‘Dune’, including the chip shortage and its impact on the automotive and mobile industry, or the post-E3 video game launches, with titles like the new ‘Battlefield’ or ‘Age of Empires’. A whole backpack full of plans, news to be aware of or releases that should not be missed.

And if you don’t feel like looking to the future so long term and opening your mouth with a few plans and essential appointments, you can check out our podcast from last week, in which we reviewed a few leisure and technology proposals to spend a summer of the most entertaining. And that long-awaited autumn does not make you wait longer than necessary.

Thanks for joining us!