What we can learn from soccer to have more competitive universities

Shutterstock / Jackie Niam ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/tUOItg9weohYEe3Ah297Sg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYwMA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/ZmbzH6td_DfFt.FfBh08yg–~B/aD05MDA7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/d28f95bdd15c4b699487bbd5a83114e0″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/tUOItg9weohYEe3Ah297Sg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYwMA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/ZmbzH6td_DfFt.FfBh08yg–~B/aD05MDA7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/d28f95bdd15c4b699487bbd5a83114e0″/>

First of all, I must admit that I am a great soccer fan, and especially a Celta de Vigo fan. What I like most about this sport is that in a single match there is no small enemy and, although the odds are slim, any result is possible.

Another issue is winning tournaments based on regularity (national leagues) or two-legged (Champions League), where other variables come into play. For example, the management of the transfers and the dressing room, the extension of the squad, the luck in the crosses and, ultimately, the budget.

Therefore, would it be realistic to require Celta to qualify for the Champions League each year?

The richest teams in the rankings

If we analyze the teams that have reached the round of 16 since the 2011-2012 season, a total of 46 different teams have been present, and with some exceptions, there are several fixed teams both in the pre- and post-covid era. 19. Figure 1 shows the final classification of the teams in the Champions League from the 2015-2016 season.

If we consider professional football teams at the European level based on their UEFA coefficient for the 2020-2021 season and their market value, we can observe a good correlation between both factors (figure 2).

The top 10 teams in the ranking according to the UEFA coefficient for the 2020-21 season are: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Manchester City, Juventus, Atlético de Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Liverpool and Sevilla. In addition, with the exception of Sevilla, all of them are fixed in practically all the round of 16 rounds of the Champions League of the last decade.

Rankings of universities and economics

In the same way that the correlation between budget and classification in the football field has been studied, there are several studies that relate the financing of universities with their corresponding positions in different classifications.

Read more

One of the rankings with the greatest media impact is the ARWU (popularly known as the Shanghai ranking). This focuses its analysis on the results associated with research activity, with special emphasis on productivity and the impact derived from it.

To this end, figure 3 has considered the position in the ARWU of some German, Belgian, French, Dutch, English, Italian, Portuguese, Swedish and all Spanish public universities, together with their budget, normalized to its corresponding number of students. It can be seen that, again, there is a notorious relationship between funding and position in the Shanghai ranking.

Also, even with low budget levels, any small increase will mean a significant improvement in the position, as shown by the trend line.

Investigation and investment

Research and innovation weigh heavily in the final weighting of university rankings. For this reason, it is necessary to take into account that the cost of the work associated (personnel, amortization of the inventory material, consumable material, etc.) to the publication in an international journal of the first quartile (the so-called Q1) require an average investment, in the areas of science and engineering, € 20,000 (the cost of a car). In the case of a doctoral thesis, the investment required reaches an average value of about € 200,000 (the value of a house).

Figure 4 shows the investment in R&D during 2019 in the countries of the European Union. Spain unfortunately occupies the eighteenth position, which limits our ability to compete on equal terms.

Without a doubt, and especially in this time of pandemic, it is demonstrated once again that investing in R & D & I is a necessary condition to aspire to excellence and contribute to the sustainable development of society.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Gumersindo Feijoo Costa does not receive a salary, nor does he carry out consulting work, nor does he own shares, nor does he receive financing from any company or organization that can benefit from this article, and he has declared that he lacks relevant links beyond the academic position cited.