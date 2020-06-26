I remember perfectly what was my first real smartphone, a Galaxy S SL, a terminal that may be a great unknown to some, although I am sure that more than one of our readers will know it well, since it was an economical version of the Galaxy S which had great popularity in Spain.

I had no plans to change mobile, in fact at that time I was very happy with my Nokia 6555. I loved the design of that phone, it was nothing out of the ordinary in terms of performance, but its line, its color combination and the touch of distinction that the watch gave it on the external screen made it, in my opinion, one of the most beautiful models of the time.

I was encouraged to change mobile for a promotion that allowed me to get the Galaxy S SL for free, I only had to accept a short stay, and since at that time I did not want to assume the cost of buying a smartphone, I decided to launch myself, after all I lost nothing.

My first smartphone fulfilled, but it was not what I expected

The experience with my first smartphone was good, although not as good as I expected. I knew that the Galaxy SL was an economic version of the Galaxy S, I had reviewed the specifications of one and the other, but in practice the differences were bigger than they seemed on paper. The first one had a less powerful SoC, less RAM memory (478 MB vs. 512 MB), less storage capacity (4 GB vs. 8 GB), a lower quality camera and an LCD screen (the Galaxy S mounted an AMOLED panel ).

I must admit that I had very high expectations, and that obviously were not fulfilled, although despite everything I quite enjoyed my first smartphone. The jump that was in front of the Nokia 6555 was huge, it was practically like carrying a PC in your pocket, and its performance with not very demanding games and with some emulators was very good.

I had it for a long time, until in the end it started giving me problems and I decided to change it for an iPhone 4S. I think this has been one of the jumps that has impacted me the most, both for the quality and design of the Apple terminal and for its performance, the quality of the camera and the support. The experience was superb, and I was very happy with the change until Apple released iOS 8, an update that had a very negative impact on the performance of the terminal, and that encouraged me to return to Samsung.

After iPhone 4S I bought a Galaxy S6, A terminal that left me with conflicting feelings, although I must say that I loved its design and its build quality. Today I have returned to Apple, I have an iPhone 8 Plus for almost three years, and I don’t plan to change it any time soon. Now it’s your turn, what was your first smartphone?