What was Tom Brady’s first request when signing with the Buccaneers?

Three days have passed since the arrival of Tom brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he will play his last years as quarterback of the NFL.

The veteran’s first request was something peculiar, with no frills or quirks: he asked for the phone book to contact each member of his new team.

Bradydespite all his league achievements, like six rings of Super bowl or three-time winner of the season’s Most Valuable Player award, he merely demanded team control or appointed players in free agency to accompany him. All he wants is to meet his colleagues, who will accompany him as soon as the 2020 campaign begins.

The quarterback came to Tampa Bay after 20 years in New England. The veteran, who will be 43 during the regular season, sought fresh air at the end of his career.

Despite rumors that he asked for 12 to wear in his jersey, local reports mentioned that that has not happened, since that number belongs to the recipient. Chris Godwin.

Brady He is known for his good relationship in the locker room, especially with the offensive staff. During his time with the Patriots, in the breaks of campaign, he organized meals and trips with some receivers and with the line that protects him from the defensive ones.



