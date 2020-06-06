As popular as the two new adaptations of Stephen King’s novels have been, they are affected and criticized for one simple reason that made ‘IT’ movies look bad.

Earning almost 1.2 billion dollars at the global box office, ‘IT’ of 2017 and its ‘IT 2’ of 2019 they were phenomena of pop culture to an extent that most horror movies never dreamed of achieving.

Although the second part is not as appreciated as the original, both installments have a lot of fantastic scenes and moments to offer viewers, as well as a really excellent cast in terms of the Losers Club, both for adults and for children.

There’s also Bill Skarsgard’s version of Pennywise, which manages to stay out of the way and alongside Tim Curry’s iconic 1990 performance as a worthy portrayal of the evil clown.

However, Despite all its victories, ‘IT’ and its sequel have a problem that the 1990 television miniseries he never had to worry, mainly because it didn’t really exist yet, and it was because ‘IT’ movies misused CGI.

Interestingly, while both films have some bad CGI effects, the second part suffers more from them, despite having a bigger budget.

That’s because that budget allows director Andy Muschietti and company to make use of more elaborate CGI creations, which don’t always look bad in any way, but look bad enough to be troubling.

With a deformed body and head, and a resolution and texture typical of a video game, Mrs. Kersh’s monster looks ridiculous, and unlikely to scare anyone except the easiest to scare. The fact that he has bulging eyes is even worse in the Stephen King adaptation.

Sequences like these contrast sharply with Skarsgard’s Pennywise, mostly done through makeup and hands-on effects, which is why ‘IT’ movies are said to have misused CGI.