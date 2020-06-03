Almost seven years have passed since the death of Paul Walker and people still remember his role as Brian O ‘Conner in the F&F saga, mainly because of the emotional closure that his character had in the seventh film, however things were going to be very different , well the original ending of ‘Fast & Furious 7’ was revealed, which would have modified some things in the franchise.

On November 30, 2013 it was confirmed that the American lost his life in a car accident, In addition to leaving a legacy in action cinema, he could not conclude with the recordings of the sequel to ‘Fast & Furious’ (F&F), which were already in the last stage, so it was decided to first spend a few months off to plan what would be done in the rest of the shoot.

So, after this time of mourning, the production decided to continue with the project., so part of the ending that was already contemplated had to be rewritten. In the version that came to the cinema, it is seen that Brian chooses to take care of his family and leaves the Toretto gang, this representing in the iconic scene where his car separates from his friend and takes another path. Moment that made more than one cry.

Now, the writer of this feature film Chris Morgan revealed for the . portal that the original ending of ‘Fast & Furious 7’ was going to be somewhat different, although there was also going to be a battle to stop the GOD program, Brian was still going to be on the Toretto team, but not full time anymore, Because he would discover the importance of being a father and a husband, this new way of seeing life would have weight in the following phases.

Unfortunately, Morgan did not elaborate on this conclusion., but hinted that it would give way to the following missions that were seen in the eighth and ninth part, although it is not known to what extent.

As the phrase “he would not exist” says, however, it would be interesting to see that he would be from this ninth part with the presence of Walker, would the story of Toretto’s lost brother still be told? Or would there be Dominic’s son who was a clear tribute to Brian O ’Conner? That will never be known. F9 will hit theaters in the spring of 2021 and there will likely be a Walker cameo in this highly anticipated sequel.