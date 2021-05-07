What was the most powerful front-wheel drive car in history?

It used to be said that the reasonable power limit for a front-wheel drive car it was in the vicinity of 220 hp. At least, that’s what Jeremy Clarkson said a little over a decade ago, after a talk with Saab engineers. Today we have front-wheel drive sports compacts and up to 320 hp of power – like the Honda Civic Type R – but it is almost impossible to find more powerful front-wheel drive vehicles. However, what we want is to do a historical review of the most powerful cars that sent their power to the front axle.

Why are there no front-wheel drive cars and 500 hp?

The problem is that in a front-wheel drive car, the propulsion and steering are on the same axis. Therefore, the same axis must do double work. In cars of a certain power, the forward force of drive wheels and steering work, giving rise to the famous “torque-steer”. This Anglo-Saxon expression speaks of interference in the direction of the engine, under strong accelerations, reducing precision to the guidance and even going so far as to force us to hold the steering wheel so that our trajectory does not vary.

From 300 hp, it makes more sense to send the power to the axis that does not direct the car, or to install an all-wheel drive system.

An immense job has been done on the most powerful front-wheel drive cars in recent years, installing careful suspension geometries and all kinds of undercarriage reinforcements, in addition to the essential limited-slip differentials. With them, it has been possible to reduce the “torque-steer” and guarantee a great guiding precision, but cars like the MINI John Cooper Works GP continue to show us that a front-wheel drive car and more than 300 hp are not easy ingredients to pair, not even for the most cutting-edge brands.

Ford Focus RS500? Cold very cold…

We might think that the most powerful front-wheel drive car ever created was the Ford Focus RS500. It was the special farewell edition of the second generation Ford Focus RS, and stood out because its power went from the 305 CV of the RS “to dry” to about tremendous 350 hp. In addition to passing all that power to the front axle, it did so through a heavy 2.5 turbo five-cylinder engine of Volvo origin. Interestingly, no car manufacturer has since re-launched a front-wheel drive car with such a level of power.

The third-generation Ford Focus RS had the same power as the RS500, but used an all-wheel drive system.

Photos of the Ford Focus RS500

Despite a mechanical self-locking and the “RevoKnuckle” suspension scheme – a knuckle in which the suspension movements were separated from the steering movements – the RS500 sinned as an understeer, and the front axle was overwhelmed by the torrent of power and torque. You might think that the Ford Focus RS500 was the most powerful front-wheel drive ever, but if we dig a little through the history books, we come to the first generation Oldsmobile Toronado and their twin brothers, the Cadillac Eldorado.

Cars that should never have been front-wheel drive.

Cadillac Eldorado: an 8.2-liter V8 and 400 hp … and front-wheel drive

Oldsmobile developed an interesting platform for front-wheel drive vehicles in the early 1960s. Or rather, a complex integration of the engine and gearbox into a relatively compact unit, called the Unitized Power Package (UPP). The gearbox, a transaxle-mounted torque converter automatic gearbox, was located behind the engine. To make the unit smaller, the output of the torque converter was sent to the gearbox’s primary shaft by means of a very robust chain, towards the front of the car.

In the 1960s, virtually all American cars were powered.

In this way, a front-wheel drive car could be created without taking up more space than would be dedicated to the engine in a propulsion vehicle of the time. This innovation was accompanied by a front subframe and a formidable work on front axle geometries. The system was released by the Oldsmobile Toronado and was used in different large vehicles and luxurious orientation until the beginning of this century. They were cars oriented to great comfort and refinement of ride, and not to high performance.

Oldsmobile tried to sport its Toronado with the W-34 package, but soon discovered the physical limitations of installing a very heavy V8 and automatic gearbox on the same axis that turned the vehicle. The Unitized Power Package (UPP) system was also used in the Cadillac Eldorado, which in the early 1970s equipped the largest displacement V8 ever mounted in a production car. The gigantic 8.2-liter V8 engine in the Cadillac Eldorado sent its 400 hp to the front axle through an automatic change of three relationships.

Muscle cars of the time remained front-engined, rear-wheel drive cars.

As you can suppose, and as the magazines of the time attested, understeer made an appearance as soon as the car was required more than smooth acceleration or slight turns. Something on the other hand, logical in a car with soft suspensions, 5.96 meters long and weighing more than two tons – defined at the time as a “road yacht”. All in all, in a straight line it was a car with more than decent performance: it reached 96 km / h in 7.6 seconds and had a top speed estimated at a shocking 202 km / h.

Cadillac Eldorado Photos