You’re sure wondering what a stuffed dinosaur was doing in SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule, along with astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken.

During the broadcast of the Crew Dragon launch destined for the International Space Station, we all noticed that in addition to astronauts, a sequined dinosaur was wearing his seat belt.

For the first time since 2011, the United States is sending humans into space on its own. And for the first time, astronauts have traveled into space aboard a privately developed spacecraft.

However, it is also the first time that a sequined dinosaur has traveled into space – although dinosaur fossils have traveled beyond our atmosphere before.

The toy continues a tradition of spaceships that carry stuffed animals with them. Once the toys begin to float, observers know that the spacecraft has abandoned Earth’s gravity. That is why they are often called “Zero gravity indicators”.

Approximately 10 minutes after launch, the stuffed animal appeared on NASA’s live broadcast, where it floated around the spacecraft’s cockpit. She went to Behnken, and he pushed her aside.

“It seems that we saw our zero-G indicator floating around there”said a NASA commentator when the dinosaur appeared.

For her part, the researcher and science promoter Mika McKinonn confirmed that it is an object to measure gravity and detect when it has entered the area of ​​zero gravity within space.

In addition, McKinnon also detailed that it is a discontinued doll of the TY brand. “This is Tremor, a 15 cm reversible stuffed dinosaur with pink / blue sequins,” he said on his Twitter account.

This is Tremor, a 6 ”tall TY Flippables Dinosaur with blue / pink sequins. It’s this launch’s zero-gravity indicator. I think it’s discontinued but with limited stock in stores. Hopefully we’ll get the full story on it later, but I suspect one of Bob & Doug’s kiddo’s picked it out pic.twitter.com/Z8Ne2CTUea – Mika McKinnon (@mikamckinnon) May 30, 2020

In March 2019, the CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, ironized the presence of a similar object in the tests of the Dragon ship, by placing a stuffed earth globe, which he called a “high-tech zero-gravity indicator” .

