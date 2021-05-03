What was the first truck in the world?

It is always difficult to fully state who has really been the first in something, unless we have been there in person to verify it. However, Mercedes Benz declares that it was she who did the first truck, as well as the honor of having patented the first personal motorized vehicle and many other things throughout its history. However, the company of the three stars had not yet been formed as such, so we will not see its name or its logo on the original truck.

It had the name of Daimler, in reference to its creator, Gottlieb WilhelmDaimler (Däumler, actually). This man was one of the most important engineers in 19th century Germany, and one of the pioneers of the global automotive industry. Among his greatest achievements is the “Reitwagen” (“Mountable vehicle”), a machine created in 1885 with the help of Wilhelm maybach which is considered to be the first motorcycle in the world. Along with Maybach and Nikolaus Otto perfected the four-stroke internal combustion engine in 1876.

Likewise, he was also the first to mount a four-wheeled motorized vehicle (Karl Benz had done it on a three-wheeled one), which was named “Stahlradwagen” (“Vehicle with steel wheels”) and presented to the public in Paris in October 1889. But Daimler is most famous for being the father (posthumously) of Mercedes Benz, born from the merger between your company, Daimler Motoren Gesellschaft”(“ Daimler Motor Company ”), with that of Karl Benz, “Benz & Cie”. The two companies forged ties after a series of litigation in 1926.

But as the history of Mercedes-Benz gives for several deliveries, in this we will focus only on telling the story of the emergence of the first truck. When it landed on the streets in 1896 it looked like a carriage without the horses pulling it. That which set it off was a engine “Phönix” (“Phoenix”), a unit of 1.06-liter two-cylinder four-stroke with 4 hp of power. Daimler linked it to the rear axle by means of a belt and achieved a fuel consumption close to 6 l / 100 km, or 0.4 kg per horsepower per hour at the time.

It is noteworthy that the aforementioned already anticipated the planetary gears that are still common in construction vehicles today. The belt drive it sent power from the engine to a shaft mounted transversely to the longitudinal axis of the vehicle, both ends fitted with a pinion. Each tooth of this pinion meshed with the internal teeth of a ring gear that was firmly connected to the wheel to be driven. This is how the planetary gears of Mercedes-Benz trucks have worked up to the series Arocs.

In 1898, for example, Gottlieb Daimler and Wilhelm Maybach made changes to the vehicle’s two-cylinder Phönix engine, which had been relocated from the rear to a position under the driver’s seat, with the four speed gearbox transferred in front. However, this solution still left space to be wasted. In the same year, the truck was given the face that clearly distinguished it from the automobile, and it had to level the way to ever-increasing production and payload to cope with the new industrial revolution.

The engine was placed at the front, facing the axle, tuned to deliver 10 hp via a four-speed belt drive and front-to-rear longitudinal axle and pinion that drove the rear wheels. For these vehicles, Daimler made the crucial upgrade not only to the powertrain, but also to the engine itself. Instead of hot tube ignition, the new Bosch low voltage magnetic ignition ignited the mixture of gasoline and air in the two cylinders of the 2.2 liters, and a radiator that debuted design.

Daimler Motor-Lastwagen 6 PS (1898)

However, Daimler, probably motivated by the large number of innovations, was cautious before presenting its new five-ton model to the public. The vehicle, which was very modern at the time, underwent what today we would call as customer testing. For several months, the inventor born in Schorndorf, 25 kilometers from Stuttgart (Mercedes-Benz headquarters) subjected his new creature to the daily routine of work in a brick factory in Heidenheim, and painstakingly repaired the deficiencies it showed.

The first buyer of the first truck came from the home of industrialization: England. There, steam-powered vehicles had long since moved from the rails to the highway, and didn’t go extinct until the 1950s. So it was fortunate that the Red Flag Act was abolished. in 1896. However, it was notuntil 1901 when a truck proved superior to a contemporary steam train in a comparison made in Liverpool. But also in Paris, the Daimler truck was a welcome guest.

Drawing of the “Phönix” engine fitted to the first Daimler trucks

He undertook the long journey to the French capital to make himself known at the world exhibition. There it was held a car fair in the Tuileries park, as a result of a contest of the French Automobile Association on the theme “Motorized vehicles to travel around the city”, something unprecedented yet. “Large crowds, many vehicles of all kinds and our truck is very popular,” noted Daimler’s wife with satisfaction. Lina, in June 1898. A machine capable of handling heavy loads and more practical than a train? What madness!

As such, the truck Daimler Motor-Lastwagen (which we could translate as Daimler’s “motorized freight car”) had a length of 4.5 meters and a width of 1.5 meters. Also, the payload was established at 1,500 kg, exactly the same figure that marked the dry weight of the vehicle. According to its size and its mechanical heart, the truck could reach a maximum speed of 12 km / h, and to brake it made use of a manually operated (foot) shoe that acted on the iron tires of the rear axle.

Planetary gear transmission in a Daimler Motor-Lastwagen (1896)

A little context again. Daimler Daimler Manufacturing Company (DMFG) was an American production company, from 1898 to 1907. Between 1888 and 1898, the company was known as Daimler Motor Company (DMC), founded as part of a partnership between Gottlieb Daimler of Daimler Motoren Gesellschaft and William Steinway of piano maker Steinway & Sons. The company, based in Long Island City, Queens, New York, sold Daimler engines for boats, as well as for commercial vehicles such as buses.

And, as with Benz, the commercial production of the Daimler Motoren Gesellschaft (DMG) did not remain at headquarters for long. In 1897, the chairman of the DMG board, Max von Duttenhofer, sealed a deal behind Daimler’s back with the Berlin company Ad. Altmann & Co. to establish larger production facilities for motor vehicles. In February 1899, started production based on latest Daimler drawings and patents, creating stiff competition for its own Stuttgart-made models.

After Daimler’s death in 1900, the DMG shareholders’ meeting decided to take over the Teutonic company in Berlin-Marienfelde as a branch. Now considerably larger, a division of roles followed within the corporation: Cannstatt. And soon after, the new factory in Untertürkheim on Stuttgart they concentrated on building passenger cars for ordinary people, while in Marienfelde they took care of commercial vehicles such as trucks and buses that operated across much of European soil.

The second generation Daimler trucks – those manufactured between 1899 and 1903 – consisted of new basic types with a payload of between 1.25 and five tons, for which two and four-cylinder engines were sufficient. from 4 to 12 hp. The almost complete range of the DMG in 1905 comprised light vans with three payload classes – 500 to 1,500 kg – and were powered by two-cylinder engines. from 8 to 16 hp. Four-piston engines from 16 to 35 hp they would power the heavy-duty class with a payload of two to five tons.

Daimler Motor-Lastwagen, 28 PS (1907)

In 1900, Benz went from van to truck. The first range consisted of three versions: the lightest – 1,250 kg payload – was powered by a single-cylinder engine. from 5 to 7 CV power; the medium duty one –2.5 tons– used one of the 10 hp; and finally, the heavy duty one – 5 tons – had a two-cylinder engine that reached 14 hp. What all three had in common was that the engine was no longer located behind, but in front, and was positioned transversely like a front-wheel drive (although it was still propulsion).

The base of the truck was already prepared. The Industrial Revolution it accelerated and mass-produced products reached almost all markets. The demand for distribution transport grew, something that made, in 1871, customs restrictions were abolished in the German Empire. The history of road transport and that of trade and road construction are more closely linked than one generally thinks. Daimler’s idea paid off, and soon many others followed in his footsteps to own a truck.

