What was the first obsolete component you changed?

Last week we asked you what was the operating system that put an “expiration date” on your first PC, and today we want you to tell us what it was. the first obsolete component that you were forced to change so that you can continue to enjoy your first computer for a reasonable time.

It is not a secret, when we assemble a PC we can be clear that we will always have an obsolete component before the rest, although this may vary depending on the use that we are going to give the equipment. In the case of a gaming PC, for example, the first component to become obsolete will undoubtedly be the graphics card, while on an office PC, it is likely to end up being the processor.

In the end it all depends on how we use the equipment, and our needs. We may also do, at the time, too limited a choice of any particular component, like the storage unit, for example, and that it ended up becoming “obsolete” sooner than expected, although in that case it would have been more due to our error.

My first outdated component was the graphics card

The first outdated component on my first PC was my graphics card, a SiS SVGA with 1 MB memory that it was capable of working with the incredible, for the time, resolution of 1,024 x 768 pixels, but only with a depth of 256 colors.

Its performance in two-dimensional games was very good, in fact with it I could play a lot of things without any problem, although the truth is that in this sense we must give more merit to the 133 MHz Pentium that accompanied her, a chip that, the truth, gave me many joys.

I was unlucky enough to buy my first PC when the transition to 3D was beginning, that is, when accelerator graphics cards were starting to hit the market, but there was still no clear winner, in fact 3DFX had not yet released the first Voodoo. A pity, since in another situation I would have tried to remove the PC directly with said graphic accelerator.

It goes without saying that the 1 MB SiS that my PC mounted did not have 3D capabilities, and when the first really interesting accelerators began to come out, such as the NVIDIA RIVA 128, ATI Rage and 3DFX Voodoo, it became the first obsolete component of my computer. Unfortunately, I did not have the money to buy any of those graphics cards, so I had to resort to something cheaper, and the truth is that it was complicated, because there was not the second-hand market that there is now.

I remember that the 3DFX Voodoo was around 40,000 and 50,000 pesetas at the time, which at the change is about 240 euros and 300 euros, respectively. I was a student, and very young, so I didn’t have that money, and I had to settle for a S3 3D Virge with 2 MB, which I later expanded to 4MB. The graphics card cost me 8,000 pesetas, 48 ​​euros, and the 2 MB of extra memory 2,000 pesetas, 12 euros.

Total, I invested 60 euros, and I must say that it was an excellent purchase. It is evident that with it I could not play at the level that a 3DFX Voodoo offered, but it had acceptable Direct3D compatibility, and this allowed me to enjoy games like Final Fantasy VII, Resident Evil, Resident Evil 2 and Motoracer, among others, with 3D acceleration. The two Resident Evil I was able to play them in 640 x 480 pixels. I think that only with the hours that I put the two Resident Evil and Final Fantasy VII I already profited those 60 euros to spare.

Now it’s your turn, what was the first obsolete component of your first PC that you had to change? We read each other in the comments.