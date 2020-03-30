What was the 1992 King of Cable? The King of the Ring tournament sounds familiar to all of us, but in 1992 WCW organized the King of Cable tournament.

What was the 1992 King of Cable?

In 1992, the world was different, we are going to tell you, there were two main companies in the world of wrestling, but WWF at that time was who dominated the world of wrestling although it had a WCW that had already been bought by Ted Turner and What was later the biggest competition for WWE in history began to flourish with fighters like, Sting, Vader or a young Brian Pillman.

In 1992, 20 years since the creation of the cable network TBS in the United States which was the channel that broadcast WCW Saturday Night. So to celebrate the 20th Anniversary they had no better idea than to create this tournament, King of Cable.

To give more importance to the tournament, it was decided that the end of it would be held at the PPV Starrcade in December ’92. As we know Starrcade is one of WCW’s iconic PPVs and lately recovered by WWE.

The methodology for choosing fighters was also rare to say the least. The editors of the WCW magazine chose 15 company wrestlers and then 8 were randomly selected to participate in the tournament. Those selected were: Sting, Flyin Brian Pillman, Barry Windham, Rick Rude, Jake the Snake Roberts, Dustin Rhodes, Big Van Vader & Tony Atlas.

Before the tournament started, Jake Roberts left the company and was replaced in the tournament by The Barbarian.

The tournament that was played in the programs of WCW Saturday Night, in Clash of Champions XXI and the final in Starrcade had the following results:

Quarter finals

WCW Saturday Night – 11/7/92

WCW US Champion Rick Rude (w / Madusa) beat WCW / NWA Tag Team Champion, Barry Windham

WCW Saturday Night – 11/14/92

Sting defeated Brian Pillman

Big Van Vader beat Tony Atlas

WCW / NWA Tag Team, Champion Dustin Rhodes beat the Barbarian

Semifinals

Clash of the Champions XXI – 11/18/92

Sting defeated WCW US Champion, Rick Rude, in a match that ended in a time limit but that the judges awarded Sting a 2-1 victory (Ole Anderson & Hiro Matsuda voted in favor of Sting and Larry Zbyzsko in favor of Rude)

WCW Saturday Night – 11/21/92

Big Van Vader beat Dustin Rhodes

Final

Starrcade 92 – 12/28/92

Sting beat Big Van Vader (w / Harley Race) to conquer the first and only King of Cable tournament

