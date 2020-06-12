Omar Vizquel showed his quality in the LVBP of his country | Hannah Foslien / .
Omar Vizquel was one of the best shortstops of his generation in MLB. His cover letter was defense, although over the years he became a good hitter. Perhaps the Venezuelan enlarges the list of great stars who could never win a World Series, but in his country, playing with the Lions of Caracas in the LVBP, he took part in four champion scepters.
He participated in 13 campaigns defending the short stops of the hairy, 11 consecutively between 1984-85 until 1994-95. He then saw action in one game in the 2002-03 contest and in 2007-08 in which he participated in 16 games to retire permanently.
He averaged a total of .275 in 406 games played in which he hit 383 hits, 63 doubles, 29 triples, 132 RBIs, 205 runs scored and 59 stolen bases. In eight postseason appearances, he averaged .243 with 14 doubles. However, his defense was always impeccable and his best move on Venezuelan soil was against the Águilas del Zulia with a hit by Rubén Amaro Jr.
The titles that he led with the capital’s cause were achieved against Tiburones de La Guaira, Tigres de Aragua, Cardenales de Lara and Águilas del Zulia. However, it will take with him not having been able to win the first final against his eternal rival, the Navegantes del Magallanes, something that later got the currency in his second historic confrontation.
Vizquel will be an immortal of the Major Leagues and the eternal benchmark of defense on the ground in Venezuela.