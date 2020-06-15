Transcription:

Last Thursday, June 11, PlayStation transmitted an event where it let us see how the future of gaming would look. In a moment we will take a second look at such a PlayStation event where in theory we were going to be shown how the future of gaming would look and play, however, we did not see that.

Console lacked tradition

We started with the console itself that we still don’t love, but we don’t dislike either. What draws our attention is its overall design; In other words, we can see that its design is somewhat different from the traditional line of the family of systems since PlayStation 5 breaks with the tradition of showing us a uniform design similar to the PlayStation 2, 3 and PlayStation 4.

It shows that the design is entirely influenced by the Apple design school and yes, as all our friends have pointed out with their memes in the Discord of LEVEL UP —by the way, I invite you to join — the Sony console seems to It is the modem that Telmex installs in your house, only the shirt collar has been lifted to look rougher. We just hope Sony doesn’t want to sell us $ 1000 USD monitor stands.

We are also a bit worried about its design, because it looks very flimsy and we do not want the painful case of the Xbox 360 Red Ring of Death to happen again. And the new PlayStation looks aggressively thin and we are afraid that have a cooling problem like that console, but we are getting ahead of this so take it with a grain of salt. The truth is that we do not believe that a detail like this will be repeated in history…. or if?

Tradition

Lack of clarity on exclusivity

Now we have to talk about the clarity of the event because we feel that a lot of information about the games they showed was omitted, especially about the quality of exclusive they would be.

The biggest offender of all is SpiderMan: Mike Morales, a title that surprised us, but in the end, it was not very clear what it really was. In less than 24 hours, the delivery went from a new episode in the arachnid saga to an expansion, until finally remaining as a stand-alone version. We are not angry that it is a stand-slone version, the thing is that it was not clearly detailed during the broadcast that millions of players around the world saw.

Next we have the list of games that, again, was confusing because it remained in the air what kind of exclusive they would be: they are exclusive to Sony, PlayStation 5 or simply temporary exclusives.

In this way, we have 28 games that were shown, of which 9 are PlayStation 5 games developed by Sony Worldwide Studios and second party studios. The rest of the games may or may not be exclusive to PlayStation because it depends on the glass with which you see them, since they are titles that have a scheduled PC launch, or some exclusive period of time and some that are not ruled out for their launch in Series X like Resident Evil 8.

Anyway. This list did not make very clear the future of gaming as PlayStation would have liked. And it doesn’t represent anything remotely close to a launch lineup either, I think for this we should keep waiting.

Infallible sign of exclusivity?

A new IP

And we continue with another matter that Sony was left to us during this first look at the PlayStation 5 which is: a new IP. And is that of the 9 games confirmed as exclusive to PlayStation 5, only 1 is a new intellectual property, and that’s half, because it is from a second party studio. The rest are either second parts or continuations of Sony’s established franchises.

Here we feel that Sony was resting a little on our laurels since it was necessary to show something totally new that leaves us completely waiting.

And in this same sense, we weren’t so moved by some proposals as well as Project Athia by Square Enix, which we don’t want to think about that could become the new FF Versus; Nor of Capcom’s pseudo Kojimada titled Pragmata, which hopefully more of it will be announced soon before it becomes this generation’s Deep Down.

Anyway. In this section, as we said, Sony rested on its laurels.

Enough for a new IP?

There was no Killer App

And related to the previous point, in general we do not feel that a killer app has been shown, you know, that game that, when you see it, makes you say and shout « I need a PlayStation 5 right now ».

And while yes, we are excited to see many and large PlayStation franchises return, such as Gran Turismo and the little sackboy, we feel that many of these games can live without problems within the current generation of consoles.

Perhaps at this point, the only one that belongs to the next generation is Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, but halfway there, since we do not doubt for a moment that a talented development team achieves the same result with current hardware. generation. And also Horizon Forbiden West, which is seen to be a title with a great graphic level that is full of incredible details and that will be as massive as the original. In the end, we think it will be a good game, but it is far from being the Kiler App that makes us say and shout « I need a PlayStation 5 right now. »

Far from being the Killer App

Price

To finish, what the PlayStation 5 event lacked to close with a flourish was the price of the damned console. And is that this was the right time to end all this roller coaster of emotions that began since Cerny slept us with his incredible technical talk, however, everything indicates that PlayStation is not ready to reveal the final price of the console yet.

By the way, Sony is giving a lot to talk about in this regard, since as you remember, it announced 2 console models, one with a physical media reader and others without a reader. This gives us to understand that one model will be more expensive than another, which could put it in an advantage category in relation to the X Series, since price is a decisive purchase factor.

Thus, we feel that many could gravitate towards the cheapest console, because in an era where what is most consumed is Fortnite and FIFA, the system where it is made is irrelevant, since they are practically the same thing.

Anyway. We feel that this announcement lacked the final price of the console, so that speculation and others are no longer on the lips of all of us, because they result in perhaps even unnecessary discussions: for example, the CEO of PlayStation, Jim Ryan, He is talking about that for them « the value of the console is more interesting than the price » … What the heck did he just say? This is what we mean by unnecessary.

We’ll keep waiting