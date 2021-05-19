What was missing! Ford patents a system to see advertising in the car …

The world of marketing and communication it is so wide that it is impossible to master it completely. Within this immense amalgam of possibilities there is one that has been accompanying drivers from all over the world for many years. We refer, how could it be otherwise, to the billboards. Yes, those posters so large and even luminous that, both in cities and on highways, they “sell” us such diverse products and services.

The effectiveness (in number of visual impacts) of the billboards is very low, but they are still very useful depending on which advertising campaigns. But I ask you, what if billboards could end up inside cars? Well, that possibility is getting closer to being a reality and if not, ask Ford. That is it, and this is because the Blue Oval has patented a new technical innovation for put advertising on their cars.

Ford has not yet announced what it will do with this patent … advertising

According to the file that they have sent to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Ford has created a system capable of reading billboards adjacent to the road. This information, in turn, is projected, as a pop-up window, on the central screen of the infotainment system. In this way, both the driver and the passenger can see more clearly what product or service is sold in this space.

Reviewing the documents, we see that Ford defines this technology as a “Interface of billboards for vehicle displays”. But they want to go one step further. Apparently it will allow a hyperlink to be displayed allowing passengers to access the product for purchase or obtain more information. In addition, it could be combined with the navigator to establish a route with which to get to the store or restaurant.

Ford bets on Google and will use the Android system from 2023

At the moment we do not have more information about it, but This new technology opens a very juicy and complicated “melon”. Juicy because it could provide huge economic resources to brands that use it in their models. And complicated because it implies ethical issues regarding the relevance of the messages and possible danger when creating distractions for the driver. Not in vain do we come up with a solution …

That the messages are only visible on the screen when the vehicle is stopped. Not in vain, it does not seem ethical to us that brands put advertising on our cars in this way. Especially because if it is already dangerous attend the road, watch that there is no hidden radar, check the screens or active security systems putting one more factor into the equation could be very harmful for the driver, passenger and other actors.

Let’s see what the drivers associations around the world… Not?

Source – United States Patent and Trademark Office – USPTO – Ford Motor Company – Billboard interfaces for vehicle displays