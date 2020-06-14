© .

On a soccer field anything can happen. Yes, anything. Throughout history, unauthorized animals and people have entered, but … in a closed game?

This Saturday at Mallorca-Barcelona the unexpected happened, when 55 minutes passed of the game with which the Blaugranas returned to activity, suddenly a man appeared with the shirt of Lionel Messi of the Argentina National Team, running in the green rectangle.





Laughter of surprise appeared immediately between the players of both teams, even the referee, because … let’s be serious! Who expects a spontaneous in a game without an audience?

The incident served to get members of the security force out of the routine that represents a game behind closed doors, but also to realize that anything is possible on a soccer field.