“What was done two days ago is not worth, the important thing is to beat Kosovo”

03/30/2021

On at 21:23 CEST

EFE

Sergio Canales, midfielder for Betis and the Spanish national team, declared this Tuesday at a press conference that “football is present”, that “what was done two days ago is not valid” and that, therefore, “the important thing is to win” this Wednesday at Kosovo in the third match of the FIFA window, which will take place at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, after playing against Greece (1-1) and Georgia (1-2).

Channels sees “the group with the same desire to do well as against Germany” in November, when they beat the Germans 6-0 at the same La Cartuja Stadium where they will play against the Balkan team, although he warned that “you must respect” rival because “Today, winning any game is very difficult.”

For the Santander player, “the last two games (against Greece and Georgia) have been an apprenticeship”, a confirmation that “football is very even and everything is much more complicated”, but he was “calm” regarding the development of the World Cup qualifying phase “because the group believes in the idea” of the coach, Luis Enrique Martínez.

“Any rival will send you home”

Channels He thought that currently “there are many very powerful teams and Spain is among them”, but warned that “any rival sends you home” even if you have the feeling to be “on the right track.”

Personally, the Betic player said he was “enjoying the national team” and with him “I wish to continue growing in this dressing room giving everything for this shirt “, although he declined to answer whether he is in his “best moment” because for him “the most important thing is to give the impression of having given everything.”