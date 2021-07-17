What vehicles do not circulate on the third Saturday of the month?

MEXICO CITY

Today is Saturday, July 17, the Hoy No Circula program applies to all vehicles with hologram 2 and since it is the third Saturday of the month, it also applies to units with hologram 1 ending with ODD plate (1, 3, 5, 7, 9 ).

In addition to this, automobiles that qualify as foreign are also restricted to vehicular circulation every Saturday from 05:00 to 22:00, while automobiles with a hologram 00 (double zero) and 0 (zero) circulate freely. every Saturday.

The Hoy No Circula program details that vehicles that have a hologram 1 will stop circulating on Saturdays from 05:00 to 22:00 according to their license plate, while if the license plate ends in an odd number, the unit rests the first and the third Saturday. If it is even, rest the second and fourth Saturday.

Vehicles with hologram 1 also stop circulating from 05:00 to 22:00 on a weekday depending on the termination of the license plate: at 5 or 6 (yellow) they rest on Mondays, termination 7 or 8 (pink) on Tuesdays , completion 3 or 4 (red) on Wednesdays, completion 1 or 2 (green) on Thursdays and completion 9 or 0 (blue) on Fridays.

For the months that have a fifth Saturday, vehicles with hologram 1 will be able to circulate normally.

In addition, vehicles with hologram 2 stop circulating every Saturday from 05:00 to 22:00, Monday to Friday from 05:00 to 11:00, from 05:00 to 22:00 on a weekday which depends on the plate: completion in 5 or 6 (yellow) rest on Mondays, completion 7 or 8 (pink) on Tuesdays, completion 3 or 4 (red) on Wednesdays, completion 1 or 2 (green) on Thursdays, and termination 9 or 0 (blue) on Fridays.

Mobile units that qualify as foreigners will stop circulating every Saturday from 05:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., as well as Monday to Friday from 05:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and from 05:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. weekday depending on the license plate: ending in 5 or 6 (yellow) rest on Mondays, ending 7 or 8 (pink) on Tuesdays, ending 3 or 4 (red) on Wednesdays, ending 1 or 2 (green) on Thursdays , and ending 9 or 0 (blue) on Fridays.

#QueNoSeTePase check Today Is Not Circulating Saturday pic.twitter.com/hp0ZOI5KR5 – Ministry of the Environment (@SEDEMA_CDMX) July 17, 2021

