What vehicles do not circulate on the second Saturday of the month?

MEXICO CITY.- The Hoy No Circula program applies this June 12 for all vehicles with hologram 2 and because it is the second Saturday of the month, also for units with hologram 1, even plate termination.

Vehicles that qualify as foreign are also restricted to vehicular circulation every Saturday from 05:00 to 22:00, while automobiles with hologram 00 (double zero) and 0 (zero) circulate freely every Saturday.

According to the Hoy No Circula program, vehicles with hologram 1 will stop driving on Saturdays from 05:00 to 22:00 according to their license plate, so if the license plate ends with an odd number, the unit rests the first and third Saturdays, but if it is even, it will do so on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

Vehicles with hologram 1 also stop circulating from 05:00 to 22:00 on a weekday, depending on the termination of the plate: termination in 5 or 6 (yellow) rest on Mondays, termination 7 or 8 (pink) on Tuesdays, termination 3 or 4 (red) on Wednesdays, termination 1 or 2 (green) on Thursdays, and termination 9 or 0 (blue) on Fridays.

In the months that have a fifth Saturday, vehicles with hologram 1 will be able to circulate normally.

In turn, vehicles with hologram 2 will stop driving every Saturday from 05:00 to 22:00; Monday to Friday from 05:00 to 11:00; from 05:00 to 22:00 one day during the week, according to the plate: ending in 5 or 6 (yellow), they rest on Mondays; ending 7 or 8 (pink), Tuesdays; completion 3 or 4 (red), on Wednesdays; completion 1 or 2 (green), on Thursdays; and ending 9 or 0 (blue), on Fridays.

Cars that qualify as foreign will stop driving every Saturday from 05:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., as well as Monday to Friday from 05:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. one day During the week that depends on your license plate: ending in 5 or 6 (yellow), on Mondays; ending 7 or 8 (pink), Tuesdays; completion 3 or 4 (red), on Wednesdays; completion 1 or 2 (green), on Thursdays; and ending 9 or 0 (blue), on Fridays.

