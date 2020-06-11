Come back the worst memories from the end of last February and the beginning of March, and just like then I commented that due to the lack of knowledge of the market floor, a periodic purchasing plan had to be programmed, now you have to do exactly the same since we do not know the duration of the falls nor their depth.

At first, what we have seen in the opening is normal: opening with an important bearish gap and immediate testing to what I consider key in today’s session in the 7,451 points. This is the level that corresponds to 32.8% of the decline in the entire decline from the highs of February and the lows of March 16.

At the moment, we are trading below them but the really important thing will be to see if they are recovered in the face of the end of today’s session.

Current situation of the correction in the Ibex 35

Eduardo Bolinches

And what is below those 7,451 points?

After the first support already tested, we have the three maximums for the areas between 7,056 and 7,210 points. There were three failed attempts that generated significant resistance and are therefore now a great support. In fact, losing that support zone would be a very bad sign and it would mean that I would immediately protect my portfolio with derivatives that it has been creating since March 23 or even sell part of it to have liquidity.

But we should not get ahead of events and let the market express itself day after day and try to forget our feelings about the market.

Many people have been in short positions for a long time and now they cling to them in the hope of recovering their investments, however it is still early to draw conclusions and send the Spanish team below 7,056 points.

And the one who tells the Ibex can perfectly say the Dax or even the Nasdaq 100. In fact, the latter is only receding to Tuesday’s closing price levels.

We have everything to continue with the correction: confirmed sunset star, RSI overbought and confirming the downside turn, same in stochastic, but we need to see the closing of today after this test at 38.2% Fibonacci and above all to see if the decreasing volume continues in today’s session.

Meanwhile, you have two options: get started right away with selective and periodic purchases of some values ​​or wait for the supposed testing of the following support to start making those purchases.

And what do we buy?

If one thing we have learned is that IAG is the star value of the Ibex 35, rare is the day that is not at one end of the table and today was not going to disappoint us. We also know that the banking sector It is also usually the protagonist in the profitability table of the Spanish selective for better or for worse. And finally, I wanted to add a non-selective value that is also very subject to high volatility.

So in another financial porn act I show you my purchases in today’s session after the first half hour of contracting waiting to buy more if we see that the current support does not work.

My purchases today looking for the reaction of the market

