What vaccines against covid-19 can be combined? Dr. Elmer Huerta explains it | Video

Canada changed its sanitary provisions and now allows those vaccinated to receive the second dose of another vaccine against covid-19. We asked CNN contributor Dr. Elmer Huerta how the measure should be interpreted. On the other hand, new cases of coronavirus decrease dramatically in the United States, while there is also an important relaxation on movement restrictions and other health recommendations. However, the standards of protection of distancing and hygiene are recommended until community immunity is achieved. The Joe Biden administration set a goal of achieving 70% vaccinated with at least one dose by July 4. In terms of the general population, so far it is reported to have reached almost 51%. But, as for older adults, the figure is already close to 63%.