“What university are you at to burn it with you inside?”

Ana Bernal-Triviño, an expert journalist in gender violence, has taught on her social networks the harassment you receive after his interventions on television.

“A example, only one, of what I receive “, has written next to several screenshots where you can see various insults and threats.

His collaboration in the docuseries of Rocío: tell the truth to stay alive has fueled more this type of insults.

“Busted”, “disgusting”, “you do not represent feminism”, “you are sad”, “thank goodness the Wednesday nightmare has ended”, “which university are you at to burn it with you inside”, “stay at home with your lover Pablo Iglesias “, “is to see you and it makes you want to potar”, are some of the messages you receive.

His participation in the debate of the program has focused on analyzing the words of Rocío Carrasco from a gender perspective and analyzing the types of violence you have suffered.

“I decided to collaborate on the show because I first considered that gender violence was being forgotten a bit of our own agenda for other types of debates, “he confessed to Telecinco.