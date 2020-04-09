The health authorities of Mexico recalled this Wednesday the transcendental importance of following the indications of social distancing and basic preventive measures to avoid contagions by coronavirus, the epidemic that is spreading rapidly throughout the country.

“How is COVID-19 transmitted? Thus: achú“Undersecretary of Health Hugo López-Gatell said with a gesture, simulating a sneeze, noting that fluids of this type are the fastest way of transmitting the disease, which has already claimed 174 deaths in Mexico.

“When we say ‘healthy distance’, we do not mean not saying hello, although obviously there is no need to wave, but we do not mean ignoring your friend, your neighbor or your relative,” he said. “We mean that we have to avoid that these droplets (from sneezing or when speaking) fall on us, particularly in the eyes, nose or mouth“He added.

The official of the Ministry of Health (SSa) explained that there are three types of drops that expel the mouth when we talk, but especially when we sneeze: large, medium and small. All of them, he indicated, are able to potentially infect us.

“There are the drops that are too heavy and fall there, two meters away. There are lighter drops falling further, six meters away. Y there are those that are even lighter, and they drop to 10 meters if I sneeze like this gentleman, ”he indicated, addressing the image of a man sneezing without covering his mouth.

That, precisely, is what should be avoided, according to López-Gatell, a doctor in epidemiology and the official government spokesman since the start of the pandemic. Thus, the authorities have implemented two measures and have repeated them non-stop for several weeks.

“The first is keep the healthy distance, because with it it will allow you to not drop conventional drops, which are very heavy and that they occur when speaking ”, explained the undersecretary. “But also preventive measures, such as the label sneeze, will protect you from drops that will reach 10 meters because they are very light ”, he concluded.

The label sneeze is simply use the inside of the elbow to cover the mouth when sneezing, thus avoiding dirtying our own hands, which will then touch other surfaces, and also so as not to disperse potentially harmful drops for others.

To reinforce these measures, health authorities have also insisted on washing hands with soap several times a day and exhaustively. If you don’t have soap and water, you can use 70 percent alcohol-based antibacterial gel.

It was also requested that greetings are at a distance and avoid shaking hands, a hug or a kiss. In the event that a person presents symptoms compatible with the coronavirus, such as fever or cough, it is recommended not to leave the house.

Mexico is in the transition from phase 2, where local infections as well as imported infections begin, to phase 3 of the coronavirus epidemic, where these infections occur rapidly. Until this Wednesday, there are already 3,181 cases confirmed by COVID-19 in national territory and 174 fatalities due to this condition.

For the first time, moreover, since the epidemic began, the Ministry of Health (SSa) presented an estimate of total cases: there would be 26,519 in the entire country, that is, eight times more than those that have been confirmed. The calculation was made using so-called “sentinel surveillance” which was also used during the H1N1 influenza crisis.