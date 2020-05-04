On the Internet there are some myths about skin care, which can harm the appearance of it more than improve it, explained Dr. Jatziri Chávez Bernal, specialist dermatologist at Doctoralia.

Some are related to skin care, nails, anti-aging treatments and sun exposure.

For example, peeling is a technique that consists of improving the appearance of the skin by destroying tissues. This is said to potentially slim you down, but the information is false as the skin regenerates itself every 30 days.

“The skin regenerates itself every 30 days, this cosmetic treatment does not represent a risk unless it is carried out constantly in less than 30 days and the procedure is aggressive, but you can have a peel up to two or three times a year, depending on your skin type, “said the dermatologist.

Contrary to popular belief, masks of vegetables or natural ingredients do not reduce the signs of aging, because the molecules of some fruits such as avocado and cucumber are too large for the skin to absorb.

For vitamins to be used effectively, food must be ingested, so the metabolism will be in charge of distributing them to each part of the body.

The specialist warned that some natural ingredients can cause contact dermatitis or the appearance of pimples on the skin by placing inappropriate organic agents on it; It is recommended that a dermatologist help detect a natural treatment, depending on the type of skin, to benefit the face.

On the other hand, he indicated that during the quarantine it is important to take sun baths, since this helps the production of vitamin D, which is important to prevent diseases, however it is not recommended to expose yourself to UV rays for more than 10 minutes.

“Although exposure to UV rays from the sun is necessary for the activation of vitamin D in our bodies, it must also be done with measure, since excess exposure can cause skin cancer.

For their part, tanning beds represent an even greater risk if a period of three to five minutes is exceeded, as this time is sufficient for the cellular metabolism to be carried out properly, “explained the specialist.

Although some reviews and tutorials assure that the armpits can be rinsed with lemon and bicarbonate, it is false, since being a delicate area of ​​the skin it is necessary to go to the dermatologist for a diagnosis on the pigmentation of the area.

“The lemon also contains a pigment that is activated on contact with sunlight, causing the exposed skin to double or triple stain,” said Chávez.

Lastly, he denied that the application of gelish to the nails causes skin cancer.

According to a study published by the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, it indicates that for a cancer risk to be considered, 13,000 sessions of between three and five minutes in a bulb lamp and up to 40,000 exposures with the use of lamps would be necessary LED. The specialist recommended using some type of sunscreen on your hands prior to the manicure session.

