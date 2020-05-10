Univision

Ana Patricia Gámez from Enamorándonos USA gives you ideas to look beautiful on mothers day from home.

A young mom who inspires us with her dedication, example and great style is the beautiful Ana Patricia Gámez, host of the popular show Falling in love USA.

Dedicated especially to all the moms of Right Now, we bring you here a video with a brief and juicy fashion talk that we had shortly before the quarantine for COVID-19 began and we assumed responsibility for staying home.

Below Ana Patricia will give us an easy option to show off that we surely already have at home, and of course some economic and divine options from her online store Beashionboutique.com that will surely appeal to us for the summer season.

If there is someone who has definitely made the most of staying at home looking always wonderful, it is Ana Patricia. We have seen her enjoying this quarantine to care for her two young children and her husband.

We have seen her active and always smiling and positive and of course very hard working from home. Her Falling in Love USA program had to be suspended due to the pandemic and the risk of contagion and since the end of March there have been no new studio recordings, but Ana Patricia does not stop.

We have seen her preparing recipes and enjoying at her children’s house

And also celebrating a few days ago the birthday of her daughter Giulietta

Ana Patricia’s practical fashion tips

For being always inspiration and example, we contacted her to chat about fashion for the spring-summer season and learn more about her passion for fashion and the creation of her online store.

In this video she tells us how she followed in the footsteps of her mother who had a fashion store in Mexico, and she adopted the idea based on the power of online sales of the current era, offering beautiful and economic solutions and also the dilemma of what will catch up on a daily basis without spending a fortune. He also recommends the Maxi dresses As the star garment of the season, surely we will already have one at home and it was time to get hold of them. Here the video:

You already saw moms! The maxi dresses are comfortable, feminine, ideal for any type of silhouette. Loose and flowing can be worn for formal and informal occasions by changing accessories a bit. And Mother’s Day is the perfect occasion and celebrate it from home.

Here we see Ana Patricia with this beautiful option:

The floral print will always be in force, providing freshness and sensuality. A feminine option an always current classic. If you have one in your closet, bring it out or you can invest in a beautiful option like this available in the boutique for $ 64. At Beashionboutique.com

Here a maxi dress with long sleeves ideal for places where spring is cooler or for those more voluptuous women who want to show off their slimmer arms. It’s white patterned with blue flowers for $ 54. At BeashionBoutique.com

As Ana Patricia says, solid tones are also perfect and very versatile. This lilac shade with long sleeves is amazingly priced at $ 38. At Beashionboutique.com

Another option is the bright and cheerful colors, here we see Ana Patricia evoking the rainbow with a cheerful option that cannot go unnoticed. The trick here is to keep the accessories very simple

In these moments of quarantine let us go to our wardrobe at home if we can not acquire anything new. What matters is feeling beautiful and grateful with the blessing of being mothers.

And to top it off Ana Patricia tells us something very true: “In all colors and flavors … We are all unique and unrepeatable!”

Blessings on your moms day!

.