What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for May 1-2

To quote Justin Timberlake and millions of memes: It’s gonna be May.

As we head into the first weekend of May (Like, how ?!), we can’t think of a better way to welcome a new month than by plopping ourselves down on our couches and not moving for 48 hours. It just feels right. And fortunately for us, there are a handful of new streaming options that can help us achieve that goal.

Our imaginary BF Michael B. Jordan‘s new movie features the reigning Sexiest Man Alive taking on an iconic literary character, while The Handmaid’s Tale finally returns for its fourth season. Plus, Bethenny frankel is back on reality TV and Disney + is giving fans one last mission with Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which spoiler alert, had a new name by series’ end: Captain America and the Winter Solider. Marvel Cinematic Universe? More like already Missing Cap, U? OK, we’ll see ourselves out now.

Here’s what to watch this weekend, May 1-2: