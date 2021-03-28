What to watch on TV? – Sunday March 28

Getty Everything you can see today on Telemundo and Univision programming.

The long-awaited weekend has arrived and with it the opportunity to stay home to calmly enjoy some time in front of the TV. For this reason, we have prepared a special selection of the best television programs that you can enjoy as a family in the comfort of your home.

Today, the Univision network has on its screens the transmission of “Univision Newscast: Weekend“And the programs” Look Who Dance All Stars ”and“ Sal y Pimienta ”. While on the Telemundo network you will find the transmission of the movies “Flightplan”, “X-Men: Days Of Future Past”, “The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift” and “Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb”.

Univision Newscast: Weekend

Univision will broadcast the most important and up-to-date information on what happened in the world during the weekend.

“Noticiero Univision: Fin de Semana” airs today on Univision at 6:30 PM ET.

Telemundo Weekend News

Telemundo will report on the most newsworthy events during the weekend in a special Telemundo News broadcast that airs today on the major Spanish-language television network.

“Noticias Telemundo Fin de Semana” airs today at 6:30 PM ET.

Exatlón United States

Telemundo will air an epic elimination episode of one of the most watched competitions on Spanish-language television today, Exatlón United States.

The blue team will face the red team and only the most capable will be able to emerge successfully from the elimination stage.

“Exatlón United States” airs today on Telemundo at 7:00 PM ET.

Look Who Dances All Stars

The dance floor is ready for the third broadcast of the new season of “Mira Quien Baila Univision All Stars,” a special edition of Univision’s hugely successful dance competition.

For the first time in its 10 years, the show features a cast of Univision personalities and will continue to deliver sensational dance numbers as participating stars compete for their designated charity.

“Mira Quien Baila All Stars” airs on Univision at 8:00 PM ET.

Salt and pepper

Univision will broadcast a new episode of the famous entertainment show “Sal y Pimienta”, under the leadership of Jomari Goyso and Lourdes Stephen.

The television production is loaded with news and exclusives of the most important celebrities of the moment in the Spanish-speaking entertainment industry.

“Sal y Pimienta” airs on Univision at 10:00 PM ET.

Flightplan

The movie starring Jodie Foster will air on Telemundo at 9:00 PM ET.

Synopsis: “Kyle Pratt (Jodie Foster) is an American who, after losing her husband, decides to return home with her six-year-old daughter. But when the girl mysteriously disappears during the flight, no one from the crew or the passenger remembers seeing her on board. At 12,000 meters above sea level, Kyle will face the worst nightmare of his life: his daughter Julia has disappeared without a trace in the middle of a Berlin-New York flight. Kyle, who has not yet recovered from the unexpected death of her husband, will try by all means to prove her sanity to the incredulous crew and passengers, but she will also have to face the possibility of having lost her mind. Although both Rich (Sean Bean), the captain, and Gene Carson (Sarsgaard), the police officer on board, would like to believe the grieving widow, everything seems to indicate that their daughter never got on the plane. Desperately alone, Kyle can only count on her convictions to solve this mystery. “

X-Men: Days Of Future Past

The film starring Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence, will air on Telemundo at 3:30 PM ET.

Synopsis: “The X-Men fight for the survival of the species in a war that takes place in different times. Characters from the original “X-Men” film trilogy join forces with those they possessed in the past, when they were younger (as they appear in “X-Men: First Generation”), to change an important historic event and fight an epic battle that could save our future ”.

The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift

The film starring Lucas Black, Damien Marzette and Nathalie Kelley will air on Telemundo at 1:30 PM ET.

Synopsis: “Shaun Boswell is a guy who doesn’t quite fit into any group. In high school he is a loner, his only connection to the world of indifference that surrounds him is through illegal races, which has not made him the favorite boy in the police. When they threaten to imprison him, they send him out of the country to spend a time with his father, a military man stationed in Japan, who lives in a tiny apartment in a cheap neighborhood in Tokyo. In the country where most modified cars were born, simple main street racing has been replaced by the latest gravity-defying motorsports challenge, drift racing, a dangerous mix of speed on tracks with very sharp and zigzag curves. In his first foray into the wild world of drift racing, Shaun naively agrees to drive a DK, the King of the Drift, which belongs to the Yakuza, the Japanese mafia. To pay off his debt, he has no choice but to rub shoulders with the Tokyo underworld and risk his life. “

Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb

The film starring Ben Stiller, Robin Williams and Owen Wilson will air on Telemundo at 11:30 AM ET.

Synopsis: “In this third installment of ‘Night at the Museum,’ museum keeper Larry Daley, again played by Ben Stiller, will embark on an epic adventure to prevent magic from disappearing forever.”

