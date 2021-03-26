What to watch on TV? – Sunday March 21

Getty Everything you can see today on Telemundo and Univision programming.

The long-awaited weekend has arrived and with it the opportunity to stay home to calmly enjoy some time in front of the TV. For this reason, we have prepared a special selection of the best television programs that you can enjoy as a family in the comfort of your home.

Today, the Univision network has on its screens the transmission of “Univision Newscast: Weekend“And the programs” Look Who Dance All Stars ”and“ Sal y Pimienta ”. While on the Telemundo network you will find the transmission of the movies “Fighting”, “Armageddon”, “The Marine 4: Moving Target” and “Kickboxer 5: The Redemption”.

Univision Newscast: Weekend

Univision will broadcast the most important and up-to-date information on what happened in the world during the weekend.

“Noticiero Univision: Fin de Semana” airs today on Univision at 6:30 PM ET.

Telemundo Weekend News

Telemundo will report on the most newsworthy events during the weekend in a special Telemundo News broadcast that airs today on the major Spanish-language television network.

“Noticias Telemundo Fin de Semana” airs today at 6:30 PM ET.

Exatlón United States

Telemundo will air an epic elimination episode of one of the most watched competitions on Spanish-language television today, Exatlón United States.

The blue team will face the red team and only the most capable will be able to come out of the elimination stage with flying colors.

“Exatlón Estados Unidos” airs today on Telemundo at 7:00 PM, Eastern Time.

Look Who Dances All Stars

The dance floor is ready for a new broadcast of the new season of “Mira Quien Baila Univision All Stars”, a special edition of the extremely successful Univision dance competition.

For the first time in its 10 years, the show features a cast of Univision personalities and will continue to deliver sensational dance numbers as participating stars compete for their designated charity.

“Mira Quien Baila All Stars” airs on Univision at 8:00 PM ET.

Salt and pepper

Univision will broadcast a new episode of the famous entertainment show “Sal y Pimienta”, under the leadership of Jomari Goyso and Lourdes Stephen.

The television production is loaded with news and exclusives of the most important celebrities of the moment in the Spanish-speaking entertainment industry.

“Sal y Pimienta” airs on Univision at 10:00 PM ET.

Fighting

The movie starring Channing Tatum will air on Telemundo at 9:00 PM ET.

Synopsis: “Shawn MacArthur (Channing Tatum) arrives in New York empty-handed. He survives by selling counterfeit branded objects on the street. His luck changes when professional con Harvey Boarden (Terrence Howard) realizes that he is a natural fighter. Harvey, acting as manager, introduces Shawn to the corrupt no-glove boxing circuit, where the rich bet on tradeable pawns. In no time, he becomes a star fighter, taking down professional boxers. But if Shawn wants to get out of the dark world he’s in, he will have to participate in the toughest fight of his life. “

Fighting – Asphalt Fists – Spanish TrailerFighting estrenosdecine.net/peliculas/2102/2009-02-17T21:02:38Z

Armageddon

The movie starring Bruce Willis will air on Telemundo at 3:00 PM ET.

Synopsis: “An asteroid the size of the state of Texas is pointed directly at Earth. NASA experts only find one possible solution: send a team of astronauts into space to destroy the meteorite before it collides with our planet. For this they turn to Harry S. Stamper, the greatest expert in oil drilling, and his qualified team of drillers, to land on the surface of the asteroid, drill it and introduce a nuclear device that when exploding manages to divert its trajectory and be able to save the planet, thus avoiding Armageddon ”.

ARMAGEDDON (Spanish Trailer) Year: 1998 Director: Michael Bay Actors: Bruce Willis, Ben Affleck, Liv Tyler, Billy Bob Thornton, Steve Buscemi, Udo Kier, Will Patton Synopsis: An asteroid the size of the state of Texas points directly towards Earth . NASA experts only find one possible solution: send a team of astronauts into space to… 2015-07-28T12: 28: 36Z

The Marine 4: Moving Target

The movie starring Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin will air on Telemundo at 1:00 PM ET.

Synopsis: “Jake Carter is assigned to protect a systems engineer who tries to uncover corrupt US military defense contractors. A team of mercenaries has been hired to kill her, along with anyone who stands in her way. “

“The Marine 4: Moving Target” trailerWWE Superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Diva Summer Rae will star in “The Marine 4.” Preview the fourth installment of this action series.2015-03-24T15: 35: 00Z

Kickboxer 5: The Redemption

The movie starring Mark Dacascos will air on Telemundo at 11:30 AM ET.

Synopsis: “Champion Matt Reeves witnesses the murder of his friend Johnny. Neegal, the creator of a new kickboxing federation in South Africa, appears to be the intellectual killer. Johnny, like others, had to pay with his life because he did not want to participate in the new tournament. Matt is now preparing to enter the competition. “

Kickboxer 5: The Redemption (1995) ORIGINAL TRAILER [HD 1080p]The original trailer in high definition of Kickboxer 5 directed by Kristine Peterson and starring Mark Dacascos, James Ryan, Geoff Meed. AKA: Adistaktos timoros Kickboxer 5 – La rédemption Kickboxer 5 – Le dernier combat Kickboxer 5: A Redenção Kickboxer 5: Az igazság nevében Kickboxer 5: Ultima razbunare Kickboxer V – O Desafio Final Kickboxer… 2018-08-11T20: 40: 37Z

