What to watch on TV? – Saturday March 27

The long-awaited weekend has arrived and with it the opportunity to stay at home to calmly enjoy some time in front of the TV. For this reason, we have prepared a special selection of the best television programs that you can enjoy as a family in the comfort of your home.

Today, the Univision network has on its screens the transmission of “Noticiero Univision: Weekend”. While on the Telemundo network you will find the transmission of the films “Battle: Los Angeles ”,“ Ninja ”,“ Death Race: Beyond Anarchy ”and“ The Karate Kid ”.

Univision Newscast: Weekend

Univision will broadcast the most important and up-to-date information on what happened in the world during the weekend.

“Noticiero Univision: Fin de Semana” airs today on Univision at 6:30 PM ET.

Battle: Los Angeles

The movie starring Aaron Eckhart will air on Telemundo at 8:30 PM ET.

Synopsis: “In 2011, the invasion of Earth by beings from another planet is preceded by the attack of unknown forces that look like meteorites. One after another the great cities of the world are falling. Los Angeles has become the last stronghold within the United States. In the midst of the chaos, a Navy sergeant (Aaron Eckhart) and his men are tasked with the mission of rescuing the civilian population from an area that is going to be bombed. “

Ninja

The movie starring Scott Adkins will air on Telemundo at 7:00 PM ET.

Synopsis: “Casey is a western boy whose passion for ninja philosophy takes him to Japan to study Ninjutsu. His instruction is progressing favorably and his Sensei asks him if he would be willing to return to New York to protect the legendary Yoroi Bitsu, an armored chest containing the weapons of the last Ninja Koga. “

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy

The film starring Zach McGowan, Danny Glover and Danny Trejo, will air on Telemundo at 3:30 PM ET.

Synopsis: “Danny Trejo returns as ruthless bookie Goldberg in the bloodiest and most savage Death Race to date. After a failed attack on a legendary driver and prisoner named Frankenstein, the Black Ops specialist named Connor Gibson (McGowan) infiltrates a maximum security federal prison with one goal in mind – to participate in the immoral and illegal Death. Race and take down Frankenstein. Connor is made with the help of Baltimore Bob (Glover) and Lists (Koehler) and, without planning it, falls in love with the beautiful waitress Jane (Marzano). Connor will have to fight for more than his life in this brutal world where there are no guards, no rules, no clue, and no fear.

The karate kid

The movie starring Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan will air on Telemundo at 1:00 PM ET.

Synopsis: “Remake adapted to the contemporary era of the 80’s classic“ Karate Kid ”. Follow the story of Dre, a young skateboarder who moves to China with his single mother for work. When a local thug begins to bother him, the young man will find support in Mr. Han, a man who offers to teach him martial arts to defend himself against his attackers.

