What to watch on TV? – Saturday March 20

The long-awaited weekend has arrived and with it the opportunity to stay home to calmly enjoy some time in front of the TV. For this reason, we have prepared a special selection of the best television programs that you can enjoy as a family in the comfort of your home.

Today, the Univision network has on its screens the transmission of “Noticiero Univision: Weekend”. While on the Telemundo network you will find the transmission of the films “The Quest ”,“ A Dog’s Purpose ”,“ Death Race 3: Inferno ”,“ Hard Target ”and“ Kickboxer III: The Art Of War ”.

Univision Newscast: Weekend

Univision will broadcast the most important and up-to-date information on what happened in the world during the weekend.

“Noticiero Univision: Fin de Semana” airs today on Univision at 6:30 PM ET.

The Quest

The film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme will air on Telemundo at 9:00 PM ET.

Synopsis: “Van Damme is Chris Dubois, a street criminal who, fleeing from the police, ends up in a remote lost city in Tibet, kidnapped and sold as a slave to pirates.”

The QUEST – Trailer Official Spanish (Spanish) The QUEST In search of the lost city. – Trailer Official Spanish (Spanish) The Quest is an adventure and martial arts film released in 1996. Starring Jean-Claude Van Damme and Roger Moore. The film is Van Damme’s film directorial debut. The Epic Split Volvo Trucks Spot VAN DAMME… 2013-09-30T23: 31: 57Z

A Dog’s Purpose

The film, starring Dennis Quaid, will air on Telemundo at 7:00 PM ET.

Synopsis: “A dog tries to discover its purpose in life as it goes through different owners. Through various reincarnations such as Toby, Bailey and Buddy, the same dog will have the opportunity to live three different lives and thus discover the purpose of its existence alongside humans ”.

Your best friend (A Dog’s Purpose) – Spanish Trailer Subscribe to the channel: youtube.com/user/guiadelociotv?sub_confirmation=1 or visit our website: guiadelocio.com Title: Your best friend Title VO: A Dog’s Purpose Director: Lasse Hallström Actors: Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid, Peggy Lipton, Bryce Gheisar, KJ Apa2017-09-04T08: 59: 08Z

Death Race III: Inferno

The movie starring Luke Goss will air on Telemundo at 4:00 PM ET.

Synopsis: “Convicted of murdering policemen, Carl Lucas -also known as Frankenstein- is the new star driver of Death Race, a deadly race in which you play free from prison with his team of mechanics. As a result, Lucas plunges into a new contest more cruel than anything he has ever experienced before. He will face the most ruthless adversaries in a race in the Kalahari desert in southern Africa. “

Trailer Death Race 3 Hell Latino and Latin movie mega 2020 You will find the best animation movies and many more popular titles on my website peliculasaltacalidad2020.blogspot.com Death Race 3 2013 the movie download in Latin Spanish in this link of mega raboninco.com/1rVzO if you are interested you can see my other channels: If you want to see the best math channel, with problem solving… 2020-08-26T12: 15: 16Z

Hard Target

The film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme will air on Telemundo at 2:00 PM ET.

Synopsis: “Two ruthless men, Fouchon and Van Cleaf, have made New Orleans their particular hunting ground, where they organize sinister tournaments that pit their murderers against war veterans, to whom they promise $ 10,000 if they manage to survive. Of course, none of the unfortunates who dares to try their luck in such a bloody game ever collects the prize. Things will change the day that Chance Boudreaux (Jean Claude Van Damme) decides to play the game … Chance, however, is not a noble and altruistic hero, but a lonely “cajun” who only wants to collect the 217 dollars he needs to pay off their debts with the merchant seamen’s union ”.

Blanco Humano (Spanish Trailer) Year: 1993 Director: John Woo Actors: Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lance Henriksen, Arnold Vosloo, Yancy Butler Synopsis: Two ruthless men, Fouchon and Van Cleaf, have made New Orleans their particular hunting ground , where they organize sinister tournaments that pit their murderers against war veterans, to whom they promise $ 10,000 if they manage to survive. Since… 2015-06-13T20: 49: 03Z

Kickboxer III: The Art Of War

The movie starring Sasha Mitchell will air on Telemundo at 12:30 PM ET.

Synopsis: “David Sloan, the North American kickboxing champion, arrives in Brazil accompanied by Xian to face the fearsome Argentine champion Eric Martine, whose manager secretly runs a teen prostitution ring. In one incident, Sloan meets a street boy named Marcos, whom she names as her assistant and with whom she forges strong relationships, and her sister Isabella, a beautiful teenage girl who is kidnapped by Martine’s manager, Verreux. David will have to survive on the streets of Rio de Janeiro, a city marked by juvenile delinquency and prostitution, to be able to find the whereabouts of Marcos’s sister before a misfortune strikes. “

Kickboxer 3 / Official Trailer (1992) Subscribe to Exclusive Media for all the latest trailers and movie clips bit.ly/1m2iRIl Sloan is invited to take part in a charity contest in Rio de Janeiro. While there, Sloan befriends street urchin Lara, but he faces a huge dilemma when the opponent manager kidnaps Lara in an attempt to blackmail Sloan into throwing the… 2014-10-01T11: 00: 02Z

