What to watch on Netflix this Easter holidays?

The famous Netflix platform has recently presented its entertainment options for these Easter holidays, So if your option is to stay at home and rest, keep reading so you find out what you can see.

As is the custom of each month, the streaming platform will premiere new films, series and documentaries, among them “Heroes: Silence and rock & roll”, “Madame Curie”, “The last note”, “The snake”, “Stowaway”, “The innocent”, “Shadow and bone” , among others.

That’s right, April finally arrives and with it a short school break for Holy Week and Easter Week, however, the health contingency has not stopped yet and that is why millions of people will stay at home with their families and Netflix has a proposal to enjoy these days.

Like every month, the streaming platform renews its content, however, this one in particular brings new premieresOne of the most anticipated is the second season of “Luis Miguel La Serie”, which will arrive this coming April 18, after two years of being released.

And another premiere expected by subscribers is “Héroes: Silencio y rock & roll”, a documentary about the band Héroes del Silencio, whose premiere was announced for last February, but it was delayed and, now, it will be next February 23. April when I hit the platform.

It is worth mentioning that this documentary film will review the trajectory of the successful group formed by Enrique Bunbury, Joaquín Cardiel, Pedro Andreu and Juan Valdivia.

Luis Miguel, The Series

Finally a second season of the story that recounts the life of “The Sun” will arrive this month.

It has transpired that this installment will talk about a pathological disease that Luis Miguel has and how it affected the artist’s life.

In a new trailer a scene is observed where the ‘Sun of Mexico’ talks about this condition.

In addition, it was anticipated that in these new chapters his romantic relationships with Alicia Machado and Mariah Carey appear.

His daughter Michelle Salas will also arrive and another relevant aspect is that more details will be given about the mysterious whereabouts of her mother, Marcela Basteri.

Heroes: Silence and rock & roll

This is a Netflix documentary about the mythical Heroes of Silence and will hit the platform on April 23.

It is worth mentioning that for months it has been announced that this film will review the trajectory of the successful group formed by Enrique Bunbury, Cardiel, Pedro Andreu and Juan Valdivia.

The documentary is directed by Alexis Morante, responsible for works such as Camarón: Flamenco and Revolution or SANZ: What I was is what I am and two documentaries about Bunbury, The Longest Road and Licenciado Cantinas: the movie.

In addition, as if that were not enough, it turned out that this project has unpublished material from the group.

Madam curie

On April 15, the film Madame Curie will arrive on the platform, in which the story of the young Polish scientist living in Paris is set, who is left without resources and without a laboratory to continue her studies, until she meets Pierre Curie, who offers his collaboration.

Both end up falling in love and manage to advance in their studies of physics and chemistry, until they achieve extraordinary results.

It is worth mentioning that this film was released in 2019, under the direction of Marjane Satrapi.

The cast consists of Rosamund Pike, Sam Riley, Anya Taylor-Joy, Aneurin Barnard, Simon Russell Beale.

The last note

This film was released in 2020 and its synopsis reads “The long-awaited return to the stage of the famous pianist Henry Cole is threatened by a sudden anxiety crisis. Determined to write the great article of his career, a young journalist enters the scene to convince him to play for the last time ”.

Trish Sie, who is the director of this film, has experience in other musical films such as Step up all in.

It is worth mentioning that The Last Note will arrive on the famous platform on April 23.

The snake

The Serpent is a series written by Richard Warlow and Toby Finlay, who worked on the popular British series Ripper street.

This drama, which is set in the 70s, has eight episodes of approximately one hour and is a collaboration between the BBC, which premiered in January this year and Netflix.

Its story centers on the dramatization of the arrest of Charles Sohraj, a famous serial killer, in 1976.

Stowaway

Stowaway is a new science fiction thriller, the story of which shows Michael, who is an engineer on the launch pad of a spacecraft heading to Mars.

Before it takes off, he suffers an accident that leaves him unconscious and locked in the ship and the crew, made up of three members, finds him when they have already left Earth.

The story of this film gets tense when the stowaway wants to return to the Planet, but that is absolutely impossible so you must get used to the idea that he will be on that ship for 2 years.

However, that’s not the only problem, they only have oxygen left for three people.

The innocent

This is a Netflix original Spanish series, based on the novel of the same name by Harlan Coben.

The innocent stars Mario Casas, Aura Garrido, Alexandra Jiménez and José Coronado, among others. Its premiere is April 30.

This is the first season of The Innocent and consists of eight episodes, it was created by Oriol Paulo, who portrays the story of a marriage that, after overcoming the fact that he killed a man in the past, will receive disturbing and surprising news that will return to break their lives.

Shadow and bone

Shadow and Bone is a new fantasy series based on the universe created by Leigh Bardugo’s novels. It will premiere this April 23.

Jessie Mei Li, Archi Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young and Ben Barnes lead the cast of this adaptation that tells the story of a low-ranking soldier, in the Russian imperial line, who discovers that she possesses extraordinary power.

Series

Scream, we’re filming you: Season 2 / April 1 The Serpent / April 2 A matter of wedding or death | April 7 Dad, stop embarrassing me! | April 14 The Circle: United States: Season 2 / April 14 Luis Miguel, The series: Season 2 / April 18 Zero / April 21 Shadow and bone / April 23 The innocent / April 30 Star mascots / April 30 April 10

Films

The force of nature / April 1 Walking a tightrope / April 1 A lady on wheels / April 1 Children of the street / April 1 The Lost World: Jurassic Park / April 1 Catch me if you can / April 1 April Schindler’s List / April 1 Explicit Lyrics / April 1 Patch Adams / April 1 The Game / April 1 Rambo III / April 1 Woodlawn / April 1 My name is Doris / April 1 This girl is a Disaster / April 1 Madness in Paradise / April 1 Shrek / April 1 Shrek 2 / April 1 Up to Heaven / April 2 Run / April 2 Philadelphia Cowboys / April 2 Madame Claude / April 2 The Death of Stalin / April 2 Time Freak / April 4 The First Man on the Moon / April 8 Thunder Force / April 9 Love and Monsters / April 14 Madame Curie / April 15 Seven Years in Tibet / 15 April Arlo, the alligator boy / April 16 My ex is a spy / April 17 See you | April 21 Tell me when you / April 23 The last note / April 23 The appearance of things / April 29 Deadly suspicion / April 29 11

Documentaries

Magical Andes: Season 2 / April 1 Closet Stories / April 1 Secrets of Great British Castles: Season / April 1 Encrypted Prejudice / April 5 Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute / April 7 This is a Heist: The World’s Greatest Art Theft / April 7 My Love: Six Great Love Stories / April 13 Why Did They Kill Me? / April 14 Life in Color with David Attenborough / April 22 Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll / April 23 Headspace Guide to Good Sleep / April 28