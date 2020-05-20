9.00 / Netflix

Adventures and love in indigenous America

Netflix premieres The Queen of the Indies and the Conqueror, a series shot entirely outdoors, which relives the time of the conquest and reconstructs one of the first love stories that took place in America, between an indigenous woman and a Spanish conqueror. Starring Essined Aponte, Emmanuel Esparza and Kepa Amuchastegui, the series tells the story of the Spanish conquistador Pedro de Heredia, founder of Cartagena, who betrayed his people and broke the heart of the indigenous Catalina, who returns eighteen years later to her life to avenge.

17.30 / Movistar Drama

‘Nell’

United States, 1994 (107 minutes). Director: Michael Apted. Performers: Jodie Foster, Liam Neeson, Natasha Richardson.

Michael Apted, director of films as successful as Gorillas in the Mist, proposes an emotional, and too often sentimental, drama that revolves around a young maid totally isolated from the world. Despite the efforts of Jodie Foster, an overly conventional film that, argumentatively, and not for quality, resembles the Truffaut film The Little Savage. It shows.

20.05 / Movistar Action

‘Danny the Dog’

United States France, 2005 (98 minutes). Director: Louis Leterrier. Performers: Jet Li, Morgan Freeman, Bob Hoskins, Kerry Condon.

Written and produced by Frenchman Luc Besson and directed by Louis Leterrier (Transporter), this film shows the relationship between a blind piano tuner (Morgan Freeman) and a young man (Jet Li) who in his childhood was raised as a true wild dog . An engaging metaphor for submission and freedom seasoned with an entire display of martial arts.

21.45 / Antenna 3

Pablo and Mafalda Carbonell and Cayetana Guillén Cuervo, in ‘El hormiguero’

Tonight, El hormiguero will contact the interpreters Pablo and Mafalda Carbonell and Cayetana Guillén Cuervo. The program led by Pablo Motos will talk, among other things, about how you are going through these days of confinement and his professional projects. The show’s DNA remains: to continue entertaining the viewer. That is why science will be done from home to entertain the public and various games will be developed that viewers can play from their homes and thus make them more enjoyable these days.

22.00 / Movistar Drama

‘What remains of the day’

The Remains of the Day. United Kingdom-United States, 1993 (128 minutes). Director: James Ivory. Performers: Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson, James Fox, Christopher Reeve.

The splendid portrayal of an actor of Sir Anthony Hopkins’ status (The Silence of the Lambs), perfectly supported by a cast full of famous faces, and the exquisite direction of James Ivory (A Room with a View and Return to Howards End) put the point of distinction for this luxurious and emotional costumbrista drama. Based on the Japanese novel by Kazuo Ishiguro, the film focuses on the life of a faithful butler who had to neglect his dying father and give up his love for the housekeeper (Emma Thompson) to give himself up entirely to his work. . Very good.

22.05 / 1

‘Operation Triumph’ reopens its Academy

After the forced stoppage due to the coronavirus crisis, Operación Triunfo returns to the scene in its final stretch. Tonight, at the tenth gala of this edition, the spectators will attend the expulsion of a new contestant, Gèrard or Hugo. In addition, you can see the performances of Nia, Flavio, Anajú, Samantha, Eva, Bruno and Maialen and the return to the set of two former contestants of this edition, Anne Lukin and Jesús Rendón, to present their new songs. Since they entered the Academy last week, the voting of Gèrard and Hugo was reactivated. The votes will be added to those received by both until the program is suspended. You can only vote to save, since in this gala there is no favorite.

22.45 / Antenna 3

‘The secret of Puente Viejo’ comes to an end

Turned into the longest running series on national television, The Secret of Old Bridge has marked a before and after in Spanish daily fiction, being faithful every afternoon to more than a million and a half viewers who have accompanied Doña Francisca, Raimundo , Emilia, Hipólito, Mauricio, Matías … and many more characters, in a journey that has lasted almost a decade. This Wednesday, fans of the series will discover the great mystery that Old Bridge houses with an outcome that comes loaded with emotion and full of surprises. After the attack on the Solozábal tinsmith, Pablo was badly injured to the concern of everyone in La Casona, especially Carolina. Meanwhile, Rosa, determined to put an end to the happiness of her sister Marta, manages to blame Adolfo in the murder of Ramón. Tomás, ready to uncover the true face of Jean Pierre before his mother, sets a trap for him, informing him that the body of the foreman Íñigo Maqueda has appeared. Marcela discovers the secret that Emilia has jealously guarded since she arrived at Puente Viejo and tells Matías about it. For her part, Francisca Montenegro calls Lázaro Campuzano to put Don Filiberto to the limit, not knowing that this order is going to bring terrible and unexpected consequences in Puente Viejo.

22.45 / Four

New protagonists in ‘Job interview’

The Carmen Navarro aesthetic clinic and the mobile video game company eGoGames will receive candidates with whom they will live all kinds of situations in this second installment of Job interview. A young woman who dreams of setting up her own beauty salon, an outgoing woman with almost a decade of experience in the sector, an esthetician who works from home and a professional who likes order will be the candidates for the position in the clinic. . The job at the game company will be between an artist and voice actor who he thinks is his dream job, a programming student, a professional who refuses to say his real name during the interview, and a fervent follower of the video games. action. During the talks, the coaches will take a step beyond the typical questions and ask the candidates to leave their comfort zone in an unexpected way: by dancing.

22.55 / Movistar Releases

‘The favourite’

The Favorite. United Kingdom, 2018 (121 minutes). Director: Yorgos Lanthimos. Performers: Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz.

Until the beginning of the 18th century, when England was at war with France, the always peculiar Yorgos Lanthimos moved to locate the action of this most prestigious (devastation at the European Film Awards and Oscar for Olivia Colman giving life to Queen Anne, the last sovereign Stuart of England) and captivating black comedy that based much of its undeniable quality on the superb interpretive duel of its third protagonist.

23.00 / Telecinco

Last chapter of ‘Away from you’

Their eventful encounter at the airport and their continuous visions forged and fanned the flame of love between Massimo and Candela and prompted them to seek each other without rest. This incessant search will culminate with a passionate reunion in Prague, the city where they met, in the outcome of Far From You. ’ After their reunion, the couple lives a sweet moment that is cut short when Massimo receives an unexpected news: he will have to spend six months in prison for the financial infractions committed by his father. In order not to hurt Candela, he hides the terrible news from her and abandons her without a word. Months later, the young man regains his freedom and travels to Seville to meet Candela again and try to regain his love.

23.50 / the 2

Prisoners make the Camino de Santiago

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year the Camino de Santiago will have to wait at least until October. This week, Chronicles recovers the report ‘Cárcel y Camino’. A team from the program accompanies a group of prisoners from Sarria, in Lugo, to Santiago de Compostela, in A Coruña. Every year, for the past 27 years, a group of prisoners makes the Camino accompanied by the priest Jaume Alemany, director of the Penitentiary Ministry of Mallorca. No one has ever escaped. Alemany would take even conflicted prisoners to the Camino, because he is convinced that what the regime’s harshness does not achieve, temperance and a trusting relationship do. At the moment, only those who have not committed murders or rapes can access, that is, prisoners who have committed robberies or scams, many of them related to drug trafficking, and who on some occasion have had permits and returned to prison without trouble.

23.51 / AMC

‘Total recall (Total challenge)’

United States, 2012 (121 minutes). Director: Len Wiseman. Performers: Colin Farrell, Kate Beckinsale, Jessica Biel.

The director of The Jungle 4.0, Len Wiseman, directs this action thriller based on a story by Philip K. Dick, which has already been taken to the movies by Paul Verhoeven and with Arnold Schwarzenegger as the protagonist. In this new version, set in a future British Federation that survives -along with La Colonia- as the only habitable area on Earth, Colin Farrell is in charge of carrying the weight of history.

1.44 / TCM

‘Chill at night’

Play misty for me. United States, 1971 (97 minutes). Director: Clint Eastwood. Performers: Clint Eastwood, Jessica Walter, Donna Mills.

Clint Eastwood stars and directs – the latter was questioned as he believed that Don Siegel (Harry the dirty), a great friend of the actor, was behind – this curious film, which focuses on a young woman who loses her head by not being reciprocated by the protagonist, a radio DJ with a good reputation among women. Eastwood’s behind-the-camera debut met with critical acclaim and audiences alike.

1.55 / AXN White

‘Alien, the eighth passenger’

Alien United States, 1979 (112 minutes). Director: Ridley Scott. Performers: Sigourney Weaver, Tom Skerrit, John Hurt.

On the edge of the imposing Nostromo spacecraft, a group of men and women traverse the space. When they land on an inhospitable planet upon receiving a distress call, they will encounter something terrifying. This is how this science fiction classic starts. Featuring a wonderful production design and staging as effective as it is brilliant, this genre masterpiece is presented, directed by Ridley Scott. Totally essential.