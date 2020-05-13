15.00 / Movistar Drama

‘Peggy Sue got married’

Peggy sue got married. United States, 1986 (103 minutes). Director: Francis Ford Coppola. Performers: Kathleen Turner, Nicolas Cage, Catherine Hicks.

Francis Ford Coppola was finally, and after shuffling names like those of Penny Marshall (Jumpin´ Jack Flash), the one in charge of directing this attractive mix of fantasy and comedy that focuses his attention on a woman who, after suffering a blackout, is transported to his adolescence. For the main role, Coppola had one of the most valued actresses of the eighties, Kathleen Turner, accompanied for the occasion by the always effective Nicolas Cage, the filmmaker’s nephew. A trip to the past full of irony and humor, which reached the approval of the public.

20.05 / Movistar Drama

‘The Choir Boys’

You pissed them off. France, 2004 (95 minutes). Director: Christophe Barratier. Performers: Gérard Jugnot, François Berléand, Jacques Perrin.

For his directorial debut, Chistophe Barratier relied on Jean Dréville’s film La cage aux rossignols (1945) to shoot this delightful drama, which chronicles the encounter of a failed musician with a group of boys from a re-education center. Music as an instrument to approach children will lead the teacher to create a choir and face the rigid director of the center. Luxury soundtrack for one of the great successes of recent French cinema.

21.45 / Antenna 3

Paco Tous and Rosario, guests of ‘El hormiguero’

Tonight, El hormiguero returns faithful to its appointment with two new guests, the actor Paco Tous and the singer Rosario who will narrate how they are living the confinement in their houses and what projects they have in mind. In addition, the collaborators of the program led by Pablo Motos will try to entertain the public and several games will be developed that viewers can play from their homes and thus make them more enjoyable these days. The format produced by Atresmedia TV and 7 y Acción continues to be the most watched daily program on television in the current season with an average of more than 2.8 million viewers and a 15% share.

22.00 / Hollywood

‘Life test’

Proff of life. United States, 2000 (130 minutes). Director: Taylor Hackford. Performers: Russell Crowe, Meg Ryan, David Morse, Pamela Reed.

After achieving a resounding success with Gladiator, Russell Crowe shared the limelight with Meg Ryan in this entertaining but predictable film, based on an article published in the American magazine Vanity Fair about kidnappings of executives of multinational companies and directed with little imagination by Taylor Hackford ( Officer and gentleman). Of course, it does not lack its romances and its doses of action.

22.05 / 1

‘El paisano’ visits Mojácar

This week, Jorge Cadaval travels to Almería to know one of the dream towns on its coast: Mojácar. There will live the most special chapter of El paisano. After filming came coronavirus and confinement. Therefore, this time Jorge will comment on everything he experienced in Mojácar from the sofa in his living room. During his stay there, he discovered that the town’s souvenir shop is run by María and her secret tattoo, or that the Morala is the one who best carries the jug on her head. He will also meet Ginés and all his walkies, and the Churrío, which maintains that Walt Disney was just another mojaquero. There is a reason why everyone who has come from another community or another country feels like a mojaquero. Like Charlie, whom everyone calls Carlos, or Una, who upon arrival learned a good collection of tacos. Or Anika and Martin, who were walking on the beach topless and thong, respectively.

22.30 / Movistar Releases

‘Glass (Crystal)’

United States, 2019 (129 minutes). Director: M. Night Shyamalan. Performers: James McAvoy, Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Paulson.

The always surprising M. Night Shyamalan abandons terror and brings together several characters from two of his previous films, Multiple and The protégé, in this spectacular fantastic intrigue supported by the pillars of the three solid interpretations of James McAvoy (who returns to life Kevin Wendell Crumb and his multiple identities), Bruce Willis (who takes his character from David Dunn, a man who cannot be hurt) and, above all, Samuel L. Jackson (who plays again Elijah Price, the well-known supervillain like Don Cristal).

22.40 / Telecinco

Eviction order, in ‘Far from you’

After receiving the eviction order, Candela makes an extreme decision in this new episode of Far from You: to lock himself up with his family in the dance academy and occupy it. The police go and evict those who are there. As a consequence of the police action, the young dancer ends up being detained. Meanwhile, two news shake Massimo’s life: the discovery of Francesca’s infidelity and the sudden disappearance of her father, Pietro. His situation is complicated when he learns of the irregularities in the Salvatori Tours accounts, a fact that his father has hidden from him and that he has tried to avoid by alleging insanity. When his father is about to leave for an exotic island, Massimo manages to get him a large sum to save the company’s employees.

22.45 / Four

Real job interviews, from start to finish

What can you contribute to the company? Why should I hire you? What is your greatest virtue and your greatest defect? Most people have ever faced these questions in a job interview. Now, for the first time on television, this reality that has always taken place behind closed doors will be shown on television at the premiere of ‘Job Interview: You’re Hired. This new program is characterized in that everything shown is real: the candidates, the companies, the interviewers, the job offers and, of course, the interviews. It is this aspect that gives credibility to the emotions that it generates in the spectators, who empathize to a greater or lesser extent with the candidates for the position, share with them their nerves and uncertainties and take sides for one or the other throughout the selection process . In this first installment, chef Sergi Arola is looking for a second chef for his restaurant V Club Feat in Madrid. You need a person with experience, very organized and who stays at the foot of the canyon on the many occasions that the chef is traveling. They aspire to the position a chef with more than thirty years of experience, a cook with a contagious smile and eager to learn, a professional who already knows Arola because she did an internship with him and a chef who wants to start something new and regain confidence in himself who lost after a separation. They know that they will have to come face to face with Sergi, but what they do not expect is that they will be asked to prepare a specific dish, which not everyone will be able to recognize, and demonstrate that they not only know how to mix ingredients but also improvise.

22.45 / Antenna 3

The return of ‘Pasapalabra’

After passing through Telecinco, Pasapalabra returns to Antena 3 with a prime time special presented by Roberto Leal, which will serve as a starting gun and then settle in the chain’s afternoons from next May 18 (Monday to Friday) at 20.00). In this special installment, two former contestants in the contest will compete to win a 500,000-euro pot in the famous Rosco program.

23.40 / TCM

‘Apartment’

The apartment. United States, 1960 (119 minutes). Director: Billy Wilder. Performers: Jack Lemmon, Shirley MacLaine, Fred MacMurray.

An employee of an insurance company discovers that he can be promoted easily by being popular with executives who are above his professional level. To achieve this, he gives them his apartment for their brief and fleeting love dates. With this argument begins this excellent comedy, full of acid social criticism and awarded with five Oscars, on the peculiar pragmatism of American society.

23.00 / FDF

‘Tomorrow’

The day after tomorrow. United States, 2004 (118 minutes). Director: Roland Emmerich. Performers: Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal, Emmy Rossum.

Roland Emmerich (Independence day and Godzilla) again demonstrates his predilection for overproductions in this catastrophic installment that plays with the possibility of drastic climate change. An uncomplicated script and a staging as effective as it is spectacular for a film that contains impressive special effects.

23.30 / La 2

The reduction of crime in Ecuador

On the cover he recovers the report ‘Amor de Ley’ in which he shows a little-known success of Ecuador in one of the hardest neighborhoods in the country: the transformation of street gangs (Latin King, Ñetas, Masters and others) into urban youth groups , with the consequent reduction of violence and crime. The key has been, not police repression, but the political route: negotiation between the authorities and the different groups so that, through training and cultural programs, young people maintain their group identity but dissociate themselves from violence. The program, launched more than 10 years ago, had precedents in Barcelona, ​​New York and Chicago. In all cases, it has been proven effective. Ecuador currently has one of the lowest rates of violence and crime in Latin America.

24.00 / Antenna 3

Corona Coronavirus Special ’with Esther Vaquero

Antena 3 emits a new Coronavirus Special, an informative program with Esther Vaquero that will analyze the situation of the pandemic and its repercussion in Spain and in the rest of the world. It will have the intervention of the Minister of Labor Yolanda Díaz and will be organized mainly with two thematic blocks: economic and educational. The space will also have testimonies from doctors, researchers, epidemiologists, sociologists, psychologists, economists and representatives of the Administration, among others, to analyze current events regarding the pandemic and de-escalation.

0.40 / Movistar CineÑ

‘The detective and death’

Spain, 1994 (105 minutes). Director: Gonzalo Suárez. Interpreters: María de Medeiros, Charo López, Javier Bardem, Carmelo Gómez, Héctor Alterio.

For many, the best film by Gonzalo Suárez. On this occasion, the director of Remando al viento delves into the paths of the purest film noir to narrate the odyssey through which a young mother who follows a detective has to go through in the hope of recovering the life of her son. A story as ambitious as it is fascinating, that he knew how to play the trump card of his joint cast, highlighting the work of both Javier Bardem and the Portuguese María de Medeiros. Don’t miss it.