9.00 / HBO

‘At home’, confinement from confinement

Five film and television directors. Five fictional stories. The same situation: confinement. This is the starting point of At Home, an anthological series of fiction born from the exceptional situation caused by the global pandemic of the Coronavirus. Each chapter is created and directed by one of the six directors who have joined this project, authors of the stature and projection of Leticia Dolera (Perfect Life, Requirements to be a normal person), Rodrigo Sorogoyen (Mother, The Kingdom, May God forgive us), Paula Ortiz (The bride, From your window to mine), Carlos Marqués-Marcet (The days to come, Tierra firma, 10,000 kilometers) and Elena Martín (Julia Ist). Five creators with a filmography that supports their ability to tell stories focused on the intimacy of their characters and that, with En casa, will accompany the viewer in this unprecedented social experience. Five different fictional approaches that will show your particular view of the most extreme collective experience that this young generation of directors has lived.

15.00 / Movistar CineÑ

‘The girls of the Red Cross’

Spain, 1958 (81 minutes). Director: Rafael J. Salvia. Performers: Concha Velasco, Tony Leblanc, Antonio Casal.

The adventures of four girls of different origins who become friends in the course of a journey of hardship of the Red Cross helped Rafael J. Salvia to shoot this little classic of the Spanish custom comedy. The main theme of its soundtrack, with the same title as the film and composed by Augusto Algueró, became very popular after its premiere.

15.20 / TCM

‘Gentlemen prefer blondes’

Gentlemen prefer blondes. United States, 1953 (87 minutes). Director: Howard Hawks. Performers: Marilyn Monroe, Jane Russell.

Impressive film version of Anita Loos’ popular novel about the obsession suffered by some girls – in this case, the sensual Marilyn Monroe and the exuberant Jane Russell – to hunt down a rich husband. This cinematic gem, directed by Howard Hawks, contains unforgettable songs that make it a classic in American musical comedy.

19.42 / Movistar CineÑ

‘How to be unhappy and enjoy it’

Spain, 1993 (84 minutes). Director: Enrique Urbizu. Interpreters: Carmen Maura, Antonio Resines, Irene Bau, Fernando Valverde.

Continuation of How to be a woman and not die trying, but under the direction, thank God, of Enrique Urbizu (Cachito y Cuernos de mujer) instead of Ana Belén. A nice and very entertaining film, which had the good work of the always effective Carmen Maura.

21.45 / Antenna 3

Antonio Carmona and Mariano Peña, invited in ‘El hormiguero’

Tonight, El hormiguero will contact artist Antonio Carmona and actor Mariano Peña, who will narrate how they are experiencing confinement in their homes. The show’s DNA remains: to continue entertaining the viewer. That is why science will be done from home to entertain the public and various games will be developed that viewers can play from their homes and thus make them more enjoyable these days.

22.05 / 1

‘Operación Triunfo’ closes its semifinal

Tonight, Operation Trinufo reaches its semifinal with the last two finalists to choose from. Anaju, Flavio, Maialen and Samantha play the last two places from a final to five in which Nia, Hugo and Eva already are. In this twelfth gala, the four semifinalists will defend a solo issue at the beginning of the program. The jury, made up of Nina, Natalia Jiménez, Javier Llano and Javier Portugués ‘Portu’, will have to make its last and difficult decision: choose the fourth finalist. After this election, only three will remain and the lines will be opened for viewers to choose the fifth finalist. Natalia Jiménez, Rozalén and Gèrard will be the guests of this decisive night. Abba’s Lay all your love on me theme will be the group theme that will open the OT 2020 semifinal. The three finalists will sing with guest artists: Nia will sing along with Blas. Hugo will do it with Miki Núñez and his Me vale, a song that the representative of Spain at Eurovision 2019 recorded during the confinement, and Eva will sing along with Guille Milkyway The moment of La Casa Azul.

10/22 / Comedy Central

‘Forrest Gump’

United States, 1994 (131 minutes). Director: Robert Zemeckis. Performers: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise.

Forrest Gump is a young man with mental deficiencies who is becoming a national hero without giving importance to anything he does. A mix of drama and comedy with which Tom Hanks got his second consecutive Oscar after Philadelphia. Excellent special effects, which place the protagonist together with relevant political figures who have already disappeared, in a film that also received an Oscar for best film and direction.

22.50 / Four

New appointment with ‘The job interview’

Two companies are looking for new additions to their staff in this new installment of The job interview. Viva Las Vegas is a hospitality company that sets up artistic entertainment spaces and they need a waiter who also has stage experience. In the job interview, the candidates must sing, play the instrument they know and even dance a choreography that they will have to learn in a few minutes. The moving company Gil Stauffer is looking for truck and trailer drivers with experience in moving, DIY and a medium level of English. Applicants must answer a battery of questions to prove their qualities and face the test of perfectly packing a lamp in less than three minutes.

22.59 / COSMO

‘The Panama Tailor’

The tailor of Panama. United Kingdom, 2001 (108 minutes). Director: John Boorman. Performers: Pierce Brosnan, Geoffrey Rush, Jamie Lee Curtis.

On this occasion, John Boorman (Excalibur and The Emerald Jungle) adapts a text by John Le Carré to shape this solvent mix of intrigue, comedy and drama. At the head of his well-known and irregular cast, Pierce Brosnan, who plays an unscrupulous special agent with unorthodox methods (a kind of anti-Bond).

23.00 / Antenna 3

Family, friends and neighbors, ‘On the front line’

The role of family, friends and neighbors in a country accustomed to short distances is being fundamental in this crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. This new frontline special travels to Andalusia, the Basque Country, the Valencian Community and Extremadura to make a faithful portrait of the relationships that, once again, reveal themselves as a key social cushion in Spain. Ángel, the youngest son of the González, who works as a health emergency technician in the Alicante municipality of Pilar de la Horadada, has faced a double social distancing. Isolated from his family so as not to expose them to the virus, he has given up seeing his girlfriend, from whom he is barely separated by a few meters because he lives in the border town of San Pedro del Pinatar, belonging to Murcia. In the Cadiz town of Zahara de la Sierra, the union is strength. Its inhabitants have lent themselves to protect themselves and lean against the effects of the coronavirus. They have made virtue of necessity, turning the absence of coronavirus cases into a claim, which has increased the demand for housing. For the residents of a central street in Badajoz, the sense of community has taken on a new dimension. After 25 years living together with hardly knowing each other, the appointment of eight o’clock on the balconies has generated new ties between its tenants. The reunion of two crews in the Bilbao town of Guetxo reflects the power of the other family we choose: that of friends.

23.00 / Telecinco

‘It’s for your good’

Spain, 2017 (93 minutes). Director: Carlos Therón. Interpreters: Javier Cámara, Jose Coronado, Roberto Álamo.

The daughters of the protagonists of this nice, but predictable, comedy have decided to throw their future away, throwing three boyfriends in their opinion abominable. The only solution is to join forces. This is the conventional engine of a film that puts everything at stake in the good work of its cast. Do not cheat.

23.30 / La 2

‘Chronicles’ listen to the beat of the landscape

In Spain there are 165 breeds of native cattle. Of these, 140 are considered at risk of extinction. The causes must be sought in the mechanization of the field in the middle of the last century, the introduction of fast-yielding breeds and the introduction of intensive exploitation systems. Our breeds of cattle have always been there. They have fed us, they have cleared the land, they have pulled the plows… They are part of our landscape, of our life. Two days before the World Environment Day Chronicles premieres the documentary The Heartbeat of the Landscape, a report on the breeds of native cattle at risk of extinction. They are the result of many years of selection and adaptation to the environment. The ones that best withstand extreme cold or heat, the best suited to our mountains or our plateaus.

23.45 / TCM

‘Bullit’

United States, 1968 (106 minutes). Director: Peter Yates. Performers: Steve McQueen, Robert Vaughn, Jacqueline Bisset.

Without a doubt, one of the best action films given by the seventh art. Peter Yates, director of renowned prestige, was commissioned to shoot this exciting story starring an invaluable Steve MacQueen. Persecutions, emotion and intensity for a film that served as a model for many subsequent productions and that was awarded two well-deserved oscars.