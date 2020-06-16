15.30 / #Come on

The Final Phase of the ACB begins with a Barça-Joventut

Twelve days of non-stop basketball, with three matches each day, two semifinals and a final that will be played on the 30th in the La Fonteta pavilion in Valencia. A very attractive format that will allow neither rest nor errors. This exceptional Final Phase will be a hard battle between twelve teams that will seek glory in this unprecedented end of the season. Today the ring is finally very big and the Endesa League is launched with Barça vs Joventut (#Vamos, 15.30). These twelve teams are divided into two groups of six each. In Group A are Barça, Iberostar Tenerife, RETAbet Bilbao Basket, KIROLBET Baskonia, Unicaja Málaga and Joventut de Badalona. For its part, Group B is made up of Real Madrid, Casademont Zaragoza, MoraBanc Andorra, Valencia Basket, San Pablo Burgos and Herbalife Gran Canaria. From June 17 to 26 the thirty games of groups A and B will be played. On June 28 the two semifinals and on June 30 the grand final. The Movistar Basket team is already prepared to bring you all the details of this competition. David Carnicero, Amaya Valdemoro, Sitapha Savané, Lucio Angulo, Roger Esteller, Fran Fermoso, Jose Ajero, Antonio Lamolda, Javi López and Fernando López Hervás are already in Liga Endesa mode.

19.30 / Movistar LaLiga

Triple date with LaLiga

The First Division football does not stop and today the fans will be able to enjoy three new appointments. The first to jump onto the field of play (7:30 pm) will be the Eces and Athlétic de Bilbao. At that same time (Movistar LaLiga 1), Valladolid will receive Celta in Zorrilla. A momentous duel for the Galicians, located at the bottom of the ranking. And to close the day (22.00), Osasuna receives an Atlético de Madrid who comes from a draw in Bilbao and who will seek victory to continue in the fight for the Champions League positions.

19.47 / TCM

‘The lifeseeker’

The hustler. United States, 1961 (128 minutes). Director: Robert Rossen. Performers: Paul Newman, Jackie Gleason, Piper Laurie.

Robert Rossen’s masterpiece (They Came to Sanity) and one of the best X-rays ever shot of the American philosophy of success. Paul Newman, Oscar nominee for best actor, embroiders his role as a professional billiard player that makes his confrontation with El Gordo de Minnesota his great challenge to survive. A whole classic.

20.10 / AXN White

Kir Valkyrie ’

United States, 2008 (120 minutes). Director: Bryan Singer. Performers: Tom Cruise, Kenneth Branagh, Bill Nighy, Tom Wilkinson

In the middle of World War II, Colonel Claus von Stauffenberg was able to change the course of history with a conspiracy to eliminate Hitler and end the conflict. The blockbuster Tom Cruise brings to life this military man in a remarkable film based on real events and which forged part of its effectiveness in its meticulous setting and the good pace that the filmmaker Bryan Singer imposes on all the footage.

21.45 / Antenna 3

Roberto Bautista and Ana Torroja, in ‘El hormiguero’

Tonight, El hormiguero returns faithful to his appointment every night with the spectators with the interviews with the Spanish tennis player Roberto Bautista and will connect with Mexico to chat with the singer Ana Torroja. This special format also has some well-known collaborators of the program who narrate how they are living the confinement in their houses and, like every day, science will be done to entertain the public.

22.00 / AMC

‘Django Unleashed’

Django. United States, 2012 (165 minutes). Director: Quentin Tarantino. Performers: Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio.

Quentin Tarantino now travels to the Wild West to narrate the story of Django, a slave who, under the promise of gaining freedom, joins Dr. King Schultz, a bounty hunter, to capture the most wanted criminals in the southern United States: the Brittle brothers. Dialogues made in Tarantino, powerful interpretations, exceptional setting, violence, humor and criticism come together to shape this western, winner of the Oscar, the Golden Globe and the BAFTA for the best original screenplay.

22.00 / Movistar CineDoc & Roll

A walk through the magic of sound in the cinema

Have you ever wondered where the sound of Star Wars laser swords comes from? Or how did they build Hell from the landing beach at Saving Private Ryan? Sound design is pure magic, the art of illusion at the service of emotion. George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, David Lynch, Barbra Streisand, Sofia Coppola or Christopher Nolan delve into the importance of sound and present the great professionals who hide behind the best kept secret of cinema in the documentary The Magic of Sound in Cinema . All these filmmakers agree that the sound is 50% of the film. It is our ears that guide our eyes when entering history. This is a tribute to sound engineers, publishers and magicians of cinema, those who have created a world of sound, the laws of noise, the best kept secret for the viewer who requires the meticulousness and delicacy of the craftsman and the engineer science. Walter Murch, Ben Burtt, Kysten Mate and Victoria Rose Sampson are some of these modest heroes.

22.05 / the 2

New season of ‘Blood ties’

The intimate and unpublished portrait of some of the most popular names in our country stars in the new installment of Blood Ties, which arrives with its third season and Boris Izaguirre in charge. The program returns with documentaries that will delve into the secrets of characters such as Carmen Sevilla, protagonist of this first installment, Laura Valenzuela, Sara Montiel, Manolo Escobar, Camilo Sesto, José Bono, Martes y Trece and Ángel Nieto and who will travel to Italy and United Kingdom to get closer to the most intimate side of the musician Albano, the model Antonia Dell’Atte and the British royal family. A score of great sagas opened the doors of their houses and their history in the first two seasons, now the program promises more unpublished revelations and in-depth interviews about new names and surnames well known to viewers, such as Carmen Sevilla, protagonist at the premiere. The one who was the presenter of the Neighborhood Cinema program for years will star in the first Blood Ties of the season. He reached the top in the world of cinema and his self-confidence and great beauty made half of Hollywood fall at his feet, from Charlton Heston to Frank Sinatra. However, love hurt him and his life became marked by loneliness. What was the love story like that led Carmen to abandon her career and retire to a farm where she was equally happy and unhappy? Her friends and the people who shared the stage with her will discover the actress and presenter whose naturalness she knew how to connect with the hearts of viewers throughout Spain.

22.15 / Paramount Channel

‘Rob Roy, the passion of a rebel’

Rob Roy. United States, 1995 (133 minutes). Director: Michael Caton-Jones. Performers: Liam Neeson, Jessica Lange, John Hurt.

From the same year that the award-winning Mel Gibson Braveheart film comes this correct Scottish story with a vengeance starring Liam Neeson. With less action than Gibson’s, but entertaining after all.

22.30 / Neox

It comes in the end of ‘Modern Family’

The last kisses, the last dances, the last memories … Neox shows from tonight the last experiences of the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan with the first part of the Modern Family ending. Also, next Wednesday June 24 will also premiere in primetime, and after the second part of the finale, the ‘Modern Family Forever’ special, which will feature testimonies and anecdotes from the cast and crew of the series.

22.50 / Four

‘Guess what I do tonight’ opens season

Guess what I do tonight returns to the prime time of Cuatro incorporating the competition between two pairs of contestants -formed by an anonymous person and a VIP assistant each one- as the main novelty of its second season. These new installments of the competition that Santi Millán conducts also introduce another novelty in the dynamics of the game, in which an ‘extra ball’ with an amount of 15,000 euros can make an unexpected turn in the scores and become a decisive element for the passing of a couple to the final round. Paz Padilla and Eva Isanta, castmates in La que se avecina, will compete advising two anonymous contestants at the premiere of the second season of the contest, in an edition that will also include the participation of actor Edgar Vittorino (Live without permission) as VIP talent. Elena Furiase, Luján Argüelles, Dani Martinez, Carlos Jean and the Camela duo will integrate some of the couples from the next installments of the contest.

22.50 / Fox Life

‘In his shoes’

In her shoes. United States, 2005 (130 minutes). Director: Curtis Hanson. Performers: Cameron Díaz, Toni Collette, Shirley MacLaine.

Two sisters with very different personalities – one beautiful, but really dumb, and the other not as physically graceful as she is intelligent – focus this conventional story on dreams of success and family relationships. The best, the good work of the always effective Toni Collette.

23.00 / Antenna 3

The most emblematic streets come back to life

This Wednesday, Antena 3 premieres a new special of In the first line in which the reporters of the program travel to four of the most popular and emblematic streets of Spain to show how they are gradually recovering their activity after the stoppage caused by the pandemic of the coronavirus. The Gran Vía in Madrid, the Ramblas in Barcelona, ​​Calle Sierpes, in Seville and La Estafeta, in Pamplona, ​​recover their vitality and the essence of the busiest nerve centers in our country. This special shows how longtime residents and merchants are now striving to recover the local public and to promote the spaces that have been ceded to tourists for years. They vindicate the life of the neighborhood without renouncing the international visitor who, as of July 1, enters the Peninsula.

23.44 / TCM

‘Psychosis’

Psycho. United States, 1960 (103 minutes). Director: Alfred Hitchcock. Performers: Anthony Perkins, Vera Miles, Janet Leigh.

Suspense master Alfred Hitchcock enlisted the invaluable help of a wonderfully terrifying Anthony Perkins in Norman Bates’ unforgettable role in filming one of the genre’s greatest masterpieces. Terror, intrigue and tension in a film of essential revision.