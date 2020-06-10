15.00 / Movistar Drama

‘Children of men’

Children of Men. United States, 2006 (109 minutes). Dir .: Alfonso Cuarón. Performers: Clive Owen, Michael Caine, Julianne Moore.

Until the year 2027, in a world in which after a plague women have lost the ability to procreate and the human being seems doomed to extinction, the filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón moves – in his next work, Gravity, he would get a well-deserved Oscar to the best director- to place the action of this very correct adap

18.48 / Movistar Action

Ied Buried (Buried) ’

Spain, 2010 (95 minutes). Director: Rodrigo Cortés. Performers: Ryan Reynolds.

Rodrigo Cortés (Red lights), after a brilliant stage in the short film world and premiering his first feature film (Contestant), demonstrated with Buried that a different cinema could be made in Spain using just one man (perfect Ryan Reynolds), a coffin, a lighter, a cell phone and a pen. With these five ingredients, assemble a claustrophobic thriller and an outstanding exercise in style.

21.30 / Movistar Comedy

‘Notting Hill’

United States, 1998 (118 minutes). Director: Roger Michell. Performers: Hugh Grant, Julia Roberts, Rhys Ifans, Richard McCabe.

Funny comedy, written by Richard Curtis (Four Weddings and a Funeral), which shows the romantic relationship between a film superstar (Julia Roberts) and the owner of a travel bookstore (Hugh Grant) located in Notting Hill. All very much in the style of old Hollywood productions.

21.55 / Antenna 3

Concha Velasco and Edurne, invited in ‘El hormiguero’

New guests in El hormiguero. Tonight, the daily space that Pablo Motos leads will feature the presence from their respective homes of singer Edurne and one of the most beloved Spanish actresses, Concha Velasco, who will narrate how they are living in confinement. As usual, it will also have some well-known collaborators of the program and science will be done from home to entertain the public, and various games will be developed that viewers can make from their homes and thus make them more enjoyable these days.

22.00 / Movistar CineDoc & Roll

‘Whenever you want’

Come as you are. United States, 2019 (107 minutes). Director: Richard Wong. Performers: Grant Rosenmeyer, Hayden Szeto, Ravi Patel.

Enthusiastic and awarded (Audience Award at the festivals of Philadelphia, Tallgrass, Napa and Calgary) comedy road movie starring a young paraplegic determined to lose his virginity. In his adventure to reach his dream destination, a brothel in Canada, he will embark another boy in a wheelchair and a blind friend. This is how this remake of the Belgian comedy Hasta la vista is presented, in turn based on the true story of Asta Philpot, an arthrogryposis activist who defends the visibility and need for a sex life for people with disabilities.

22.00 / TCM

‘Guess who’s coming tonight’

Guess who’s coming to dinner. United States, 1967 (103 minutes). Director: Stanley Kramer. Performers: Spencer Tracy, Sidney Poitier, Katharine Hepburn.

Stanley Kramer’s delicious comedy in which his feelings and social concerns once again emerge; in this case, the marriage between a young white woman (Katharine Houghton) and a very educated black man (Sidney Poitier). For the last time, Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn worked together, leaving their stamp of quality throughout this wonderful story.

22.05 / 1

Ración Operation Triumph ’selects its winner

Much excitement awaits at the grand final gala of Operación Triunfo, the musical talent presented by Roberto. Five contestants – Nia, Hugo, Eva, Anaju and Flavio – will fight for victory in a program in which the public, with their votes, will have the last word. Famous, who returns to present his second single, Hoy no no, will hand over the winner to a night that will also feature performances by Lola Índigo, who will sing her new song Mala Cara y 4 besos, and La Oreja de Van Gogh, He returns to the stage with Abrazaza, an epic prelude song that will soon become his new album. The OT 2020 final will also have other very special guests, the 16 contestants of the edition. Together they will sing Díselo a la vida, by Rafa Romera, and ‘Sal de mí’, composed by the 16 artists with Andrés Suárez.

22.10 / AMC

‘Jackie Brown’

United States, 1997 (148 minutes). Director: Quentin Tarantino. Performers: Pam Grier, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert de Niro.

Quentin Tarantino honored film noir with this brilliant thriller in which the life of Jackie Brown is narrated, a flight attendant involved in smuggling who is brought to life by Pam Grier, a figure in the 1970s of blaxploitation (series B movies starring black actors) . A great adaptation of Elmore Leonard’s novel.

22.30 / Neox

‘Modern Family’, new chapter of the last season

The end is near, the last kisses, the last dances, the last memories … Neox lives the final stretch of Modern Family and as every Wednesday, opens the last episodes of season 11 open, thus starting the countdown to say goodbye very soon and in style to the award-winning and successful comedy. In tonight’s premiere installment, the penultimate, titled “I’m Going to Miss This,” Mitchell is having a hard time leaving his old life behind and Gloria steps in to help him.

23.00 / Antenna 3

‘Frontline summer vacation

The desire to escape to open and natural spaces has prompted green Spain to readjust its rural accommodation in record time. On the front line, he travels to four of the country’s main tourist destinations, the Costa del Sol, Asturias, the Balearic Islands and the La Vera region of Cáceres, to show how they prepare to offer a different summer alternative and guarantee the enjoyment of a rest. sure. To avoid the crowds, the Fuengirola town hall has put in place a pioneering sensor system that anticipates swimmers about the capacity of the beach. And in Marbella, the real estate sector is ready to receive international tourism that rents out some of the most expensive villas in Spain. Ibiza, for its part, is committed to offering a new face away, for the time being, from nightlife and the mega-parties of discotheques. But without a doubt, the return to domestic proximity tourism is reflected in Cuacos de Yuste. A town of Cáceres of just 856 inhabitants that hopes to triple the population this particular summer of 2020.

23.30 / La 2

‘En Portada’ releases ‘The virus that stopped Chile’

Tonight, On the cover portrays in ‘The virus that stopped Chile’ the country before and during COVID-19. As winter approaches, there are already more than 100,000 coronavirus infections and 1,000 deaths. The coronavirus has slowed the social outbreak in October, although the demands that caused it are even more current. The country faces the southern winter with the latent threat of the virus and with a large part of society unhappy with the social and economic situation. On October 18, 2019, the largest social outbreak of its democracy occurred in Chile. The trigger was the rise in the price of the metro ticket, the most widely used form of transport in the capital. Under the slogan “Chile woke up”, the country experienced demonstrations, looting and riots for months. Clashes between protesters and policemen caused more than twenty deaths and thousands of wounded and detained. The outbreak was paralyzed with the first cases of coronavirus. But the confinement has not forgotten discontent or demands, including the reform of the Constitution, whose plebiscite had to be postponed until October 25.

23.54 / AXN

‘The book of Eli’

The book of Eli. United States, 2010 (112 minutes). Director: Albert and Allen Hugues. Performers: Denzel Washington, Gary Oldman.

Conventional but entertaining hodgepodge of sci-fi, adventure and post-apocalyptic action that shows the adventures of a lonely guy who seeks peace, even if he has to end with anyone who dares to challenge him. This warrior by obligation is none other than Denzel Washington, the best of the function. Passable.

0.38 / Paramount Channel

‘Four brothers’

Four brothers. United States, 2005 (109 minutes). Director: John Singleton. Performers: Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson, André Benjamin.

Up to the streets of Detroit, one of the cradles of street crime preferred by Hollywood producers, John Singleton moves to set the scene for this violent urban thriller. Although topical in many of its approaches, the set manages to work.

1.26 / Hollywood

‘The bonfire of the vanities’

The bonfire of the vanities. United States, 1990 (120 minutes). Director: Brian de Palma. Performers: Melanie Griffith, Tom Hanks, Morgan Freeman, Bruce Willis.

It started from a story with possibilities, the work of the well-known Tom Wolfe, but it turned out to be one of the most impersonal and failed films by a Brian de Palma who could not, or did not know, reflect what was written on paper on the big screen. Journalism and business take the stage in this wasted history that still has a star-studded cast. It shows.