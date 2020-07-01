9.00 / Netflix

‘Izombie’ premieres season

With the necessary doses of black humor begins the new season, the fifth, of Izombie, the popular series starring a medical student with a promising future who, after an unexpected turn in her life, becomes a zombie by accident. Trapped between the world of the living and the dead, she enters the morgue to manage to maintain her humanity in the only way she can: I start human brains. Through them you can get clues of the ways in which their owners died. So, help a homicide detective solve some murders.

18.05 / Movistar CineÑ

‘7 virgins’

Spain, 2005 (87 minutes). Director: Alberto Rodríguez. Interpreters: Juan José Ballesta, Jesús Carroza, Alba Rodríguez.

After making his solo debut in the feature film world with El traje (previously he had performed with Santi Amodeo the fresh and friendly comedy El factor Pilgrim), Alberto Rodríguez directed this intense and moving drama that recounts the life of a teenager who is serving his sentence in a juvenile center and he gets a special 48-hour permit to attend his brother’s wedding. The person in charge of giving life to this attractive character is Juan José Ballesta, awarded the Silver Shell for the best actor in San Sebastián.

19.30 / Movistar LaLiga

Four other Primera clashes

Soccer does not stop its activity and today it presents four interesting appointments. The first to jump onto the field (19.30) will be Alavés and Granada. The Andalusians continue to pursue their goal of playing in Europe next season while the Basques want to move up the table and away from relegation. At that same time, a classic of Spanish football, Valencia-Athletic Club, only separated by a point in the classification and with continental aspirations. At night (GOL, 22.00), Betis will host Villarreal at Villamarín and Valladolid will face Levante (Movistar LaLiga).

21.00 / Kitchen Channel

Summer proposals to enjoy from the couch

From today until September 15, Canal Cocina fills its grill with refreshing proposals through the special Asómate al verano with Canal Cocina, a selection of its best summer-themed programs. In total, more than 200 hours of programming ranging from dishes to surprise your guests at outdoor dinners to visits to unforgettable places inside and outside of Spain, including a selection of some of the most special beach bars or the discovery of some gastronomic treasures that the coast hides. Thus, the special consists of programs such as ‘Outdoor dinners’, ‘Aires de Cádiz’, ‘Spanish chiringuito’, ‘Summer easy’, ‘Canal Cocina en ruta’ and the international cuisine programs ‘Greek cuisine’ , ‘I’m going to eat the world’, ‘Travel with flavor: Ecuador’ and ‘Travel with flavor: Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit’.

21.45 / Antenna 3

Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada visits ‘El hormiguero’

Tonight El hormiguero will have as a guest of Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, one of the most iconic designers of Spanish fashion, to talk, among other things, about how she has lived through this stage in which she has not stopped designing and created her own line of hygienic masks. With Pablo Motos he will talk about how he has taken advantage of confinement, where he has participated in the project A tu lado, developed by Save the Children to help the most vulnerable families.

22.00 / # 0

‘Pride Caramelo’ with Susi Caramelo

The comic is at the forefront of the new original production program Movistar +: Caramelo. Susi Caramelo will have half an hour a week where she will go where life, comedy and glamor take her. With reports and interviews, with celebrities and friends, with music and dance … The program in each chapter will tune its name. But before, the humorist and reporter will announce a first special installment: Pride Caramelo, which will focus on the celebration of Pride LGTBI 2020 in Chueca. She will visit her main bar, where she talks to her friend Araceli and attends, VIP, a private performance by Blas Cantó. In addition, he interviews José Manuel Parada, dances through the streets of Chueca with his own dancers, eats, laughs, dreams that he gives the Pride’s proclamation … And he does.

22.05 / 1

The ‘Blood Ties’ of Tuesday and Thirteen

They are the history of humor in Spain. Tuesday and Thirteen take stock after 20 years of experiences together in this installment of Blood ties. Millán Salcedo and Josema Yuste will tell what their relationship was like and what it is like today; what consequences did his most controversial skits have; and why they broke up, after almost two decades of success. In addition, the documentary will feature the testimonies of Fernando Conde, from the original formation of the trio, José María García, Victor Manuel or Joaquín Reyes. Later, a colloquium, presented by Boris Izaguirre, in which journalists Beatriz Cortázar and Paloma Barrientos and humorists Manolo Sarriá, Carlos Latre, and Soledad Mallol and Elena Martín, Las Virtudes will participate.

22.30 / Movistar Drama

‘The Last King of Scotland’

The last king of Scotland. United Kingdom, 2006 (121 minutes). Director: Kevin MacDonald. Performers: Forest Whitaker, James McAvoy.

The documentary maker Kevin MacDonald, with a great narrative pulse, explores the life of Idi Amín Dadá, president of Uganda between the years 1971 and 1979 and a man who killed more than 300,000 compatriots. A character full of contradictions that served Forest Whitaker (impressive in his characterization of the Ugandan dictator) to win a well-deserved Oscar.

22.45 / Movistar CineÑ

‘Death of a cyclist’

Spain, 1955 (81 minutes). Director, Juan Antonio Bardem. Interpreters: Alberto Closas, Lucía Bosé, Alicia Romay.

The Cannes Film Critics’ Award endorses the quality of one of the best films by Juan Antonio Bardem. The story, which starts from a real event, focuses its attention on the prohibited relationship established between a university professor and a married woman. The censorship prevailing at the time did not allow Bardem’s script to develop as it should, since neither adultery nor the bed scenes had a place in the cinema of those years. Two excellent actors, Alberto Closas and Lucía Bose, star in this very interesting work that contributed to the expansion of Spanish cinema outside our borders. A classic.

22.45 / Four

Surprises in ‘Guess what I do tonight’

Omar Montes and Anabel Pantoja will be the VIP guests of this new edition of Guess What I Do Tonight, the program presented by Santi Millán. The singer will compete with Patricia, a young Valencian stewardess and model who wants to invest the prize money in patenting an invention internationally, setting up his own company, traveling and even performing some aesthetic touch-up. Anabel Pantoja, for her part, will advise Elia, a young woman from Madrid who works as an account executive at a communication agency and who would like to allocate her prize money to go on a great trip with her mother and continue her training. In addition, actor and monologue player Miguel Lago will take the stage to surprise contestants and viewers with hidden talent.

23.00 / Telecinco

‘The Bridge of Spies’

Bridge of Spies. United States, 2015 (135 minutes). Director: Steven Spielberg. Interpreters: Tom Hanks, Mark Rylance, Amy Ryan, Scott Shepherd, Sebastian Koch.

With the direction of the always effective Steven Spielberg and a script written by the Coen brothers in collaboration with Matt Charman, this exciting thriller is presented, inspired by real events and set in the middle of the Cold War. The protagonist is Tom Hanks, who plays the role of a lawyer who is charged with defending Rudolf Abel, accused of being a Soviet spy (a role that earned him the Oscar and the BAFTA for best supporting actor for Mark Rylance). Very good.

23.00 / Antenna 3

‘Blitz’

United Kingdom, 2011 (97 minutes). Director: Elliott Lester. Performers: Jason Statham, Paddy Considine, Aidan Gillen, Zawe Ashton.

A politically incorrect and rude police officer has to catch a murderer and nothing and nobody will stop him. It sounds to them, it’s like Dirty Harry. The difference, John Statham is not, even remotely, the great Clint Eastwood. It does not deceive, a conventional amalgam of police action and psychological intrigue.

23.30 / La 2

40 years of LGTBI movement in Spain

On June 26, 1977, the Ramblas in Barcelona witnessed the first demonstration for gay rights in Spain. In July 2017, Madrid became the world headquarters for Pride Day. Between those two dates there are 40 years of struggles and changes; and also a time in which those who managed to survive have grown older. Framed in the month of Pride, Chronicles pays tribute to the elderly who have been rejected for belonging to the LGTBI collective. Entitled ‘Rainbow Time’, this work will address their special needs and their stories of concealment.

23.42 / TCM

‘City Hall, The Shadow of Corruption’

City Hall. United States, 1996 (86 minutes). Director: Harold Becker. Performers: Al Pacino, Danny Aiello, Martin Landau, Bridget Fonda, John Cusack.

Despite the overreaction of the almost always excessive Al Pacino, a successful political intrigue in which the famous actor gives life to a mayor of New York who will do everything possible, both legally and illegally, to get installed in the White House. It lacked a more effective staging, but the set works.

23.52 / Hollywood

‘The conversation’

The conversation. United States, 1974 (113 minutes). Director: Francis F. Coppola. Performers Gene Hackman, John Cazale, Allen Garfield.

Outstanding thriller, clearly inspired by the Antonioni film Blow up and directed with a strong pulse by Francis F. Coppola. Recording of conversations, guarded vigilantes and invasion of intimacies for a film awarded with the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Festival. To highlight the great work of Gene Hackman giving life to the vulgar Harry Caul, the professional listener who will be caught in his own trap.

0.45 / Antenna 3

‘Someone is watching you’

Someone is watching. United States, 1999 (90 m.). Director: Douglas Jackson. Performers: Stephanie Powers, Martin Neufeld, Margot Kidder.

A mother and her son change houses after a bad experience. When they are installed, strange events begin to occur and anonymous calls begin. As you can see, it is a usual television thriller directed by a regular from the medium, Douglas Jackson (A Woman Under Suspicion and At Home With My Assassin), and starring Stephanie Powers, half of Hart & Hart.