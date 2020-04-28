15.00 / Movistar CineÑ

‘Carmen’

Spain, 2002 (119 minutes). Director: Vicente Aranda. Performers: Paz Vega, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Jay Benedict, Antonio Dechent.

On the immortal novel by Prosper Mérimée, Vicente Aranda and Joaquín Jordá -who had already collaborated on El Lute (Walk or Pop) and Los jinetes del alba- wrote the script for this intense drama, in which Paz Vega and Leonardo Sbaraglia once again Impressive in their roles, they bring out all the talent within. Exceptional women, disturbing desires, eroticism on the surface, uncontrolled jealousy and crimes of passion come together in this brilliant approach to the myth of Carmen, a symbol of Spanish culture.

17.00 / Movistar Drama

‘Midnight in the garden of good and evil’

Midnight in the garden of good and evil. United States, 1997 (148 minutes). Director: Clint Eastwood. Performers: Kevin Spacey, John Cusack.

Clint Eastwood went back to camera to shoot this interesting adaptation of John Berendt’s novel -this journalist’s vision of the decline of Savannah (Georgia), a city anchored in the past-, which only had a few left over minutes of your footage. Kevin Spacey is magnificent.

21.30 / Movistar CineÑ

‘Death of a cyclist’

Spain, 1955 (81 minutes). Director, Juan Antonio Bardem. Interpreters: Alberto Closas, Lucía Bosé, Alicia Romay.

The Cannes Film Critics’ Award endorses the quality of one of the best films by Juan Antonio Bardem. The story, which starts from a real event, focuses its attention on the forbidden relationship established between a university professor and a married woman. The censorship prevailing at the time did not allow Bardem’s script to develop as it should, since neither adultery nor bed scenes had a place in the cinema of those years. Two excellent actors, Alberto Closas and Lucía Bose, star in this very interesting work that contributed to the expansion of Spanish cinema outside our borders. A classic.

21.55 / Antenna 3

‘El hormiguero’ talk with David Bisbal and Ainhoa ​​Arteta

Tonight El hormiguero will have as guests the singer from Almería, David Bisbal and the soprano from Gipuzkoa, Ainhoa ​​Arteta. Both will intervene in the program to tell viewers how they are doing these days and their most immediate plans. In addition, the contributors to the format are responsible for entertaining viewers with games, new sections and a lot of science.

22.00 / TCM

‘Psychosis’

Psycho. United States, 1960 (104 m.). Director: Alfred Hitchcock. Performers: Anthony Perkins, Vera Miles, Janet Leigh, John Gavin, Martin Balsam.

Suspense master Alfred Hitchcock enlisted the invaluable help of a wonderfully terrifying Anthony Perkins in Norman Bates’ unforgettable role in achieving one of the genre’s greatest masterpieces. Tension, terror and intrigue in a film of essential revision.

22.05 / 1

‘El paisano’ discovers Ezcaray and its traditions

Tonight, El Paisano lives a fun adventure in Ezcaray, La Rioja. There, Jorge Cadaval will meet, among others, the most lazy man in the world: Chuchi. But also to Dani, a guide who will show you the most unusual places in Ezcaray, and to Aguchi, the most daring when it comes to dressing and combining impossible colors. Jorge will take blows from all sides. First of Javi, who will give a taekwondo lesson to the maximum power, and after Unai, one of the big heads of the town and with whom he will hook up with a clean blow. At night, with the streets imbued with La Rioja fragrances, Jorge will meet Los untouchables, three retirees who go from bar to bar guarding the secret of eternal youth, or “Los timid”, some young people who will show that they are not shy have nothing. As on every visit, the comedian will bid farewell to the residents of the town with a monologue in which he will tell in a fun way his experience during his stay in Ezcaray.

22.40 / Telecinco

Night of changes in ‘Away from you’

Important events will mark the lives of the protagonists of Far from You, the series starring Megan Montaner and Alessandro Tiberi. On the one hand, the release from prison of El Chino, Candela’s partner and father of her son Pepe, will make the bailaora wonder if she can continue to trust him. Meanwhile, in Rome, Francesca tells Massimo that she believes the time has come to start living together. For his part, he wonders if he really wants to commit himself body and soul to the only girlfriend he has had in his life, but the doubts are dispelled when thanks to Francesca he finds a possible investor for Salvatori Tours.

22.45 / Four

Mzungu: Operation Congo ’visits the Nyiragongo volcano

Despite the many difficulties that José Antonio Ruiz has had to overcome, the construction of the school continues with the construction of the walls and the installation of the wooden beams and the galvanized sheets on the roof. However, unexpected events unleash a crisis that endangers the project, in the latest installment of Mzungu: Operation Congo. After having managed to visit the spectacular lava lake that hides the Nyiragongo volcano, one of the most dangerous active volcanoes in the world, the team returns to Meía, where there are many obstacles to overcome: there are still many things to do and the accounts are in a critical situation. The accumulated debts, the delays in the work, the numerous unforeseen events that he has had to face and the lack of help place José Antonio Ruiz on the verge of abandonment. As if this were not enough, unexpected events affecting construction and a regrettable robbery unleash a crisis that endangers the execution of the project. Aware that in these conditions it is impossible to finish school, José Antonio talks to the Meía community to ask for greater involvement in the project and devises an ingenious plan in which he will have new allies.

22.50 / Movistar Releases

‘Shazam!’

United States, 2019 (132 minutes). Director: David F. Sandberg. Interpreters: Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer.

With the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the resistance of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles and the speed of Mercury, this amazing superhero from the DC universe is presented. A fun and original story directed by David F. Sandberg, who abandons the terror of his first two films, and stars a very correct Zachary Levi.

23.00 / 1

Fifth stage of transhumance ‘Among sheep’

In this new installment of Entre ovejas, the jurist Baltasar Garzón and the actress Anabel Alonso will be the companions of Pastor Zacarías Fievet. Together they must lead the herd through the Ésera river valley to the Llanos del Hospital, in Huesca, a demanding route in which the skills of the two new shepherds will pleasantly surprise Zacarías. During the journey they will live all kinds of experiences and quickly learn the tricks to manage the herd, the two will practice fishing with very different results, they will set up a tent for the first time in their life and they will have to help Zacarías change the cowbells the goats. Zacarías will also immerse himself in worlds unknown to him and will witness how the pastor will learn another point of view on terrorism with an unexpected visitor, former socialist deputy Eduardo Madina.

23.00 / Antenna 3

Second special ‘On the front line’

New frontline special that portrays the extraordinary work being carried out by workers from essential sectors: supermarket staff, transporters, merchants, farmers and ranchers. With this second special, Antena 3 highlights a job that, always It has been essential, and that, now more than ever, deserves to be recognized. The program has traveled to Andalusia, Castilla y León, Murcia and the Valencian Community to reflect the links of a solid productive chain, which guarantees food to millions of confined people. The production of fresh food in Spain has proved to be key to sustain a country that is highly dependent on other sectors of the economy. In addition, Frontline gives voice to hospitality workers who have now come to pick up the seasonal harvest in Murcia, Almería or Alicante. It shows the work of truckers with difficulties to refuel on their long trips around the peninsula and Europe.

23.35 / Comedy Central

Time Showtime ’

United States, 2001 (91 minutes). Director: Tom Dey. Performers: Robert de Niro, Eddie Murphy, Rene Russo, Pedro Damián, Mos Def.

The Los Angeles police press office decides to end the bad image of the body that it is best to sponsor a television reality show in which two exemplary agents are seen in pedagogical action. The two selected men are completely disparate. One is the sane detective Mitch Preston, a man of few words and less patience, and the other is rookie agent Trey Sellars. Robert de Niro and Eddie Murphy are responsible for bringing these two law enforcement officers to life in a mix of comedy and action directed by Tom Dey (Shanghai Kid, East to West).

24.00 / FOX

Last two episodes of ‘Modern Family’

FOX broadcast in original version with subtitles the last two episodes of Modern Family that will dismiss the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan from television after eleven seasons and ten years on the air. These two chapters will settle the eleventh and final season of the series, and will feature their usual protagonists: the Dunphy clan with Phil (Ty Burrell), Claire (Julie Bowen) and their children Haley (Sarah Hyland), Alex (Ariel Winter ) and Luke (Nolan Gould). In this double installment, Mitchell and Cam settle into their new home when Cam receives news that changes their lives. Meanwhile, Phil and Claire decide that one of their children must move to regain control of their home and Gloria, as she becomes more successful at work, realizes that Jay, Manny and Joe don’t seem to need her as much. Finally, the family discovers that saying goodbye is much more difficult than it seems.

0.30 / Antenna 3

Corona Coronavirus Special ’with Esther Vaquero

Antena 3 emits a new Coronavirus Special, an informative program with Esther Vaquero that will analyze the situation of the pandemic and its repercussion in Spain and in the rest of the world. The special will be very focused on health questionnaires, the impact on the economy, the world of work and tourism. There will also be the intervention of the Minister of Labor Yolanda Díaz. The space will also have testimonies from doctors, researchers, epidemiologists, sociologists, psychologists, economists and representatives of the Administration, among others, to analyze the current events regarding the pandemic.