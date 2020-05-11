9.45 / DMAX

‘River monsters’ with Jeremy Wade

In recent months, we have seen how the waters of many seas and rivers have once again looked clean and calm, without a trace of human activity that clouds them or disturbs the wildlife that inhabits them. A clarity that has allowed us to observe unpublished and surprising images of fauna from the depths of these seas and rivers. Every morning, Monday through Friday, DMAX invites the public to dive into these waters at the hands of biologist Jeremy Wade to meet the wildest and most exceptional animals that we can find under the surface of our planet’s rivers in River Momonstruos.

15.00 / Movistar Drama

‘The theory of everything’

The Theory of Everything. United Kingdom, 2014 (123 minutes) Director: James Marsh. Performers: Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones.

The life of such an exciting figure as Stephen Hawking has been brought to the big screen by James Marsh in this outstanding biopic, which does not stop at only portraying the best-known side of the popular scientist, but goes further, to the struggle of two people (Hawking and his wife) who defy all kinds of adversities with the force of love. Impressive work by the Redmayne-Jones couple.

15.34 / Sundance TV

‘Finding Eric’

Looking for Eric. United Kingdom, 2009 (120 minutes). Director: Ken Loach. Performers: Steve Evets, Eric Cantona, John Henshaw.

Bittersweet comedy in which Ken Loach, without abandoning his usual social portraits and in collaboration with the screenwriter Paul Laverty, shows the story of a postman with obstacles to overcome in his life and unable to communicate his feelings. He will soon receive the help of a peculiar guardian angel played by Eric Cantona, the former Manchester player, who makes a caricature of himself and his relationship with the fans. A successful portrait of friendship.

17.30 / Antenna 3

‘The secret of Puente Viejo’, its end is near

After 9 uninterrupted seasons on Antena 3, television’s longest running series begins to close its plots. Manuela just woke up and everyone tries to know how she fell. Doña Begoña and Rosa fear his story, but the governess assures them that he stumbled and it was the lady who helped him. D. Ignacio tries to avoid Adolfo’s questions about J. Pierre and shares with Pablo his uneasiness and tells him that the French is a scoundrel who seduced the Marchioness and tried to steal her, but discovered his intentions and forced her to leave. He threatened to prove that he was the marquis’s murderer and J. Pierre put land in between. The Marchioness has not forgiven him and blames him for his frustrated love. In addition, the Marchioness wants to prevent her lover from returning to Paris, she wants to live a second chance, but he excuses himself and blames Solozábal, convinced that he will try to prevent it. Doña Isabel trusts that they are now relatives and can make her understand that her husband’s death was, in fact, an accident.

18.09 / TCM

‘Philadelphia Stories’

The Philadelphia story. United States, 1940 (112 minutes). Director: George Cukor. Performers: Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn, James Stewart.

One of the most outstanding comedies of cinema of all time. The affairs of a wealthy heiress with a sea of ​​boring life serve as the basis for this wonderful adaptation of the play by Philip Barry, with the subtle direction of George Cukor and perfect interpretations, especially that of James Stewart, winner of a deserved Oscar.

21.55 / La 2

‘Sabrina’

United States, 1954 (109 minutes). Director: Billy Wilder. Performers: Audrey Hepburn, Humphrey Bogart, William Holden.

The relationship between the daughter of a chauffeur, who after traveling to France to study cooking becomes a woman of exquisite manners, and the son of a wealthy family served Billy Wilder to shoot this delicious comedy. Although it is not his best work, the film has gone down in film history for the spectacular work of Audrey Hepburn and the interpretive duel of Humphrey Bogart and William Holden.

21.55 / Antenna 3

Movie night at horm El hormiguero ’

Tonight, El hormiguero will have as guests two Spanish actors who will talk to Pablo Motos about how they are leading these days of confinement and what their most immediate work plans are, Miguel Ángel Muñoz and Luis Tosar. In addition, regular contributors to the show will do science from home to entertain the public and develop various games that viewers can make at home.

22.00 / Movistar Drama

‘Children of men’

Children of men. United States, 2006 (109 minutes). Director: Alfonso Cuarón. Performers: Clive Owen, Michael Caine, Julianne Moore.

Until the year 2027, in a world in which women have lost the ability to procreate and the human being seems doomed to extinction, Alfonso Cuarón moved to locate the action of this very correct adaptation of the homonymous novel written by the British PD James.

22.35 / 1

Lola and Pacino live the Madrid scene

The agents of The Ministry of Time face in this installment, entitled ‘The labyrinth of time’, a double mission that will make them travel to two very different times: Lola and Pacino will be sent to 1981, in the midst of Madrid, where they will meet Pedro Almodóvar (played by Carlos Santos), while Alonso and Irene go to 1648, where a contestant from Un, dos tres takes refuge from her abusive husband. But what would happen if the king fell in love? Well, Felipe IV (to whom Edu Soto gives life) would write speeches with phrases from songs by Raphael and Las Tacañonas. And that, if she ends up marrying him, Velázquez would never paint Las Meninas.

22.45 / Telecinco

New cases for ‘The Good Doctor’

Double installment of The Dood Doctor, the medical series starring Freddie Highmore. In the first chapter, titled “Sacrifice,” members of the surgical team are impressed by the arrival of a charming young doctor, but his true character puts one of them in a difficult position. Meanwhile, Dr. Glassman feels that Dr. Shaun Murphy needs some more support in his personal life and suggests that he go to a therapist. In the second, ‘Islas’, Dr. Marcus Andrews recruits Dr. Neil Meléndez for a very delicate kidney transplant between two twins. Doctor Shaun Murphy decides to make an impromptu trip with his friend Lea, in order to put the problems aside. Meanwhile, the twins suffer complications during their intervention, forcing the surgery team to make a very important decision. Doctor Shaun Murphy returns to the hospital after his journey with Lea and realizes that he needs a more permanent change.

23.00 / Antenna 3

‘Wanted’

Most wanted. United States, 1997 (99 minutes). Director: David Glenn Hogan. Performers: Keenen Ivory Wayans, Jon Voight, Robert Culp.

Keenen Ivory Wayans produces, stars in, and signs the script for this entertaining action film, in which the main character, after saving himself from the electric chair and accepting a hazardous materials trafficking mission, is charged with the murder of the First Lady of United States. A hackneyed but effective story.

23.35 / 1

‘Spaniards in the world’ lands in Nuremberg

With the help of five guides, Leyre, Milena, Álvaro, Miriam and Iván, he traveled to the German region of Bavaria to get to know Nuremberg together with Leyre, Milena, Álvaro, Miriam and Iván. An opportunity to visit the historic center of the city and the remains of the Nazi regime; Bamberg and Rothenburg and the university city of Tübingen. Lourdes Gordillo is the reporter who will accompany viewers through this journey through the present and the history of a medieval city that is a symbol of contemporary history for the famous trials held there against the Nazi authorities at the end of World War II. The tour will begin with Miriam (a design engineer from Alcoy who has lived in Nuremberg for six years), and Iván, a Sevillian dancer at the city’s Sraatsther, through the historic center of Nuremberg, practically devastated by the war. And she will continue with Leyre (Spanish teacher from Alicante with a German boyfriend) in the nearby cities of Bamberg, where she works at the university, and Rothenburg, which is world famous for tourism. In the final section of the road, another Spanish teacher, Milena, from Almería, who has been living in Tübingen for almost 20 years; and Álvaro, a doctoral student from Guipuzkoa. Both will be the perfect guides through the university and medieval city of Tübingen to experience its carnival.

23.49 / AXN White

‘Hero by Accident’

Hero. United States, 1992 (113 minutes). Director: Stephen Frears. Performers: Dustin Hoffman, Geena Davis, Andy García.

Dustin Hoffman becomes a hero by accident, but fame and honor go to Andy Garcia. An engaging amalgam of drama and comedy that based much of its claim on highly accomplished performances and a well-developed script by the ever-interesting Stephen Frears (Dangerous Friendships).

1.40 / Movistar Comedy

‘A death funeral’

Death at a Funeral. United Kingdom, 2007 (90 minutes). Director: Frank Oz. Performers: Matthew Macfadyen, Keeley Hawes, Alan Tudyk, Peter Dinklage.cha.

Clever comedy by a Frank Oz that brings back the clever humor and spirit of the old British producer Ealing (The Man in the White Suit and Gold in Bars). The action takes place at the funeral of an apparently model father of a family. The strangest characters will pass through there in a coming and going of crazy situations. Very funny.