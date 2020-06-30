15.30 / Movistar Releases

Umbo Dumbo ’

United States, 2019 (111 minutes. Director: Tim Burton. Performers: Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito.

Family fantasy that tells how a former horse trainer becomes, with the help of his sons Milly and Joe, the caretaker of a newborn elephant whose giant ears make him the laughing stock of the Medici Brothers Circus. Tim Burton directs, with officially, but without too much sparkle, this wasted real-life adaptation of Dumbo, the immortal 1941 Disney animation classic, in turn an adaptation of Dumbo’s children’s book, the Flying Elephant, written by Helen Aberson. Although it cannot be denied that he achieves his main task, entertaining young and old, the story is flat (sentimentally speaking) and with little creativity.

19.08 / Movistar Comedy

‘The Mad Squad’

Stripes. United States, 1981 (101 minutes). Director: Ivan Reitman. Performers: Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, Warren Oates, Sean Young.

Two young men with little future, and after going through some difficult times, decide to enlist in the army. You will soon understand that this may not have been the best solution. A conventional military comedy set featuring the engaging soundtrack by the great Elmer Bernstein.

20.00 / La 2

‘Page Two’ dismisses his season

This afternoon, Page Two closes the season with Óscar López from Vitoria to speak with the writer Karmele Jaio about La casa del padre. A novel that delves into the family sphere, awarded the 111 Akademia Prize for the best book in Basque in 2019. Next, the program will move to Malaga, so that Isabel Bono will show a different family environment in her novel Diario del asco . In addition, ‘The Podcast’ will look at how best sellers have evolved in the last twenty years. And the poet and journalist Antonio Lucas will recite a poem from his own harvest.

20.13 / Sundance TV

‘The Tree of Life’

The Tree of Life. United States, 2011 (140 minutes). Director: Terrence Malick. Performers: Brad Pitt, Hunter McCracken, Sean Penn.

From the loss of a child’s innocence to the problems and concerns that a man is going through. With his personal way of seeing and understanding cinema and narration, outside the usual commercial canons that mark so many feature films, Terrence Malick signs his fifth film, an intense story in which he reflects on and seeks answers about the origin and meaning of the lifetime. Poetry in images for a complex film that was awarded the Palme d’Or at the Cannes festival.

21.45 / Antenna 3

Blanca Suárez, invited in ‘El hormiguero’

The program presented by Pablo Motos receives the actress Blanca Suárez, who is premiering because next July 3 comes the last season of the series Las chicas del cable, the first series of Spanish production on Netflix. The last five episodes will find Lidia (Blanca Suárez), Marga (Nadia de Santiago), Carlota (Ana Fernández) and Óscar (Ana Polvorosa) in the middle of Francisco Franco’s dictatorship, a delicate historical stage and inexhaustible source for fiction.

22.00 / Movistar Laliga

Barcelona receives Atlético de Madrid

After a Mallorca-Celta, which can leave the Balearic Islands too close to the final descent, a Leganés-Sevilla (21.00), with Madrid without error and the Andalusians fighting for a place in the Champions League, comes another of the expected appointments league, Barcelona-Atlético de Madrid. The Catalans are not going through their best moment after losing the lead and those of the Cholo Simeone arrive at the Camp Nou after adding Four wins and a draw in this continuation of LaLiga.

22.00 / the 2

‘Victor or Victoria’

United States, 1982 (133 minutes). Director: Blake Edwards. Performers: JulieJulie Andrews, James Garner, Robert Preston.

Blake Edwards used the touch of elegance that characterizes many of his works to shoot this fun musical comedy, set in the 1930s, which received Hollywood recognition by winning the Oscar for best soundtrack and being a candidate for other important statuettes. Transformism for a nice and very nice tangle.

22.00 / Movistar Drama

‘In the name of the Father’

In the name of the father. United Kingdom, 1993 (127 minutes). Director: Jim Sheridan. Performers: Daniel Day-Lewis, Pete Postlethwaite, Emma Thompson.

London, mid-seventies. IRA terrorism shows its most ruthless face, hitting both the British Army and the civilian population hard. In such an environment is this magnificent film, made by Jim Sheridan (The Boxer) and starring, masterfully, by Daniel Day-Lewis. The history of the Guildford Four, who were imprisoned for attacks they had not committed, is shown in great detail. An outstanding exercise in political denunciation.

22.05 / 1

New destinations in ‘Comando al Sol’

In an unusual summer, without popular festivals or a massive presence of foreign tourists, Comando al sol returns. The program will open this summer in Asturias, in one of the 25 best beaches in Europe: La Franca Beach. It is a paradise for birds, bathers and walkers. This sandbank, one of the 200 that are spread over its 545 kilometers of coastline, hides two wild coves that are difficult to access. The reporters will open the season of beach bars with Jesus, owner for a decade of the establishment famous for its seafood and freshly caught fish. Nearby, in front of the Dark Valley, are the best preserved Indian houses. A tourist route runs through mansions, palaces and mansions considered treasures of the architecture of the early 20th century and many of them converted into hotels and rural houses. Montse owns one in Colombres, a town that aspires to become the capital of rural tourism in 2020. Tonight the program also approaches the Matarraña region of Teruel. Made up of 18 villages, including five of the most beautiful in Spain, it treasures an unknown heritage and is a unique bird reserve in the world. Loli and José feed more than 200 vultures in the wild every day. Among the cobbled alleys and steeped in history, reporters will also meet the only bearded angel that exists on the planet, slide down the longest zip line on the continent, and discover impossible rural houses.

22.25 / Parampunt Channel

‘Largo Winch’

France, 2008 (100 minutes). Director: Jérôme Salle. Interpreters: Tomer Sisley, Kristin Scott Thomas.

A new comic book hero jumps to the big screen. This is Largo Winch, a character created by Belgian cartoonist Jean van Hamme, a man of action with a murky past who will try to avenge the death of his adoptive father. Conventional, although it has its charm.

22.30 / DMAX

New episode of Hit Hitler’s Barracks ’: Adlerhorst ‘

During World War II, Adolf Hitler ordered the construction of a large number of military shelters where he could plan his offensives without anyone finding him or his commanders. Today, these shelters are known as the FHQ or Führer Headquarters. Despite the fact that 8 decades have passed since its construction, there are many unknowns that remain buried in these bunkers distributed by countries such as Germany and Poland. This week, in Hitler’s Barracks, DMAX viewers will travel to the Bulge Offensive, which was the last major operation by German troops on the western front of World War II. At the time of its implementation, the leader of the Third Reich had to approach the front. To do this, he used the fortress built for him in the Taunus Mountains. Adlerhorst’s headquarters consisted of three main buildings, with hidden bunkers. Deep in the woods, a palace and a huge castle, Adolf Hitler was in this barracks from December 10, 1944 to January 16, 1945. It was his last war headquarters before moving to Berlin, where he remained until his death. .

22.35 / Neox

‘Hostage’

United States-Germany, 2005 (90 minutes). Director: Florent Siri. Performers: Bruce Willis, Jimmy Bennet, Kevin Pollak.

The blockbuster Bruce Willis stars in and produces this usual action movie, in which he plays the role of a Los Angeles police negotiator who, devastated by the death of a mother and son during a kidnapping, decides to leave the post. But his apparent tranquility will not last long. It manages to entertain.

23.00 / # 0

‘The proclamation’

Spain, 2016 (85 minutes). Director: Dani of the Order. Interpreters: Berto Romero, Andreu Buenafuente, Jorge Sanz, Belén Cuesta, Goyo Jiménez.

With a barrage of familiar faces from Spanish cinema and Berto Romero and Andreu Buenafuente at the helm, this simple but friendly comedy is presented, starring two brothers who, due to circumstances, have to prepare the proclamation of their town. It has its grace.

23.00 / Telecinco

New numbers in ‘Got Talent’

Spectators will be able to watch tonight on Got Talent. The best in the world the performance and the history of overcoming Alienette Colfire, a young Filipina, blind from birth, who learned French in just three years thanks to the Internet and traveled to France to thrill the La France jury to an unquestionable talent with his impressive voice. Santi Millán will also present the performance of Ana and her daughter Fia, who appeared at Britain’s Got Talent after fleeing from the painful situation caused by their husband in Indonesia. The show will also showcase the rare ability of Japanese Ichikawa Koikuchi, who will amaze the jury and the public by turning his windiness into a talent worthy of achieving three yeses. The performance of Celina and Filiberto, two Cuban elders who dance reggaeton as teenagers, will also be remembered.

23.05 / 1

‘Spaniards in the world’ travels to Belize and Guatemala

In this installment, Spaniards around the world travels to the borderlands of Belize and Guatemala to learn about the riches of the Central America area, where the Mayan civilization emerged and reached its splendor. In Belize, reporter Gorka Vallejo will tour the archaeological site of Lubantum, the cities of San Ignacio, Placencia, Belmopan and the Caribbean coast, and the Great Blue Hole, the most sought-after chasm by divers. It will be done by Alisa, a green house builder from Gerona who has been in the country for nine years; Rodolfo, a hotel manager from Vitoria; Carmen, a Sevillian pedagogue married to a Belizean; and Azahara, a journalist, also from Seville, who lives in Belmopan. And on the other side of the border, in Guatemala, awaits Ermitas, born in Pontevedra, director of a digital newspaper with which viewers will discover the Pacaya volcano and the cultural wealth of Guatemala City.