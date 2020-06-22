15.00 / Movistar CineÑ

‘Secrets of the heart’

Spain, 1997 (104 minutes). Director: Montxo Armendáriz. Interpreters: Carmelo Gómez, Sílvia Munt, Charo López.

Four goyas, the Blue Angel from Berlin, the Sant Jordi Cinematography Award and the Oscar nomination guarantee the quality of this beautiful intimate story directed by Montxo Armendáriz. Excellent work of its great cast, impeccable photography by Javier Aguirresarobe and music by Bingen Mendizábal for a warm and simple story about the age of innocence and the painful trance of leaving it. Essential.

15.30 / Movistar Releases

Ownt Downton Abbey ’

United Kingdom, 2019 (122 minutes. Director: Michael Engler. Performers: Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Maggie Smith.

The cast of the successful television series moves to the big screen to star in this attractive continuation (set some time after the events narrated at the end of the series) that narrates the visit of the English royal family to the residence of the Crawleys. As expected, things do not change much, with a luxurious staging and the script of the creator of the series, Julian Fellowes.

17.30 / TCM

‘Fargo’

United States, 1995 (94 minutes). Director: Joel Coen. Performers: Frances McDormand, William H. Macy, Steve Buscemi.

The debts lead the protagonist of this brilliant film to simulate the kidnapping of his own wife in order to collect a succulent ransom that will come out of her parents’ pocket. A surprising story in which the Coen brothers return to the themes that have given them so good results throughout their filmography: greed, lies and crime. The Oscar-winning Frances McDormand and Steve Buscemi star in this production, which was ranked among the best in American cinema in the 1990s.

18.20 / AMC

‘TO. I. Artificial intelligence ‘

AI. United States, 2001 (149 minutes). Director: Steven Spielberg. Performers: Haley Joel Osment, Jude Law, Frances O’Connor, Sam Robards.

After this project, based on a short story by Brian Aldiss, had haunted Stanley Kubrick for years, it was finally Steven Spielberg – who re-signed a script after Encounters in the third phase – who was responsible for bringing it to the big screen. This attractive film, which talks about the search for affection and the extreme capacity to make our wishes come true. An amalgam of show (very good its special effects) and emotion that guarantees entertainment.

07/19 / TCM

Cinema for 24 hours

The night of San Juan is a very special, almost magical date. It is the starting gun of the summer months and, over the centuries, countless legends and rites have sprung up around it. It practically coincides with the summer solstice, which takes place just two days before, and is the day with the most hours of daylight and, therefore, the shortest night of the year. The cinema has the ability to play time, to shorten or speed up minutes and hours, and TCM wants to celebrate the night of San Juan by keeping alive and burning, not just a bonfire, but a very special program with feature films that have a common characteristic. Throughout the afternoon, and until late in the morning from June 23 to 24, the channel will broadcast eight films whose action takes place over a single day. 24 hours left over and enough to tell an excellent story. Watching movies like George A. Romero’s Night of the Living Dead; The rope of Alfred Hitchcock or The Last Night of Spike Lee, among others, TCM intends that the festival of San Juan, the shortest night of the year, becomes an unforgettable night of good cinema.

20.00 / La 2

Javier Sebastián and Miguel Fernández visit ‘Page Two’

Javier Sebastián will speak with Óscar López on Page Two of his latest work, El escapista, a novel full of humor, starring a pair of giant twins who exchange roles. The author deals with the figure of the double, not as a reflection, but as a shadow, the double as the other of oneself. The program then travels to Torremolinos, for an interview with Miguel Fernández. The writer brings the reader closer to the figure of the musician Waldo de los Ríos, in his new work Defying Oblivion. It is the story of one of the most important composers of the 20th century in Spain. In the ‘The Podcast’ section, you will analyze the evolution of the comic in the last 20 years. And the cartoonist Claudio Stassi will show how he has turned Eduardo Mendoza’s The City of Prodigies into a graphic novel.

21.45 / Antenna 3

Jeanette, invited in ‘El hormiguero’

In this new installment of the program led by Pablo Motos, El hormiguero, will be the singer Jeanette, one of the most iconic artists of the golden age of music of the 60s and 70s, the guest of the night. With the British interpreter, very close to our country, we will review her long musical career, a career that began when she was very young in the Pic Nic group and which then led her to succeed alone with universal successes and very versioned as I am a rebel or ¿Por what are you leaving

22.00 / the 2

‘The twilight of the gods’

Sunset Boulevar, United States, 1950 (106 minutes). Director: Billy Wilder. Performers: William Holden, Gloria Swanson, Erich von Stroheim.

Black humor and cynicism come together in this film by Billy Wilder, who treasures, among other various virtues, the benefits of a truly surprising script, above and beyond its realization, and a cast of proven worth. One of the cruellest films that have been shot on Hollywood, awarded three of the seven statuettes to which it was a candidate (script, music and artistic direction).

22.00 / Movistar LaLiga

Barcelona receives Athletic

After tying in Sevilla’s lands and losing the leadership of LaLiga, Barelona receives Athelic from Bilbao at the Nou Camp with the aim of winning and putting pressure on the Madridistas, leaders of the First Division. Before (19.30) Valladolid will receive a Celta who comes from endorsing Alavés a hard 6-0 and Levante, who beat him at Espanyol’s home, will face Atlético de Madrid in Valencia who knows no defeat in this continuation the championship (two victories and one pair).

22.00 / TCM

‘Dog Afternoon’

Dog Day Afternoon. United States, 1975 (124 minutes). Director: Sidney Lumet. Performers: Al Pacino, John Cazale, Charles Durning.

The adventures of three inexperienced bank robbers who will try to rob a branch in Brooklyn helped Sidney Lumet to shoot this successful thriller, which highlights, among other things, the excellent script by Frank Pierson (awarded with a well-deserved Oscar) and the careful interpretation as a small-time homosexual thief who, while the robbery unfolds, will have time to reflect on his life, of an Al Pacino that was awarded at the San Sebastian festival.

22.05 / 1

‘The Ministry of Time’ closes season

With the chapter titled ‘Days of Future Past’, the series The Ministry of Time closes the fourth season and breaks its own rules with characters who break the moral codes that they have always governed. The series, which concludes with 1,866,000 viewers on average and a 10.5% share, will also answer other open questions, such as the kidnapping of Julián and the fate of Lola Mendieta. In addition, Irene, Pacino, Alonso and Carolina travel to an 1890 orphanage to fulfill a very special mission commissioned by Salvador. This time they will face a terrible enemy who will do everything possible to prevent them from achieving their objective: to save the Ministry and the future of Spain.

07/22 / TNT

‘The proposition’

The proposal. United States, 2009 (103 minutes). Director: Anne Fletcher. Performers: Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds.

Romantic comedy in the service of Sandra Bullock that revolves around a powerful publisher who suddenly faces her deportation to Canada, her home country. To avoid this, she declares that she is engaged to her assistant Andrew (Ryan Reynolds), whom she has tortured for years. As silly as it sounds.

23.00 / Antenna 3

‘The last boy scout’

The Last Boy Scout. United States, 1991 (101 minutes). Director: Tony Scott. Performers: Bruce Willis, Damon Wayans, Chelsea Field

Tony Scott (Top Gun) is immersed in an imitation, based on action and intrigue with touches of humor, of the Lethal Weapon saga. Although the script is repetitive – a former CIA agent turned detective who is entrusted with the investigation of a strange murder – Bruce Willis gives him the necessary point of emotion.

23.00 / Telecinco

Lots of art in ‘Got Talent, The best in the world’

In 2009, Susan Boyle introduced herself to Britain’s Got Talent and was smiled and skeptical on stage for her scruffy appearance. However, when he started singing, his spectacular voice amazed the entire world and he immediately rose to fame. Since then, he has sold tens of millions of records, has entered the Book of Records and has even sung for Queen Elizabeth II and Pope Benedict XVI. In today’s program, Santi Millán will present the performance that consecrated Susan as one of the best singers in the world. Viewers will also be able to relive the moment in which Cristina Ramos surprised the Got Talent Spain jury by getting a life-changing Gold Pass. In addition, they will meet Nick Nicolai, a Dutch singer who will leave the jury speechless with his voice after having been bullied all his life.

23.40 / 1

‘Spaniards in the world’ travels to Bulgaria

With Jesus, Jorge, Samuel, Toi and Elena, Spaniards in the world travels to Bulgaria to visit their capital Sofia, one of the oldest cities in Europe and also one of the least known. The La 1 travel space will also reach the medieval city of Veliko Tarnovo and Varna, the Bulgarian vacation destination. They will show the cultural wealth of Sofia, indebted to its geographical position as a crossroads of antiquity with traces of Greeks, Thracians, Celts, Romans, Ottomans and Russians. Jesús is a percussionist musician from Huelva who has lived in Bulgaria for four years; Jorge, a business consultant from Zaragoza with 15 years of residence in the country; and Samuel is a young Asturian account manager married to a Bulgarian.

23.55 / Paramount Channel

‘Starsky & Hutch’

United States, 2004 (96 minutes). Director: Todd Phillips. Performers: Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Snoop Dogg, Juliette Lewis.

In the late 1970s, Paul Michael Glaser and David Soul triumphed in the Starsky & Hutch series. Almost three decades later, Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson step into the shoes of the famous policemen to star in this entertaining review, in which, with their usual sense of humor, they will have to unravel a mysterious murder case.

0.45 / Movistar CineÑ

‘The detective and death’

Spain, 1994 (105 minutes). Director: Gonzalo Suárez. Interpreters: María de Medeiros, Charo López, Javier Bardem, Carmelo Gómez, Héctor Alterio.

For many, the best film by Gonzalo Suárez. On this occasion, the director of Remando al viento delves into the course of the purest film noir to narrate the odyssey a young mother has to go through who follows a detective in the hope of recovering the life of her son. A story as ambitious as it is fascinating, that he knew how to play the trump card of his joint cast, highlighting the work of both Javier Bardem and the Portuguese María de Medeiros. Don’t miss it.