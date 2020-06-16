12.00 / La 2

‘Eagles Nest’

A gathering of eagles. United States (110 minutes). Director: Delbert Mann. Performers: Rock Hudson, Rod Taylor, Robert Lansing, Barry Sullivan.

Although the film has a very high-flying cast, the quality, despite its successes, does not fly as high. Military environment for a wasted script by Robert Pirosh, but which featured one of the best interpretations of a Rock Hudson very much on paper. Interesting.

16.44 / Hollywood

‘Green Lantern (Green Lantern)’

United States, 2011 (114 minutes). Director: Martin Campbell. Performers: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Peter Sarsgaard, Tim Robbins.

The filmmaker Martin Campbell (007: Casino Royale) was in charge of bringing this Justice League character created by DC Comics in 1959 to the big screen for the first time. With the usual paraphernalia of this type of stories (action and effects special), the protagonist (Ryan Reynolds) will have to fight with the bad guy on duty to save the balance of the universe.

19.51 / TCM

‘Rebeca’

Rebecca. United States, 1940 (125 minutes). Director: Alfred Hitchcock. Performers: Joan Fontaine, Laurence Olivier, George Sanders.

A young governess meets a widower tormented by the memory of his wife and agrees to marry him and go live in a sinister palace by the sea. From that moment, the teacher Hitchcock, who thus debuted in North American cinema, brings out his innate sense of suspense to give viewers a stunning Gothic fable awarded with the only Oscar for the best film achieved by Hitchcock.

20.00 / La 2

Jon Bilbao and Manuel Astur, on ‘Page Two’

In this new edition, Page Two will travel through northern Spain. In the Biscayan capital Óscar López will chat with Jon Bilbao about ‘Basilisco’, a text that combines the life of a modern-day writer with adventures from the Far West. Next, the program will move to La Rioja to talk to Manuel Astur about ‘San, the book of miracles’, the story of a persecution through wild settings. The Podcast section will focus on seeing how bookstores have evolved in the last twenty years. In addition, the poet Anna Gual will recite a poem surrounded by vineyards.

08/20 / Movistar Action

‘Hidden Youth’

The lost boys. United States, 1987 (94 minutes). Director: Joel Schumacher. Performers: Jason Patric, Corey Haim, Dianne Wiest, Kiefer Sutherland.

Despite its well-known cast and its renowned director, Joel Schumacher, director, among others, of The Client, a failed attempt to revitalize vampirism, seasoned with a few doses of humor. Some funny moments and little else for a simply passable movie.

21.45 / Antenna 3

Jaime Cantizano, Camilo and Pablo Alborán in ‘El hormiguero’

Tonight, the communicator Jaime Cantizano, who conducts Finally it is not Monday on Onda Cero, and the artists Camilo and Pablo Alborán, who will present their new song, will be in charge of giving voice to the program that Pablo Motos conducts. As every day, El hormiguero will have some collaborators who will narrate how they are living the confinement in their houses. In addition, like every day, science will be done from home to entertain the public and various games will be developed that viewers can play from their homes and thus make them more enjoyable these days.

22.00 / the 2

‘The metal jacket’

Full Metal Jacket. United States, 1987 (111 minutes). Director: Stanley Kubrick. Performers: Matthew Modine, Adam Baldwin, Lee Ermey.

Thirty years after the premiere of Paths of Glory, Stanley Kubrick redrawn an antimilitarist discourse with this strange and captivating vision of the Vietnam War. Perfectly directed and with actors who embroider their roles -huge Lee Ermey as an inhuman sergeant of Marines-, the director shot a controversial work that attracted both his fans and those who did not finish understanding his cinema. Essential in the great history of cinema.

22.00 / Movistar LaLiga

Barcelona receives Leganés

Triple date with LaLiga. The first (19.30) to jump onto the field will be the players from Getafe, classified in European positions, and Espanyol, who despite winning their last game against Alavés (2-0), occupies the last position in the table. At that same time (Movistar LaLiga 1) the spotlight will fall on Villarreal and Mallorca. A difficult match for both, the Levantines to get closer to the European positions and the Balearic Islands to forget the 0-4 of their clash against Setien’s men. And to close the day (22.00), the leader, Barcelona, ​​will receive a Leganes at the Camp Nou who comes from losing at home to Valladolid.

22.00 / Calle 13

Second season of ‘Cóndor’

Calle 13 premieres the second season of Cóndor, the series starring Max Irons. In these new installments, Joe Turner continues to tour Europe, constantly traveling and leaving before taking root so as not to endanger the people he knows. He tries to get away from his past, but everything changes when a mysterious Russian intelligence agent appears who claims to work for his uncle Bob. The agent fears for his life and is willing to reveal the identity of a Russian person infiltrated into the CIA in exchange for asylum. Joe doesn’t seem willing to help him, he wants nothing to do with the CIA. However, what is happening in the United States forces him to take action and reunite with a life he believed he had left behind.

22.00 / History

The archaeological enigmas of the Vikings

In 1878, the body of a great Viking warrior was found in Birka, Sweden. For many years the remains were exhibited in the national museum without much attention being paid to them, but in 2017 a team of Swedish archaeologists led by Charlotte Hedenstierna-Johnson came to a surprising conclusion. DNA analysis showed that the great warrior was not male but female. Within the special Great civilizations, History premieres The Viking Warrior, a documentary that addresses one of the great archaeological enigmas of our history: the unusual case of the only great Nordic warrior found to date. Produced by a team of renowned Swedish archaeologists, the production shows the advances of a large scientific study that answers the many questions asked.

22.01 / COSMO

‘The journey of their lives’

The Leisure Seeker. Italy, 2017 (112 minutes). Director: Paolo Virzì. Interpreters: Helen Mirren, Donald Sutherland, Kirsty Mitchell.

With two interpreters of the stature of Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland as protagonists, this tender (but not sentimental) comedy based on the eponymous novel – in its original title – is presented, which Michael Zadoorian published in 2009. With their usual charisma, both give life to a couple who undertake a trip through the United States in a motorhome. While she, who suffers from cancer, is homesick, he must cope with his Alzheimer’s and progressive dementia.

22.05 / 1

Impersonate Fernando VII

The year is 1832. An alarm warns that Fernando VII is going to die prematurely, endangering the succession of his daughter Isabel. To avoid this, the agents The Ministry of Time, in the chapter titled ‘Past tense’, have to bring the monarch to the present to try to save his life with modern medicine and, at the same time, send a double to replace him while that happens . Salvador sends Pacino and Alonso to try to save him. The one chosen to impersonate the monarch is an actor at low hours who turns out to be his identical double and the one given by Juanjo Cucalón.

23.00 / Telecinco

More show on ‘Got Talent. The best of the world’

Tonight Got Talent. The best in the world includes the first audition of Darci Lynne Farmen, an American ventriloquist who has managed to become one of the most successful winners in Got Talent history after winning the twelfth season of America’s Got Talent at just 13 years old; the spectacular number of Korean dancers Art Gee, finalists for the fourth season of Got Talent Spain; the magician Richard Jones, who won the tenth season of Britain’s Got Talent after sneaking in a peculiar way into the mind of Simon Cowell himself; and some of the strongest contestants on the globe brought from Portugal, Arabia and the Netherlands.

23.05 / 1

‘Spaniards in the world’ runs through Rajashtan

Tonight, Spaniards in the world invites viewers to visit Rajashtan, one of the 29 states of India, in the northwest of the country. Arturo, Raúl, Carmen, Sara and Beatriz will be the five guides on a trip that will bring viewers closer to all the colors of India and its incredible treasures in a balloon, on the back of an elephant, on a camel and on a motorcycle. Reporter Lourdes Gordillo will fly with Arturo, a Barcelona hot air balloon pilot, the Samode Palace and the Hanuman Temple in Jaipur, the state capital; and he will take a motorcycle route with Raúl -a Zaragoza tourist guide who has been in the country for 15 years- to the Puskhar Salt Flat and the Thar desert. With Carmen, from Pontevedra and founder of an NGO, and Sara, another Galician fashion designer, the La 1 travel space will discover the sacred city of Puskhar, with its temple and lake dedicated to the god Brahma; You will visit an authentic gypsy camp; and will attend the Palos party that precedes Holi. The trip will end with Beatriz, a Barcelona businesswoman who has lived in Rajashtan for three decades, and a tuk tuk tour of the pink city of Jaipur and the lavish Amber Fort.

23.40 / Comedy Central

‘The Roast’ of Greater Wyoming

José Miguel Monzón Navarro, better known for El Gran Wyoming comedian, television presenter …, will be the one to patiently support the criticism of his friends this year. Irony and humor will invade the stage until the end, when the protagonist’s turn to reply will take place. Andreu Buenafuente will be the Roast Master, or what is the same, the person in charge of driving El Roast tonight.

0.06 / TCM

‘My private Idaho’

My own private Idaho. United States, 1991 (99 minutes). Director: Gus van Sant. Performers: Keanu Reeves, River Phoenix, James Russo.

Two young hustlers -one of them affected by narcolepsis- are the protagonists of this irreverent film that despite a careful elaboration of the characters and a good interpretive work is losing strength as the action progresses. Still, it’s worth it.

0.07 / Hollywood

‘Memories of Africa’

Out of Africa. United States, 1985 (154 minutes). Director: Sydney Pollack. Performers: Meryl Streep, Robert Redford, Klaus Maria Brandauer.

Sydney Pollack starts from Isak Dinesen’s novel for this romantic drama that tells the love triangle between a young Danish woman, her husband and a hunter and adventurer in African lands. Magnificent landscapes, exceptional photography and some interpreters who embroider their roles (perfect Meryl Streep and Robert Redford), in addition to a high score, the work of John Barry, for a story of roots and uprooting that won, among others, the Oscars to the best film and direction.