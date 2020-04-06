18.15 / Movistar CineÑ

‘So in heaven as on earth’

Spain, 1995 (90 minutes). Director: José Luis Cuerda. Interpreters: Fernando Fernán-Gómez, Paco Rabal, Jesús Bonilla, Chus Lampreave.

Delirious choral comedy directed by José Luis Cuerda, director among others of Amanece, which is not a little and El Bosque Anima, which despite having actors such as Fernando Fernán-Gómez or Paco Rabal in its cast, failed to pass the pass just. A Spanish town called Cielo, but that could well be located in any small Spanish population, is the setting in which this peculiar story unfolds, in which we can see a God acting as mayor, a Jesus Christ who goes to the psychoanalyst or a Virgin Mary separated from Saint Joseph. An easy and somewhat funny grotesque that highlights the good work of Luis Ciges, awarded with a Goya.

19.40 / Movistar Action

‘Risky lies’

True lies. United States, 1994 (141 minutes). Director: James Cameron. Performers: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis.

Tandem Cameron-Schwarzenegger met again – they already did it in Terminator – to shoot a film that moves between adventure, action, comedy and romance, all adorned with impressive visual effects, for which he was nominated for an Oscar. The display of media was amazing, using for example authentic Harriers for aerial chases, but the film remains only in that, in a blockbuster that wasted most of its quality in special effects and left the artistic part totally abandoned.

21.55 / Antenna 3

Marc Márquez, invited in ‘El hormiguero’

The anthill returns every night to its appointment with the spectators with a version, El Hormiguero: stay at home, in which the guests connect from their own houses. This week it does not rest and, this Tuesday, it will have new guests: the world champion of motorcycling, Marc Márquez, and the actress Carmen Maura will comment on video calls how they are being these days.

22.00 / Hollywood

‘Lawrence of Arabia’

Lawrence of Arabia. United Kingdom, 1962 (230 minutes). Director: David Lean. Performers: Peter O’Toole, Omar Sharif, Anthony Quinn.

Based on the autobiographical account of TH Lawrence The Seven Pillars of Wisdom, this exceptional adventure production definitely starred Peter O’Toole (then almost unknown), perfectly supported by actors of the stature of Alec Guinness, Anthony Quinn and Omar Sharif. Seven deserved Oscars and unforgettable moments of action for the best film that David Lean signed in a career that includes titles such as The Bridge on the River Kwai and Doctor Zhivago.

22.00 / TCM

‘Apocalypse now redux’

United States, 1979/2001 (153 minutes). Director: Francis Ford Coppola. Performers: Marlon Brando, Robert Duvall, Martin Sheen.

After more than two decades, Francis Ford Coppola returns to his stark chronicle of the tragic war in Vietnam, Apocalypse now, to make an impressive version that lasts almost an hour more. In this new production, Coppola, who returns to work with Walter Murch, one of the editors of the original film, achieves the impossible: enriching a brilliant production with much better defined characters and a more exhaustive detail of its historical-political reading.

22.05 / 1

The ‘Quarantine Diaries’

Living with someone has always been difficult, be it the couple, the family, the roommates … But now, without prior notice, we have to spend 24 hours a day with that person with whom we share life. That is the engine of TVE’s new commitment, Quarantine Diaries, a realistic, intimate and fun reflection of coexistence pushed to the limit in times of pandemic. At the head of the cast, Carlos Bardem, Gorka Otxoa, Carlos Areces, José Luis García Pérez, Adriá Collado, Fernando Colomo and Víctor Clavijo, among others. This sitcom will witness domestic problems that we all face during this confinement: Who is going to buy? Who has to decide which series to start? Do we have to get up at a specific time or can we sleep as long as we want?

22.35 / 1

Tonight, ‘Everyone at Home’

This week, in Todos en casa, Ion Aramendi will make a new review of the most viral videos of this quarantine and will speak with some of its protagonists. The program will also connect with the homes of some familiar faces to discover how they are facing this complicated situation. Among them will be singers such as Vanesa Martín, who will speak about her latest song, Canto a la vida, which has become the anthem of this quarantine. Pastora Soler and Blas Cantó will tell how the recording of that last work they have released together, Mi luz, has been. And Pitingo, who will tell the endearing story with his grandmother Pitinga. Ion Aramendi will also enter the homes of Antonia Dell’Atte and Vicky Martín Berrocal, who will reveal what they miss the most.

22.45 / Telecinco

Hard investigation in ‘The Good Doctor’

New appointment with the hospital series starring Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor. In this new installment, titled “Crisis,” Dr. Murphy desperately tries to join the medical team that will perform a risky technique to remove a patient’s tumor, but Dr. Han keeps him on the sidelines. Consequently, he will focus on using his talent to discover the origin of a child’s injuries. Upon completion, the chapters ‘De corazón’ and ‘Dolor’ will be reissued.

23.00 / Antenna 3

‘Firewall‘

United States, 2006 (100 minutes). Director: Richard Loncraine. Performers: Harrison Ford, Virginia Madsen, Paul Bettany.

The Harrison Ford film family is in serious danger again. Now the culprit is a violent thief. Thus, the typical show vehicle of its veteran leading actor where the British Richard Locraine (Wimbledon, love is in the air) signs a thriller that raises some disturbing questions about our expectations of privacy and security.

23.50 / Movistar Drama

‘City of God’

Cidade de Deus. Brazil, 2002 (130 minutes). Direction: Fernando Meirelles and Katia Lund. Performers: Alexandre Rodrigues, Matheus Nachtergaele, Leandro Firmino da Hora.

Until the Cidade de Deus, a suburb of Rio de Janeiro that grew enormously between the late sixties and the early seventies, Fernando Meirelles and Katia Lund moved to show the street violence and drama of the young people recruited by drug traffickers. that operate there. An excellent adaptation of Paulo Lins’ novel that garnered four Oscar nominations.

0.09 / AXN White

‘Awakenings’

Awakenings. United States, 1990 (113 minutes). Director: Penny Marshall. Interpreters: Robin Williams, Rober de Niro, Julie Kavner.

The typical story that the American public likes so much, but served with extreme correction by Penny Marshall. Nice job of Robin Williams giving life to a doctor undergoing a new therapy for lethargic encephalitis for an interesting melodrama that was nominated for several Oscars.