9.00 / Filmin

The suspense is quoted in ‘The Bay’

Filmin debuts today The Bay, a British criminal investigation series about the disappearance of two children, twin brothers, a case investigated by detective sergeant Lisa Armstrong. The night the twins’ trail was lost, Lisa had an affair with the children’s stepfather, Sean, who is now one of the suspects and whose only alibi depends on Lisa’s sincerity.

12.35 / La 2

‘Winchester 73’

United States, 1950 (88 minutes). Director: Anthony Mann. Performers: James Stewart, Shelley Winters, Stephen McNally.

We are in front of one of the films that most contributed to the relaunch of the western in the 1950s. The tandem formed by director Anthony Mann and actor James Stewart worked like a charm in this first film, which soon became a habit. This synchronization brought to the cinema of the West other dimensions that until then it had lacked. This is a clear example of the fusion of the old school and the new, since the topics of the classics and the new vision of the main characters, hero-antihero, make up a round, agile and innovative whole. A classic that recreates the rifle shooting contest that took place in Dodge City to commemorate the Fourth of July and where two former rivals will face off to obtain, on the one hand, a fabulous Winchester, and on the other, the much-desired revenge.

15.00 / Fox Life

‘Maids and Ladies’

The Help. United States, 2011 (146 minutes). Director: Tate Taylor. Performers: Emma Stone, Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Sissy Spacek, Jessica Chastain.

A highly entertaining adaptation of Kathryn Stockett’s eponymous novel, set in the 1960 Mississippi. With a tight supporting cast (to highlight the portrayals of Viola Davis and Oscar-winning Octavia Spencer), Tate Taylor puts on an effective southern drama about racism and segregation, nuanced with some wise touches of humor. Too bad that the set, despite its undeniable quality, is over-sugar and lacks some necessary dose of criticism.

18.40 / Hollywood

‘Gran Torino’

United States, 2008 (116 minutes). Director: Clint Eastwood. Performers: Clint Eastwood, Christopher Carley, Bee Vang, Ahney Her.

For the umpteenth time in his filmography as a director and actor, the great Clint Eastwood shows his enormous talent in telling stories in this simple and intimate drama about tolerance. Through the life of a widowed, lonely, resentful and racist man – whose greatest passion is caring for his car, a 1972 Gran Torino – who has to live with the new social reality of his neighborhood, the film puts endless images nuances of xenophobia, generational difference, coexistence, family relationships and culture shock.

19.00 / Eurosport

The best sport in ‘Confinados’

Sport does not stop at Eurosport, and therefore, every Tuesday and Friday, sports fans have an appointment with the best sport in the company of Miguel Ángel Méndez and Alex Corretja. Interviews, news, special guests and many more surprises are part of the Eurosport proposal in Confinados to continue enjoying the best sport in the world from home. The new local production of the chain is an exciting adventure in which viewers will be able to enjoy the best analysis and all the information from the chain’s team of experts, different athletes, journalists and different personalities from the world of sports. Tennis, cycling, soccer, snooker … all sports have their space.

20.00 / La 2

‘Page Two’ pays tribute to the world of books

The books continue to party on Page Two, which this week broadcasts its second special on the occasion of Book Day. A tribute in which famous writers with many followers will participate and who will dedicate a space to children’s literature and literary creation. In recent weeks, due to confinement by COVID-19, many people have decided to do their first little things in writing. For this reason, Page Two makes a double offer: on the one hand, a list of literary suggestions for all tastes, with interviews with authors such as Antonio Manzini, Galder Reguera and Irene Vallejo; some children’s recommendations, and a space with family stories published in comic format. Poetry will also have a space with the presence of Ángelo Néstore, and María Dueñas, Javier Cercas and Rosa Montero will visit the program to explain what reading means in their lives. On the other hand, the Imposter of the program has prepared a post as a creative writing masterclass, with the participation of Edurne Portela, Miqui Otero and Pau Pérez. The presence of the followers of the program will be more than evident since through a series of videos they will inform about who their favorite police detectives are.

21.55 / Antenna 3

Music and speed, in ‘El hormiguero’

Tonight, El hormiguero will have two duos as guests: first they will contact David and José, the brothers who form Estopa, who have released during the confinement the video for Corazón sin Salida, new song by Fuego, their latest album. Of this work and of how they are being these days they will speak tomorrow to the spectators. Afterwards, it will be time to chat with the Sainz, with the current Dakar Rally champion, Carlos Sainz, and with his son Carlos, the Formula 1 driver. As usual, the collaborators of the program led by Pablo Motos are in charge of having fun viewers with games, new sections and lots of science.

22.00 / the 2

‘The dead had a price’

Per qualche dollaro in più. Italy-Spain, 1965 (127 minutes). Director: Sergio Leone. Performers: Clint Eastwood, Lee van Cleef, Gian Maria Volonté.

One of the best westerns in the history of cinema. For the second time, Clint Eastwood and Sergio Leone put their talent together at the service of a great show that captivated almost everyone thanks to splendid characterizations and a soundtrack, the work of the great Ennio Morricone, mythical and unrepeatable. A gem that was the natural continuation of For a Fistful of Dollars, also directed by Sergio Leone a year earlier.

22.00 / Movistar Series

Last chapter of ‘Will & Grace’

Eleven years after its initial finale, Will & Grace, the series starring Eric McCormack and Debra Messing, returned with the same characters and renewed plots. After three new seasons, he ends his story definitively with the broadcast of the last episode. This eleventh installment has focused on Grace’s pregnancy and the mystery surrounding the father’s identity. Actress Demi Lovato is part of the cast as a surprising new presence in Will’s life. In addition, Billie Lourd (daughter of Debbie Reynolds) has joined the cast as Grace’s niece and Joel McHale (Community) as Karen’s new love interest.

22.00 / TCM

‘Return’

Spain, 2006 (116 m.). Director: Pedro Almodóvar. Performers: Penélope Cruz, Carmen Maura, Lola Dueñas, Blanca Portillo.

Bittersweet comedy with which the director returns to the La Mancha landscape in which he was born and returns to give the weight of the story to female characters. A good script and the excellent work of Penélope Cruz (winner of the Goya for best actress and Oscar nominee), in a role that moves between the costumbrismo of What have I done to deserve this? and the dramatic characters of Todo sobre mi madre, and an invaluable Carmen Maura (who was reunited with Almodóvar after more than 15 years) end up rounding off the show.

22.00 / AXN White

‘Discovering Forrester’

Finding Forrester. United States, 2000 (135 minutes). Director: Gus van Sant. Performers: Sean Connery, Rob Brown, F. Murray Abraham, Anna Paquin.

After the good result obtained in The Indomitable Will Hunting, Gus van Sant affects the relationship established between a teacher and his student, this time a renowned and bitter writer and an impetuous young man with a literary vocation. For the main roles, the filmmaker had the veteran of Sean Connery and the youth of Rob Brown, the true pillars of this predictable drama of personal improvement.

22.30 / DMAX

‘I was a narco’: Laureano Oubiña

DMAX continues every Tuesday offering documentaries that open a weekly window to themes and characters that have a great story to tell. An outreach and entertainment alternative designed for all those who wish to escape from the reality that we have. This week it is the turn of I was a narco, a miniseries that, based on the first-person account of the former Galician narco Laureano Oubiña, discovers the complex criminal framework surrounding drug trafficking in Spain over the last decades.

22.45 / Telecinco

More surprises in ‘Survivors: no man’s land’

New ceremony of salvation in this new installment of Survivors: no man’s land. One of the four nominees, Hugo, Jorge, José Antonio and Barranco, the most voted by the public, will be left out of the expulsion process that will culminate in the gala this Thursday. In addition, the contestants who have not yet contacted their relatives will be able to converse with them throughout the night. Finally, both teams will play a reward game in which endurance will be key: the longer they last in the challenge, the more food they can enjoy.

23.57 / Calle 13

‘The Thomas Crown Secret’

Thomas Crown Affair. United States, 1999 (108 minutes). Director: John McTiernan. Performers: Pierce Brosnan, René Russo, Denis Leary.

Entertaining remake -although with some plot modification- of the Norman Jewison film The Thomas Crown case. For the occasion, John McTiernan (The Crystal Jungle) had Pierce Brosnan, who by that time had already starred in two installments of the Bond series, and René Russo who, although they try, do not manage to overcome the excellent work of Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway in the renowned Jewison film. Despite everything, a nice game of robbery and seduction.