9.00 / Filmin

‘Eden’, the refugee crisis

French-German series shot in four countries and in multiple languages ​​that addresses the refugee crisis in Europe from five cross-stories: a fleeing Nigerian boy, a guilt-ridden Greek security guard, the manager of a refugee camp in France trapped in chaos, a German couple secretly hosting a refugee, and a Syrian family who want to start from scratch, but who will soon find themselves prey to their past.

12.00 / La 2

‘Fort Apache’

Fort Apache. United States, 1948 (123 minutes). Director: John Ford. Performers: John Wayne, Henry Fonda, Shirley Temple, Pedro Armendáriz, John Agar, Mary Gordon.

The United States cavalry has inspired more than one western. This, without a doubt, is one of its most praised exponents. John Ford (The Tavern of the Irish, Mogambo and Written in the Sun) was commissioned to shoot this impressive masterpiece inspired by the legendary Little Big Horn massacre. Far from any partisanship, and with a more than outstanding description of the characters, Ford managed to capture on celluloid all the flavor of the classics of the genre. Totally essential.

16.50 / TCM

‘In the heat of the night’

In the heat of the night. United States, 1967 (109 minutes). Director: Norman Jewison. Performers: Sidney Poitier, Rod Steiger, Le Grant.

The Oscars for Best Film and Screenplay endorse the quality of this engaging intrigue, starring, in one of his most outstanding roles, by Sidney Poitier, who plays a policeman who must investigate a crime in a southern American town. A fierce criticism of racism still latent in today’s world. Really successful.

17.00 / Movistar Drama

‘Australia’

Australia-United States, 2008 (165 minutes). Director: Baz Luhrmann. Performers: Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman, Bryan Brown, Tony Barry.

After the success of the musical Moulin Rouge, Baz Luhrmann completely changes register. Now he wants to show off classic filmmaker ways and presents an epic and romantic adventure that vindicates the culture of the Australian aborigines and narrates the difficult moments lived by the mestizos after the arrival of some colonizers who devastated the local population and caused real social dramas. Ambitious story that increases its quality thanks to the good work of its leading partner, especially Nicole Kidman.

19.45 / Movistar Drama

‘Do what you should’

Do the right thing. United States, 1989 (120 minutes). Director: Spike Lee. Performers: Danny Aiello, John Turturro.

The extreme summer temperatures that Brooklyn is going through make black-white relationships to the limit of what is permissible in this interesting drama with touches of comedy directed by Spike Lee, director of titles like Malcom X or Wild Fever. Extremely original and with very successful interpretations, it represents this acid criticism of anti-racist overtones.

20.00 / La 2

‘Page two’ celebrates Book Day

Next April 23 is celebrated the Book Day. This year, due to the emergency caused by the covid-19, all events have been postponed, but Page two will celebrate this important day for culture with three new specials, made from confinement and love of reading. Among the writers participating are Isabel Allende, Fernando Aramburu, María Dueñas, Elvira Lindo or Rosa Montero. In addition, it will offer a large list of literary recommendations for viewers to take as a reference when giving a book, through the internet, on digital platforms or electronic stores. Finally, ‘El Impostor’, a former contributor to the program, returns for a few weeks with his irreverent blog to explain the digital options that exist to acquire a book in these days of confinement.

20.00 / Neox

New episodes of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

Jake Peralta, Captain Ray Holt, and the entire Brooklyn Nine-Nine Police Station team continue to solve the funniest cases on Neox. In daily strip, the Atresmedia TV channel premieres open new episodes of the award-winning police comedy, one of the most popular American sitcoms in recent years, and which currently continues to conquer the United States audience as one of the most comedies reception and followers.

21.55 / Antenna 3

Javier Rey and Dani Martín, invited in ‘El hormiguero’

Tonight, El hormiguero will receive two well-known guests who will comment on how they are doing these days. The first will be the actor Javier Rey, who will talk about his impressions about his work as a protagonist in Mentiras, the new original series of Atresmedia, as well as El verano que vivimos, a film that stars alongside Blanca Suárez and Pablo Molinero. Then it will be the turn of the singer Martín, who will talk about Los Oscillos, the collaboration that he has launched with Juanes in these days of confinement and that they composed almost two years ago in the Colombian’s house, as well as other topics that are part of his new job, whatever I want.

22.00 / the 2

‘The Quiet Man’

The quiet man. United States, 1952 (129 minutes). Director: John Ford. Performers: John Wayne, Maureen O “Hara, Barry Fitzgerald, Ward Bond.

Without a doubt, one of the top works of John Ford’s filmography. The story of a professional boxer who after having killed an opponent travels to his hometown to rebuild his life forms the plot of this splendid film, which shows, very much in the style of Ford, some of the circumstances that marked the future of the Ireland of the time. Two Oscars, Best Direction and Photography, for a classic film.

22.00 / SyFy

‘Jurassic Park’

Jurassic Park. United States, 1993 (120 minutes). Director: Steven Spielberg. Performers: Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, Richard Attenborough.

Much ado About Nothing. Despite its impressive special effects, which it has, an extremely flat film with which Steven Spielberg once again learned, thanks to a highly studied marketing roll, the honeys of success at the box office worldwide. Of course, dinosaurs seem to be alive, but that alone is not enough.

22.05 / AXN

End of the third season of ‘The Good Doctor’

The series starring Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor, the most watched production of AXN and that narrates the life of Shaun Murphy, a young resident surgeon with autism and Savant syndrome who arrives at St. Bonaventure Hospital to develop his career, dismisses this night its third season. In this last chapter, everyone works against time and risking their own safety to save the lives of those around them.

22.10 / AMC

‘The Sniper’

American Sniper. United States, 2014 (132 minutes). Director: Clint Eastwood. Performers: Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller, Luke Grimes.

Without reaching the quality of Gran Torino, Eastwood puts all his cinematic knowledge in this correct film focused on the person of Chris Kyle, a Texan who broke the record for deaths as a sniper in the US Army. Good work by Bradley Cooper, but the set is somewhat propagandistic.

23.30 / TCM

‘Wild bull’

Raging bull. United States, 1980 (123 minutes). Director: Martin Scorsese. Performers: Robert de Niro, Joe Pesci, Cathy Moriarty.

The life of Jack LaMotta, a role that earned Robert de Niro his second Oscar (the first one he got as best secondary in The Godfather II), serves as the basis for this chilling portrait of the rise and defeat of this legendary boxer. Directed with great mastery by Martin Scorsese, with stunning black and white photography and exceptional editing work (also recognized with the Hollywood Academy statuette), this film was selected by critics as the best of the decade.

23.35 / Movistar Releases

‘Infiltrated in the KKKlan’

BlacKkKlansman. United States, 2018 (128 minutes). Director: Spike Lee. Interpreters: John David Washington, Adam Driver.

Spike Lee directs, co-writes (Oscar for his script) and co-produces this comedy inspired by the true story of a black detective from the Colorado Springs Police Department who manages to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan. Loaded with black humor, she won the Grand Jury Prize at Cannes.

23.55 / 1

‘The silence of the lambs’

Silence of the lambs. United States, 1990 (114 minutes). Director: Jonathan Demme. Performers: Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins, Scott Glenn, Ted Levine, Anthony Heald, Diane Baker.

Jonathan Demme plays with the strange psychology of a criminal to find a mysterious murderer who has convulsed the city. Excellent performances, especially Anthony Hopkins, an excellent script based on his literary namesake, the work of Thomas Harris, and a careful setting are the pillars of this achievement that won, among others, the Oscar for best film, leading actor, actress, director and adapted script. Very good.