16.19 / AXN White

‘Erin Brokovich’

United States, 2000 (131 minutes). Director: Steven Soderbergh. Performers: Julia Roberts, Albert Finney, Scotty Leavenworth.

With no money, no job, and no compensation for an accident she has not been guilty of, Erin Brockovich asks her lawyer Ed Masry to hire her at work to pay off debts. This is how this attractive drama begins based on a real case and made by Steven Soderbergh (Sex, lies and video tapes and Traffic) to the fair measure of its well-known leading actress, Julia Roberts, winner of a well-deserved Oscar for her good work.

21.55 / Antenna 3

Music night in ‘El hormiguero’

This Tuesday, El hormiguero: stay at home will have the singer Sergio Dalma and the singer-songwriter Joan Manuel Serrat as guests. The two musicians will explain to viewers and Pablo Motos how they are doing these days and what projects they are working on. As usual, the program’s collaborators are in charge of entertaining viewers with games, new sections and a lot of science.

22.00 / the 2

‘The Countess Barefoot’

The barefoot answers. United States, 1954 (125 minutes). Director: Joseph L. Mankiewicz. Performers: Humphrey Bogart, Ava Gardner, Edrnund O’Brien, Valentina Cortese.

Without a doubt the best dramatic role of the mythical Ava Gardner, perfectly accompanied by Humphrey Bogart. Mankiewicz tried to update the Cinderella story by giving life to a Spanish dancer who is looking for the prince of her dreams, whom she finds, but without forgetting her roots. For the first time, the director shot a color film, making it one of the classics of all time. Good characters for a film full of romanticism, melancholy and scenes that last in the audience’s retina.

22.30 / DMAX

Documentaries with the Discovery label

The great documentaries with the DMAX label arrive on Tuesday night with a weekly window to the themes and characters that have a great story to tell. This night begins with the broadcast of the series Spain after the war. Francoism in color. Composed of four one-hour episodes, this DMAX production shows in full color, from the rigor, the Spain of the Franco dictatorship. The series chronologically addresses the different stages of the Franco regime and its effects on Spanish society from the first post-war years to the proclamation of Juan Carlos Borbón as King of Spain two days after the death of Francisco Franco after almost 40 years. ruling the nation. In the following weeks, the channel will schedule the broadcast of other major productions such as Divided Spain. The civil war in color, I was narco, The resurgence of Atlantis, Journey to the Center of the Earth and The history of the world in two hours.

22.00 / Hollywood

‘Singing under the rain’

Singin’in the rain. United States, 1952 (98 minutes). Director: Stanley Donen. Performers: Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds, Donald O’Connor.

Without a doubt, this is the most important title of musical cinema of all time. With a Gene Kelly who sits on a chair and musical numbers unperturbed over time, Stanley Donen became part of the mythical directors of the seventh art. A wonderful round film that, no matter how many times it is seen, always leaves a very pleasant taste in the mouth. A classic with capital letters.

22.00 / TCM

‘The thin red line’

The Thin Red Line. United States, 1999 (163 minutes). Director: Terrence Malick. Performers: Sean Penn, Adrien Broody, Jim Caviezel, Ben Chaplin, George Clooney, Woody Harrelson, Nick Nolte.

Terrence Malick (Bad Lands and Days of Heaven) moved to World War II to set this outstanding film that narrates the vicissitudes of an American Army infantry company sent to the Battle of Guadalcanal, from its landing until the return of the survivors , going through the bloodiest battles. But the film is not alone here, it goes beyond that background of a war story to portray the personal experiences of a group of men in extreme situations. An excellent script perfectly supported by credible interpretive work for a film that won, among other awards, the Golden Bear at the Berlin Festival.

22.35 / 1

‘I continue as God’

Evan Almighty. United States, 2007 (91 minutes). Director: Tom Shadyac. Performers: Steve Carell, Morgan Freeman, John Goodman.

After Like God, Tom Shadyac repeats the formula for this continuation. Now, God (Morgan Freeman, best of the film) comes down to help Evan Baxter (Steve Carell), a cocky and eccentric character, and on the way order him to build an ark in the face of the coming flood. To see with the family.

22.45 / Telecinco

New cases for ‘The Good Doctor’

St. Bonaventur Hospital continues its usual activity in this new installment of The Good Docto entitled ‘Trampolin ‘. Now, After being involved in a fight with a man in a bar, Shaun Murphy is admitted as a patient in the hospital. Furthermore, doctors Alex Park and Audrey Lim have different opinions on how to treat a woman’s post-operative symptoms. Meanwhile, Neil Melendez and Audrey Lim go public with their relationship at the hospital, and Dr. Aaron Glassman tries to take a step forward in his relationship with a good friend.

23.00 / Antenna 3

‘When crossing the limit’

Extreme measures. United States, 1996 (113 minutes). Director: Michael Apted. Performers: Hugh Grant, Gene Hackman, David Morse.

The prolific Michael Apted (Gorillas in the Mist and Nell) offers a somewhat bland thriller, in which a doctor suspects that beggars are used as human guinea pigs in a hospital. Medical mysteries and moral dilemmas that are saved thanks to the great work of Gene Hackman, far above an unbelievable Hugh Grant. It gave for more, but it shows.

23.15 / Movistar Cine Ñ

Ulos Azuloscurocasinegro ’

Spain, 2005 (105 minutes). Director: Daniel Sánchez Arévalo. Performers: Quim Gutiérrez, Marta Etura, Antonio de la Torre, Raúl Arévalo.

For his excellent debut in the world of the feature film, Daniel Sánchez Arévalo tells an exciting story of characters who fight against fate, who hit daily against the fine glass that separates them from their dreams. A sincere drama that won three Goya Awards and that became one of the great revelations of recent Spanish cinema.

23.23 / Comedy Central

M El Roast ’by José Mota

José Mota will face scrutiny from friends and colleagues in a new El Roast program. During the recording, Mota will receive “gloves” from all the guests who will reveal their best-kept secrets and make the most ironic comments. And, of course, there will be no escape: Mota will have to patiently listen to everything her friends, acquaintances and colleagues have to say to her, but she will not be able to intervene until the end, at which point the stage will be her own.

23.48 / AMC

‘Chocolat’

United Kingdom, 2000 (121 minutes). Director: Lasse Hallström. Performers: Juliette Binoche, Johnny Depp, Judi Dench, Alfred Molina.

For this new contact with romantic comedy, Lasse Hallström moved to a small French town in the mid-20th century with deep religious beliefs. There, carried by the North Wind, two foreigners (a mother and her little daughter) will land and open a chocolate shop full of sweets capable of awakening the most hidden appetites. Cinema and gastronomy shake hands again in a film that gives off the sweet and bitter aroma of chocolate.