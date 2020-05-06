16.45 / Movistar CineÑ

‘Group 7’

Spain, 2012 (100 minutes). Director: Alberto Rodríguez. Performers: Mario Casas, Antonio de la Torre, Inma Cuesta, Joaquín Núñez.

As Seville prepares to become a showcase for the world at the 1992 World’s Fair, a team of four policemen tries to clear the streets of traffickers and criminals. With this argument, a murky and energetic police intrigue begins, directed with his usual thoroughness by Alberto Rodríguez (a year later he would consecrate himself to the intense The Minimum Island). At the head of the distribution of this story of coercion, lies and half-truths are the effective Mario Casas and Antonio de la Torre, perfectly supported, among others, by two actors whose solid performances were awarded in the Goya awards, Julián Villagrán (supporting actor) and Joaquín Núñez (revelation actor).

07.17 / TCM

‘The swimmer’

The Swimmer. United States, 1968 (95 minutes). Director: Frank Perry. Performers: Burt Lancaster, Kim Hunter.

One of the most personal and risky projects of the great Burt Lancaster, here giving life to a man who swims through the pools of all the estates of his wealthy friends, receiving unequal treatment from them. A fable on personal success and an in-depth character study directed by Frank Perry (Duel to the death in OK) but that could well have been signed by Sydney Pollack (not in the credits but his contribution was decisive after Perry’s resignation due to discrepancies several). Unforgettable.

17.34 / 0 #

‘In the valley of Elah’

In the Valley of Elah. United States, 2007 (124 minutes). Director: Paul Haggis. Performers: Tommy Lee Jones, Charlize Theron, Susan Sarandon.

In the Elah Valley, he gives one of the most terrifying glances of cinema in recent years to the hell of the Iraq war. However, it is not a war film, but the portrait, almost Kafkaesque, of the investigation that a father begins to find his son, who disappeared after returning from the front. The inner fire of the story is concentrated in the stony face of Tommy Lee Jones. Also in his suffering gaze, in which the affliction beats; also the certainty that hell is too close and that the atrocious travels stuck in human beings.

20.01 / AXN White

‘Philadelphia’

United States, 1993 (120 minutes). Director: Jonathan Demme. Interpreters: Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington, Antonio Banderas.

The tough lawsuit that a leading lawyer who is found to have the AIDS virus detected against the powerful company that fired him served as the basis for the filmmaker Jonathan Demme (The Silence of the Lambs and The Truth About Charlie) to shoot this emotional drama, for which Tom Hanks received a well-deserved Oscar. Along with him, Denzel Washington, an actor that we have been able to see in films such as Red Tide and Training Day, and the Spanish Antonio Banderas, who was beginning to sound on the Hollywood film scene.

21.00 / 0 #

The ‘emojis’, a universal language

Every day more than seven billion emojis are sent and received worldwide. What organisms or people are behind this language used by everyone? The world of emojis shows how the Unicode Emoji Consortium works, a non-profit organization a non-profit organization made up of representatives of technology giants such as Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Intel, Netflix, IMB and Facebook, which are meets four times a year with the aim of promoting fluent communication through this universal language. Than rIs it necessary for these emojis to appear on the keyboards of all electronic devices? Do they listen to user requests? In addition to solving these questions, the documentary teaches the process of creating and approving an emoticon that does not yet exist.

21.55 / Antenna 3

‘The anthill’ with Raphael and Chenoa

The program that Pablo Motos conducts puts the finishing touch to the week with the singer Raphael and with the singer and member of the jury of Tu cara me suena me, Chenoa. Music and charisma for the last installment of the week with some artists who will tell viewers what these days are like and their most immediate plans. As every day, science will be done from home to entertain the public and several games will be developed that the spectators can make from their homes and thus make them more enjoyable these days.

22.00 / TCM

‘Kelly’s Violent’

Kelly’s heroes. United States, 1970 (138 minutes). Director: Brian G. Hutton. Performers: Clint Eastwood, Telly Savalas, Donald Sutherland, Don Rickles, Stuart Margolin.

After questioning a German officer, Sergeant Kelly will attempt to seize a succulent loot behind the enemy lines. A film full of rhythm, to which its director, a correct Brian G. Hutton, gave just the right touch of humor. His well-known cast of actors, with Clint Eastwood, Telly Savalas and Donald Sutherland at the helm, did the rest. With much interest.

22.00 / Telecinco

New expulsion in ‘Survivors’

After Hugo’s second consecutive save, three are the candidates to become the ninth expelled from Survivors: Yiya, Jorge and Elena will know their destiny in the contest at the new gala that Jorge Javier Vázquez and Lara Álvarez will host tonight. The chosen one will be the one that has accumulated the least support from the audience. In addition, Ana María will fulfill the promise acquired during the night of the temptations to shave her hair to 15 millimeters, in exchange for enjoying three complete cooks. On the other hand, the group will fight for leadership in a test in which the units of weights and measures will be key. They will also be part of a puzzle game that will allow them to get a rich reward. The program will end with a new round of nominations, from which the new candidates for expulsion will emerge.

22.00 / Movistar Action

‘I’m legend’

I am Legend. United States, 2007 (100 minutes). Director: Francis Lawrence. Performers: Will Smith, Charlie Tahan, Alice Braga.

For the third time, Richard Matheson’s classic serves as the basis for a science fiction installment. Now, with a display of special effects, the protagonist is Will Smith (formerly Vicent Price and Charlton Heston), who gives life to the only human being (or so it seems) that has remained in the world after a pandemic.

22.45 / Four

The murky world of ‘The Blacklist’

Without country, without mercy and with a great list of secrets. This is Raymond Reddington, one of the world’s most wanted fugitives and an eccentric millionaire criminal with labyrinthine relationships played by James Spader in The Blacklist, acclaimed action fiction and psychological intrigue. Now he decides to give up his freedom to help the FBI catch the world’s most dangerous criminals. Created by Jon Bokenkamp and awarded with an Emmy Award, the series has been renewed for an eighth season by NBC. Diego Klattenhoff (Homeland), Harry Lennix (24), Ryan Eggold (New Amsterdam) and Parminder Nagra (Agents of SHIELD) complete the artistic team for this Emmy Award-winning series Best Drama Series Coordination for Dramatic Scenes in 2014 and also recognized with two Golden Globe nominations and six Emmy nominations. The public and international critics have surrendered to this fiction, sold to more than 150 countries around the world and turned into a television phenomenon in the United States with almost seven million viewers in each episode.

23.00 / Antenna 3

‘Pact with the devil’

The Devil’s Advocate. United States, 1997 (144 minutes). Director: Taylor Hackford. Performers: Keanu Reeves, Al Pacino, Charlize Theron, Jeffrey Jones.

After wandering around the major Hollywood production companies, it was finally Taylor Hackford, director of such well-known films as Officer and Knight and The Bamba, who managed to bring Andrew Niederman’s original novel to the big screen. The result is as ambitious as it is scruffy. Only the presence of a somewhat over-reacted Al Pacino saves this legal intrigue from chaos, trying to separate itself from the usual movies, but which only shows some achieved special effects and a comings and goings of generic references, from intrigue to legal criticism, passing through the fantastic exercise.

23.00 / La 2

A preferred seat in ‘La 2 es teatro’

La 2 de Televisión Española will open a window to the theater from prime time starting tonight and will broadcast some of the most successful works by critics and audiences produced in Spain in recent years. All will be preceded by a short presentation that will invite the viewer to attend this peculiar function from their own home. The cycle The Tenderness will premiere, written and directed by the playwright Alfredo Sanzol, current director of the National Dramatic Center. A “romantic adventure comedy”, in the words of Sanzol himself, who speaks of the strength and courage to express love. The play received the award for Best Theater Show at the last edition of the Max Awards. On successive Thursdays it will be Cervantina’s turn, the Ron LaLá company’s approach to the universe of Miguel de Cervantes who won the Max Prize for Best Musical Show in 2017, Páncreas, a tragicomedy written by Patxo Tellería and directed by Juan Carlos Rubio, winner of the 2015 Ercilla Award for Best Dramatic Creation and the cycle will close the recovery of one of the last Studio 1 recorded on Spanish Television, The Valencian Widow of Lope de Vega, starring Aitana Sánchez-Gijón and Fran Perea.

23.50 / 1

‘Late for anger’

Spain, 2016 (92 minutes). Director: Raúl Arévalo. Interpreters: Antonio de la Torre, Luis Callejo, Ruth Díaz, Manolo Solo.

After committing a robbery in a jewelry store, the person in charge of driving the car for flight is the only one of those involved who is arrested and spends eight years in prison. This is how this intense thriller begins about a thoughtful revenge that was the first foray into the direction of feature films by Raúl Arévalo. A film that was the winner of the Goya 2017 (film, new director, original script and supporting actor) and that contains the always interesting interpretation of Antonio de la Torre. Essential.

24.00 / Movistar Action

‘On the edge of tomorrow’

United States, 2014 (113 minutes). Director: Doug Liman. Performers: Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Brendan Gleeson, Bill Paxton.

Within its condition as a purely commercial product, At the edge of tomorrow it hides some surprises, which begin with the fact that Tom Cruise plays a military man as cowardly as he is inefficient, who shuns the battlefield; Furthermore, the story unfolds as an impossible remake of Trapped in Time, in which the “Groundhog Day” unfolds between a bloody alien invasion. Fantasy plays with a healthy sense of humor and an enviable narrative rhythm.