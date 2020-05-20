15.25 / TCM

‘West Side Story’

United States, 1961 (145 minutes). Director: Robert Wise. Performers: Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer, Russ Tamblyn.

One of the best-known musicals in film history. The immortal tale of Romeo and Juliet takes center stage in this dramatic and beautiful story of gang love, set in the dark atmosphere of the Brooklyn street gangs of the time. In addition to being awarded several Oscars (film and director, among others) and having magnificent performances (unforgettable Natalie Wood), she has not lost an iota of interest over the years. Essential.

17.45 / Movistar Action

‘Sin City (City of sin)’

United States 2005 (124 minutes). Directors: Robert Rodríguez, Frank Miller. Performers: Mickey Rourke, Jessica Alba, Bruce Willis.

From the director of Open Until Dawn, Robert Rodríguez, comes the film adaptation of the great comic created by Frank Miller. With an impressive display of special effects, the film tells the stories of a thirst for revenge, an investigator who stops at nothing and the last honest policeman of Sin City.

18.45 / Movistar CineDoc & Roll

Christian music in ‘Jon & Joe’

After learning about the dark and rugged origins of black metal in Norway, in this episode of Jon & Joe the musical guides of the program, Jon Sistiaga and Joe Pérez-Orive, fix their gaze on the cross of the coin. ‘In the name of Jesus’ starts in Kansas City (Kansas), passes through Eureka Springs and Little Rock (Arkansas) and ends in the country music mecca and headquarters of the great Christian music industry: Nashville (Tennessee). On their journey, Jon & Joe meet Jeff Tweedy, musician and leader of the Wilco group, Michael W Smith, the biggest star of Christian music, Joseph Rojas, leader of the Christian metal group Seventh Day Slumber, Jackie Patillo, president of the almighty Gospel Music Association, Brian Mason, one of the first radio broadcasters whose program was on the air for more than 30 years, and attend a lunch with the pioneers of Christian music, who meet once a year to talk about the old times.

19.20 / Movistar CineÑ

‘Viridiana’

Spain-Mexico, 1961 (86 minutes). Director: Luis Buñuel. Interpreters: Silvia Pinal, Francisco Rabal, Fernando Rey.

One of the cursed films of Franco’s Spain. Luis Buñuel returned to shoot one of the jewels of Spanish cinema. From the beginning, Buñuel wisely fought the prevailing censorship, but after winning the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, the film was banned. Viridiana is the director’s return to naturist and customary cinema, to a cinema with roots. For his short return to Spain, Buñuel chose two actors who further enhanced his characters, Silvia Pinal and Fernando Rey. In short, a work of art.

21.45 / Antenna 3

‘El hormiguero’ with Mireia Belmonte and Maribel Verdú

Tonight, El hormiguero closes the week with interviews with the best Spanish swimmer of all time, Mireia Belmonte, who told the newspaper As last Tuesday that “it has been hard, but now I am delighted”, and the winner of two goyas, the actress Maribel Verdú, who was about to start filming the latest film by Gracia Querejeta before this harsh health crisis, Ana Tremel. As every day, this special format of the program led by Pablo Motos will also have some well-known collaborators of the program who will narrate how they are living the confinement in their homes.

22.00 / Movistar Action

‘Machete’

United States, 2010 (105 minutes). Directors: Robert Rodríguez and Ethan Maniquis. Interpreters: Danny Trejo, Robert de Niro, Jessica Alba.

Robert Rodríguez, director who has such explosive titles to his credit as Open until dawn or Desperado, does what he knows best in Machete: shooting action movies with the best ingredients of the genre, that is, abundant doses of violence, blood and various excesses. Now he gives prominence to the actor of Mexican descent Danny Trejo (well wrapped by a cast full of familiar faces), giving life to a federal agent with deadly abilities who will fight with every living bug that comes out to meet him.

22.00 / Telecinco

‘Survivors’, last gala in Honduras

About to reach the thirteenth week of adventure, Survivors enters its final stretch tonight with a gala that will be led by Jorge Javier Vázquez. It will be the last in Honduran territory and will conclude with one of the most exciting moments of each edition: the traditional closing of the palapa in which the contestants have met each week, by Lara Álvarez. Throughout the evening the identity of the eleventh expelled will be announced, with Jorge and Elena as candidates after Hugo’s fourth consecutive save. Again, the chosen one will be the one that has received the least support from viewers. On the other hand, Ana María and Hugo will fight for the leader’s necklace after winning the semifinal played yesterday in ‘Survivors: No Man’s Land’. Additionally, a speed and strategy test will give contestants the option of earning a reward. Before the palapa closes, the survivors will participate in a new round of nominations, from which the candidates for expulsion will emerge.

22.00 / Movistar Drama

‘Sex, lies and video tapes’

Sex, Lies, and Videotape. United States, 1989 (100 minutes). Director: Steven Soderbergh. Performers: James Spader, Andie MacDowell.

For his debut in the world of cinema, Steven Soderbergh put together an unpredictable cross between Italian erotic comedy and satire in true Woody Allen style with a low budget and just one month of shooting. Although the approach is most ambitious, the result seems slightly tricky, despite the many successes: a more than considerable success at the box office and the Palme d’Or at Cannes for best film, where it also won the award for best actor (James Spader).

22.30 / Neox

‘Sitcom’ night with ‘Big Bang’ and ‘Mom’

This Thursday, in prime time, Neox lives a night of family comedies with Big Bang and Mom. First it is the turn of the replacement of the series created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady and starring Jim Parsons (Sheldon), Johnny Galecki (Leonard), (Kaley Cuoco (Penny), Kunal Nayyar (Raj), Simon Helberg (Howard ), Mayim Bialik (Amy) and Melissa Rauch (Bernadette). To its completion, in the premiere episode of Mom, ‘A picky little face and your grandmother’s drawers’, Christy, Bonnie and the girls come to the aid when Marjorie Take care of your granddaughter for the first time.

22.45 / Four

New cases for the ‘The Blacklist’ team

Triple date with The Blacklist, acclaimed action fiction and psychological intrigue starring James Spader. In the first chapter, a deadly chemical attack takes place on the Washington subway. In the second, a bomb explodes on a cargo plane in Washington, and Red claims that the culprit is General Ludd. And in the third, an intrepid hitman carries out a brutal attack on an underground FBI center. Surprised and concerned, Reddington believes that Anslo Garrick, a former sidekick of his who will try to assassinate him. While Ressler and Cooper are convinced that Garrick knows nothing of the underground center, Reddington believes that the criminal is playing with them.

22.45 / La 2

‘The 2 is theater’ with ‘Pancreas’

New appointment with La 2 es teatro. Tonight it’s the turn of Pancreas, a verse tragicomedy written by award-winning author Patxo Telleria and directed by Juan Carlos Rubio, winner of the 2015 Ercilla Award for Best Dramatic Creation. This work investigates the crazy story of three friends, who are brought to life by José Pedro Carrión, Alfonso Lara and Fernando Cayo, who by confession will serve as a portrait of the human condition. What are we capable of doing for someone loved? How far would our generosity go? Up to the pancreas?

23.00 / Antenna 3

‘Passenger 57’

Passenger 57. United States, 1992 (80 minutes). Director: Kevin Hooks. Performers: Wesley Snipes, Bruce Payne, Elizabeth Hurley.

Only the presence of Wesley Snipes, an actor who knows how to handle himself with ease within the genre, as he has shown in Demolition man and Leap into danger, removes this aerial action film from chaos that takes up the arguments of the catastrophic cinema of the seventies conveniently updated.

24.00 / Movistar Drama

‘Peggy Sue got married’

Peggy Sue Got Married. United States, 1986 (103 minutes). Director: Francis Ford Coppola. Performers: Kathleen Turner, Nicolas Cage, Catherine Hicks.

Francis Ford Coppola was finally, and after shuffling names like those of Penny Marshall (Jumpin´ Jack Flash), the one in charge of directing this attractive mix of fantasy and comedy that focuses his attention on a woman who, after suffering a blackout, is transported to his adolescence. For the main role, Coppola had one of the most valued actresses of the eighties, Kathleen Turner, accompanied for the occasion by the always effective Nicolas Cage, the filmmaker’s nephew. A trip to the past full of irony and humor, which reached the approval of the public.